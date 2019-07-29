McThoughts (Bigwave Edition) | River Glade National | 450 Class

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Bigwave

Who was going to step up to shut up all the haters from the previous week at Sand Del Lee? That was the question.

The track was prepped beautifully this year and the 450 riders had nothing to complain about, as far as the conditions were concerned! Well done, gang.

Let’s have a look at the 450 top 10 to see who did what to whom.

1st #800 Mike Alessi HON

Mike Alessi had one of those days. He was fastest in qualifying and then won both motos. But it wasn’t all that easy…

In the second moto, his hands were falling apart and he told someone that he had to hang on by his fingertips to make it to the flag.

It was close, too, as Colton Facciotti closed the gap in a hurry to finish just off his rear wheel at the checkers.

Mike has really started to shine after his rough start to the season. It’s likely too late to push Colton from this title, but I did just say “shutout,” so hang onto your wigs and keys!

2nd #1 Colton Facciotti HON

Mike’s teammate Colton Facciotti just keeps on rolling along. Just when another rider has a stand-out race, he’s right there to minimize the damage. He’s been here 5 times before and knows how to close out a championship.

He’s after his record-breaking (if you don’t count that Rollerball guy) 6th 450 title, breaking his tie with JSR.

He’s now got a 21-point lead over Mike in 2nd and should be able to get it done before riding off into the motocross sunset.

Not to play favourites, but I think it would be a cool story if he were able to clinch this thing. It would also awaken more Ross Pederson talk!

3rd #54 Phil Nicoletti YAM

Hey, I don’t blame Phil if he hates me for posting that video last week, but I’m sure he has to understand. Am I really going to drop this cliché for the second time in one day? Don’t hate the player…

Anyway, he’s jumping through the penalty hoops with aplomb and can now get back to racing. He had the speed all day to go for a win but it wasn’t to be.

He had to pass his way up to 2nd in moto 2 but then slid out and lost 2 position, taking 4th in that one.

He sits 3rd in the points and is still looking for that elusive win.

4th #16 Cole Thompson KTM

How the heck is Cole making it in here so high?! I was standing right there when he went down in the first moto and headed out way in last place! What a comeback ride for 4th place.

Cole is riding in a lot of pain, so this is a really solid finish and keeps him alive in the race for the $100K Rockstar Triple Crown money. That kind of money will pull these kind of performances out of you, I guess.

He had a great battle with Colton in the 2nd moto and finished 4-3.

5th #12 Cade Clason HSK

5th is a great finish for Cade in this pack of riders. He moved his way forward and did what he had to do.

I enjoyed watching his battle with Josh Cartwright in the 2nd moto.

Cade now sits all alone in 5th place in the standings.

6th #10 Keylan Meston YAM

Keylan got the starts he needed and ran up with the top guys for both motos. He managed to stick to Cole in the first moto, so he’s got to be happy with the speed he showed.

He was upset that he messed up and let Cade and Josh by him in the second moto and he now sits 9th in points.

7th #519 Josh Cartwright KAW

Josh was this close to another holeshot to go along with his first moto holeshot from SDL last week.

We figured he’d be right around Cade and Keylan and this week kind of proved that.

We move to softer soil for round 7 and then back to clay for the finale at Walton, so it will be interesting to watch these 3 to see who adapts the best.

He’s only raced 2 rounds and is already up to 15th in points.

8th #196 Chase Marquier YAM

8-8 motos gave Chase and his Manluk team their best outdoor result to date. They were all pretty happy at the end of the day.

We knew Chase was fast, we just weren’t sure where exactly he’d slot in. I think he’ll need a good start to get in with ‘Cade and the Gang,’ so we’ll watch for that.

He ended up riding alone out there so we’ll look for him to grab better starts in the final 2 rounds.

9th #39 Ryan Dowd SUZ

9-10 for Ryan this week for 9th overall. He’s not really known as a “hardpack/ruts” kind of guy, so he’s going to love the sandier conditions this coming week in Quebec.

He’s got the speed to be with the group of riders ahead of him, so it would be nice to see what he can do with a start.

He sits 7th in points.

10th #80 Sam Gaynor YAM

Sam fills in for Shawn Maffenbeier in the factory seat for the rest of the season. I did a podcast interview with him at the end of the day to get his thoughts on what it was like to have that kind of support, and it was interesting.

He rewarded the guys with his first top 10 finish of his young Pro 450 career, so everyone has to be pretty pleased with how things went.

Sam is having a very solid rookie 450 Pro season and sits 10th in points.

Biggest Stud: I’m going to give this one to Cole for the ride from the back of the pack in moto 1 to save his chances at another $100K. He was making passes so quickly it made my head spin!

We haven’t really been focusing on Triple Crown points, but I”m guessing he has! He’s now got a 9-point lead on Nicoletti.

Biggest Dud: You know where this one is going! Yep, poor Matt Goerke is having one of those seasons to forget. For a guy who gives this sport his all, it’s tough to watch as things don’t go well.

He’s obviously out of this title fight, but it would be nice to see him finish out strong with maybe a moto win or two.

Biggest Surprise: I was surprised #28 Eric Jeffery was able to claw his way up to 15th after going down in the first turn of the 2nd moto. He was so far back I wouldn’t have been surprised if he headed back to the truck! He has to be happy with that ride.

12-15 put him 14th and he sits 16th in points.

Thanks for reading and we’ll see you again this week at Motocross Deschambault just west of Quebec City.