McThoughts (Bigwave Edition) | Riverglade National – 250 Class

McThoughts (Bigwave Edition) | Riverglade National – 250 Class

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Bigwave

250 podium: Dylan Wright, Jess Pettis, Marshal Weltin.

I feel sort of silly referring to myself in the 3rd person, but it helps make us sound like a bigger operation around here than we really are.

Anyway, Jeff McConkey will return this coming week at Motocross Deschambault, so I thought I’d take the reins this week to give ‘McThoughts‘ a shot.

There were some great days, some good days, and some bummer days for the 250 class at River Glade in Moncton, NB this past Saturday. Let’s have a look and see what “Bigwave” thought 😉

1st #19 Dylan Wright HON

Dylan did’t get either holeshot but it just didn’t matter. This guy is on fire right now and he just knows he’s supposed to be at the front in 2019. Confidence is invaluable at this level and Dylan is exuding tons of it.

This is his year to shine and nobody seems to have anything to stop him. Jess Pettis is almost there and maybe we’ve yet to see someone show the newly-engaged Dylan a wheel or two.

I can’t think of a track in the final 2 that he struggles at, speed-wise, so it’s going to be a tall order.

2nd #1 Jess Pettis KTM

Jess is almost back to 100% and it’s showing in his results. He’s been very close in speed to Dylan (qualified 1st this week), but just isn’t quite ready to stay ahead of him or pass him.

He had a great battle with his teammate and kept Wright honest in both motos. If anyone is going to steal a win in the next 4 motos, Jess would have to be the smart pick to do so.

3rd #121 Marshal Weltin HSK

If you had your eye on the #121 bike of Marshal heading into this one, you would be a little surprised at this podium performance. Al Dyck and the guys were working overtime to get his bike ready to go out and podium.

Marshal was in a great battle both motos and was rewarded with a podium overall when Tanner Ward messed up on the final lap of moto 2.

He looked really good and this 3rd place should add to his confidence heading into the final 4 motos.

4th #14 Tanner Ward KTM

Tanner looked like his old self this past weekend. It was really nice to see him back on the path to podiums. He was out front for a bit and would have landed on the overall podium were it not for a little mistake on the final lap of the final moto.

He was pretty bummed with himself and said that his team works too hard for him to mess up like that.

He should take more positives than negatives from this ride and use it for the final push to Walton.

5th #5 Tyler Medaglia KAW

Oh, what could have been for the new local! Tyler gave the crowd something to cheer for when he grabbed the first moto holeshot until he slid out in the freshly-watered track on the first lap and fell back a bunch of places.

He said that the 250 class is pretty crazy, and that’s saying something coming from a rider we figured would be equal in the diagnosis!

He’s still due for a breakout ride in the 250 class, and we’re going to hold him to one in the last 2 rounds.

6th #46 Marco Cannella YAM

Like Tanner, it was really good to see Marco up battling where he belongs. In fact, it was like we’d turned back the clock as he went wheel-to-wheel with his old ‘Fab 3’ counterpart down to the checkered flag in moto 1.

Maybe running up near the front will be what Marco needs to make it happen again this weekend. He’s got the skill, he just needs a start to see what the leaders are doing.

7th #131 Jayce Pennington YAM

I’ve been waiting to see Jayce running up with the leaders and we got our chance to see it this weekend.

He looked really good and was in a nice battle with Weltin and Medaglia in the 2nd moto.

He’s another rider I’d like to see what he can do with a holeshot. He’s probably not overly thrilled with a 7th, but it’s a good place to start on his movement toward a podium.

8th #50 Jyire Mitchell KTM

Jyire is a really nice guy from Bermuda. He’s got the skills to finish even higher than 8th. I know he and his dad are curious what they could accomplish with a little more support, so hopefully he keeps his head down and continues to get solid results.

He ended up by himself in moto 1 for 7th and then did the same thing by the middle of the 2nd. He’ll need a start to see if he’s got the race pace of the top few guys.

9th #94 Luke Renzland YAM

Luke wasn’t very happy with his 9th place this past week, but given that he pulled out of qualifying early because of a sore ankle and crashed on the first lap of both motos, it could have been much worse.

He knows he’s not here to simply get top 10’s so watch for a rebound week from the New Jersey rider this week in Quebec.

In fact, lets’ see if he can show Dylan and Jess a wheel this coming Saturday.

10th #35 Christopher Fortier HSK

Hey, it’s nice that we’re talking about #35 Christopher Fortier in the top 10. He’s had a long road back and it’s great that he got into the top 10 alongside his teammate, Weltin.

He got out to some good starts (up in 3rd in moto 2) and proved to himself that he can run the pace of the faster riders for the full moto.

Let’s see him back this result up in front of his Quebec fans this weekend.

Biggest Stud: Not sure how we can give Stud Status to anyone other than Dylan Wright. He keeps backing up previous great performances with more! Dylan is our Stud.

Biggest Dud: We have a tie this week (I’m a little nicer than Jeff). Seeing Josh Osby down and out for a while really sucked. When he got up and sort of staggered to get back on his bike, my heart went out to him for just wanting to get going again.

Also, we almost got a fist pump holeshot from local hero #11 Davey Fraser. Unfortunately, he found neutral in the worst place and crashed his proverbial brains out! He was fine, the bike was not.

PS We call it “Dud” mostly because it rhymes with “Stud,” so don’t hate the player!

Biggest Surprise: This isn’t a “Surprise” per se, but it was cool to see both Eve Brodeur and Brooke Merrow try to qualify for the 250 Pro class. Neither one made it in, but they lined up to give it a shot!

OK, thanks for reading, and let’s move on to the 450 class in a follow-up column…