McThoughts | Calgary – Round 1 | 450 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Bigwave

This is the most stacked 450 class ever in Canada. We have 5-7 guys who could win a moto on any given Saturday. Sure, the talent falls off hard around 15, but who cares. The racing will be great all season long and you can count on multiple winners.

The track in Calgary could have been much better, but it is what it is and that’s what the guys had to race on, so that’s what they did.

Here is the results, and my thoughts.

1st Colton Facciotti 1-1: Dominant, smooth, fast, and smart are ways I can describe Colton’s rides. He looked great everywhere and honestly spanked everyone. Ya, this guy isn’t ready to pack it in yet.

2nd Matt Goerke 6-3: I think Matt likes to make it hard on himself sometimes, or maybe he just wants to prove how fast he really is. This guy never let off once and fought like a champion after hitting the dirt hard. Goerke looks to be healed and that’s bad news for the 450 class.

3rd Tyler Medaglia 5-4: I think Tyler will be the Canadian Mike Brown – amazing at everything, and just getting better with age. Tyler got great starts and looked very good all day. He had a fork issue in moto 1 and couldn’t hold on. After swapping forks for moto 2, he was much better. Love seeing this guy at the races, and on the box. Very underrated!

4th Cole Thompson 3-7: Cole hit the dirt more this weekend than I think he has in an entire season. Not to worry though, the speed and silky smooth style are still there. If anyone will bounce back hard at round 2, it is the #16 of Thompson.

5th Keylan Meston 4-6: Career ride for Keylan. I had a bet with Bigwave regarding Keylan, and I lost. Sorry, Keylan, for doubting you. Your starts were awesome, and you had great fitness and speed, and you deserved to be up front.This was no fluke or due to a hometown race. This guy has put in the work and it’s showing.

6th Mike Alessi 8-5: The greatest motcross starter of all time had 2 rough starts in Calgary. Mike got caught up in crashes during both of them. I was impressed as he came through the pack pretty easily, and it didn’t even look like he was pushing. He looks very good on the Kawi this season.

7th Kaven Benoit 2-14: Kaven isn’t 100%, but he looked great in moto 1. I noticed he tried wearing a kidney belt on his lower back in the first two sessions of the day, but was not wearing it during the motos. He had an awful start in moto 2 and may have hurt himself a tad. I think he needs to rest up to compete in both motos, but he looks pretty damn good for being injured.

8th Cade Clason 7-8: I though Cade rode well. He was a little disappointed with his ride, but I don’t see why. Yes, he can do better, but he hasn’t raced a real race in quite some time. Yes, he had those great AX finishes, but outdoors is a different beast. Maybe we bring back the Starburst? What do you think, CC?

9th Mike Brown 9-9: This guy doesn’t get older, he gets better…at everything! I just can’t get over how great Brownie is all around. One of the best ever when it comes to all around bike skills. Oh ya, he’s also a super good guy, too.

10th Ryan Lalonde 13-10: No disrespect to Ryan, but wow! I had no clue he was this good. He looks very good on the 450, he’s got some speed, and he’s got some sweet style as well. Possible top 10 season overall finish…I think so.

Biggest Stud: Colton Facciotti is my stud. I shouldn’t even have to explain. He was just that perfect in Calgary.

Biggest Dud: I was pretty bummed with the poor turnout, once again.

Biggest Surprise: Ryan Lalonde surprised me in a very good way. I watched him all season in 2017 on the 2-stroke and he just looked average. Turns out, he rides the 450 quite a bit better and has great style.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award: Easily, Tyler Medaglia and Mike Alessi. Their Astar boots, kits, helmet and Scott goggles looked great! Colton Facciotti and his Fox kit was a very close 2nd.