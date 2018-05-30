McThoughts | Calgary – Round 1 | 250 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Bigwave

Going into Round 1, I honestly thought the 250 class might not be as exciting as the 450’s. Like always, I was wrong. There are quite a few top guys that can step up at any moment. I have said a few times that I think Jess Pettis will win here and there this season, but will also have a few bad races. I also mentioned that I believe he will be our champion in 2019.

After seeing him this past Saturday in Calgary, I may be off by a year, but trust me, it will happen soon. But for it to happen, Pettis must beat a very fast, fit, and smart Shawn Maffenbeier. That won’t be an easy feat. Shawn has grown and matured as a rider and a person and will be there with Jess each and every moto.

The racing was pretty solid this past weekend and here are the results and my thoughts.

1st Jess Pettis 1-1: Jess just keeps improving every year. He’s a hard worker with a ton of talent, but maybe we need to give his trainer Kevin Urquhart some credit. Urky has been a big part of Jess and his success, and it’s looking like these two work very well together. Anyways, Jess looked great, he was getting caught by the pack one moto, and was able to find lines and pick it back up. Very impressed!

2nd Shawn Maffenbeier 2-2: Rock solid for Maff. He knew that he couldn’t win the title at Round 1, but he also knew it was possible to lose it. Shawn rode great, and he and Pettis had the rest of the field covered. He’s going to be smart and be there every single moto, folks.

3rd Joey Crown 4-3: Joey was a question mark going in. Not his speed or ability, but his health. It’s been 8-plus months for Joey, but he gave it his best and looked pretty solid at the first round. I’m willing to bet that he gets faster as the season goes on, and that we see him win at some point on the East.

4th Josh Osby 3-4: Josh had a good first round, but he has more speed in the tank. His starts need to be better and he can’t let the leaders get away from him and start way back. He was close to winning last season, and I’m sure he is expecting to win this season. He looked good, but he just needs to pick it up a tad to run with the top 2.

5th Jared Petruska 6-6: Just like Keylan Meston, hometown boy Petruska killed it this weekend. Also like Meston, I don’t think it’s all because of the hometown race. Jared has some solid speed and skills and we will be pretty solid everywhere.

6th Marco Cannella 5-8: Marco looked very good coming through the pack. I would really like to see what he can do with a start. After 1 round he leads the rookie challenge.

7th Casey Keast 7-7: This is the year we need Casey to step up and join the group in front of him. He’s got the talent, we just need to see the speed and heart. Casey also works with Kevin Urquhart, so there should be no excuses. I also expect some holeshots from Casey.

8th Tanner Ward 8-9: Tanner had a decent weekend. He ripped a holeshot, only to go down next corner. Was nice to see him dig deep and fight right up until the end. He now knows he can pull the start, so he should be confident there.

9th Hayden Halstead 9-11: Hayden had an OK weekend. His results should be better. He pulled the holeshot and ran with the leaders which will help him long term. He now knows the pace and knows what it feels like to be up front. If he limits his mistakes and continues to get starts, he should be closer to, or in, the top 5.

10th Teren Gerber 12-12: I don’t know much about Teren at all, to be honest. He had two solid motos and was gifted a top 10 with 12-12. Let’s see if the youngster can back it up in BC.

Biggest Stud: Jess Pettis is my stud. Not only does this guy kill it on the track, he’s also a wicked guy off the track. Hey, kids, if you’re looking for someone to look up to, watch this guy. He’s going to be the champ soon.

Biggest Dud: Where were all of the local racers? Terrible turnout, boys. You need to support the series for it to grow. Being Instagram fast is overrated.

Biggest Surprise: Again, where the heck was everyone? Pretty disappointed in the turnout.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award: Dylan Wright and his head-to-toe Fox kit gets the nod. It was just a super clean look.