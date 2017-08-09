McThoughts | Deschambault National | MX1 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Bigwave

The 2017 CMRC Rockstar Energy Pro Nationals MX1 Championship will be going down to the wire. 15 points separate red plate holder and former champion Matt Goerke from 2nd place in the standings, former World Champion Christophe Pourcel. The two went at it both motos in Dechambault. They looked close in speed, but neither could come close to matching overall winner Colton Facciotti and his pace. Colt looked like the very dominant Colton of old as he took off and rode two perfect motos.

Like always, the same guys found each other and continued their battles as they have all season long. Jeremy Medaglia made his return to racing. He looked good early on, until bike issues ended up forcing him out of both motos.

The racing and the track was very good, considering the amount of rain we received. The track crew did a great job after they finally agreed that the slop needed to be pushed and scraped off to allow for good racing. Here are the results and my thoughts.

1st Colton Faciotti 1-1: Wow, Colton looked great on Sunday. Two great starts and he never looked back. This is the Colton we need to lead Team Canada. Yes, he looked that good. Colton is 3rd in points with 426.

2nd Christophe Pourcel 2-2: Christophe isn’t ready to roll over and let Goerke away with this title. By the look of his rides at round 9, it’s safe to say that he wants it bad. He has the talent to go 1-1 at RJ’s, but he’s still going to need a little luck for this championship. Christophe is 2nd in points with 460, just 15 behind leader Goerke.

3rd Matt Goerke 3-3: With championship on his mind, Matt rode smart and did what he needed to do. He’s a veteran and knows what is needed to win this championship. He likes RJ’s, so I’m thinking we could see him on the top step of the box. Matt is leading the series with 475 points.

4th Kyle Chisholm 5-4: Kyle did what Kyle does. He goes out there and gets very good results time after time. Like I’ve said before, he’s sneaky good and very underrated. Kyle is 6th in points with 342.

5th Mike Alessi 6-5: Mike looked good at Deschambault. He ripped a big holeshot and had 2 good motos. Alessi is 4th in points with 407 points and one round remaining.

6th Tim Tremblay 7-6: Very solid day for Tim. He rides the mud well and was rewarded with a 6th overall. After 9 rounds, Tim is 8th in points with 302.

7th Keylan Meston 8-8: Great day for Keylan. He rode very strong all day and even hucked the big gap. Keylan is 10th in points with 244.

8th Cade Clason 12-7: Clason made two pit stops early in moto 1 due to a stuck holeshot clip. Cade put his head down and charged back to a nice 12 all considering. In moto 2, he finished in his familiar 7th place. Did I mention that Cade was the only guy to send it over the big booter in moto 1. Cade sits 9th in points with 281 after missing one round.

9th Ryan Dowd 10-9: Ryan had a good first moto, he battled hard the entire time. His moto 2 ride in my opinion was his best ride so far in Canada. He looked aggressive and charged hard, and was rewarded with a solid 9th in a super-stacked top 10.

10th Jesse Wentland 9-11: Jesse started the day on fire in the qualifier. He hit the ground too many times to get the results to match his speed. He said afterwards that his bike was getting pretty tired and he wasn’t sure if he’d be lining up for the 10th and final round. Let’s hope he does, and he finishes the East strong.

Biggest Stud: Colton Facciotti is my stud. He just looked so good everywhere.

Biggest Dud: It’s a bummer to see Dillian Epstein sitting on the sidelines injured. Our series needs this guy on the track.

Biggest Surprise: I was shocked to hear that Clason “just sent it” over the big jump late in moto 1. In between motos, Mike Alessi said that “T.A. (Tony Alessi) called me and said Clason jumped the gap, so you need to jump it in moto2.” It was pretty sketchy, but Clason had the berries to hit it first.

MC’s “G’d Up from the Feet Up” Award: I liked Mike Alessi’s red/black Alpinestar boots and kit. Like always, it looked great with the black HJC Monster Energy Helmet and Scott Prospect goggles.

Thanks for reading, see you at RJ’s.