McThoughts | East Rutherford SX

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

250 East

Heartbreak for one rider and team, and joy and excitement for another. Motocross and Supercross can bring you the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. Just ask Austin Forkner and Chase Sexton.

Austin was having the best season of his pro career. He had won 5 races, and was the highest placing East racer in the East/West Showdown. Things were great, but one practice crash ended it all. Forkner admittedly pushed the limits and beyond all season in practice. He made mistakes and had crashes, but he walked the line and figured out how hard he could push in the races. It was a system that was working, until Nashville. That’s where Forkner went down hard injuring his knee and ultimately ending his title hopes.

Fast forward a few weeks, and Forkner tried to gut it out. It almost looked like it was going to work until he over-jumped and the knee, well, it just couldn’t take it anymore. What looked like a one-horse race to the East championship a few weeks ago, has lost the lead horse and added two others.

Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper hadn’t won an SX main event heading into East Rutherford. Well, that changed quickly and we now have a new 1st and 2nd in points heading into the Las Vegas finale. Here’s the the results from Jersey an my thoughts.

1st #23 Chase Sexton: Not only did Chase pick up his first career win, he also grabbed the points lead with one race to go. He has been super-consistent and the second fastest guy for the majority of the season. Well, consistency pays off and now Chase is in complete control of the East coast 250 class with 174 points.

2nd #66 Mitchell Oldenburg:​ The speed has always been there, but the complete package was missing. Well, it all came together for Oldenburg in East Rutherford. He started in the top 5 and moved forward nicely. With this momentum, he could be a sleeper podium pick for Vegas. Mitchell sits 5th in points with 128 points, and he missed Atlanta.

3rd #32 Justin Cooper: ​Cooper just didn’t seem to have his normal raw speed. He was good, but just couldn’t run with the top 2. He’s had a hell of a rookie Supercross season, and sits 2nd in points with 165, just 9 behind Sexton.

4th #73 Martin Davalos:​ I really don’t know what to say about Martin. He’s super-talented, and he has the speed to win or podium. But he’s also 32 years olds. I really don’t know how many more chances he should get to chase that regional SX championship that has eluded him since 2006.

5th #45 Brandon Hartranft:​ With a little more speed and maybe a better start, Hartranft is a podium guy. He’s been solid all season with two top 5’s, and he looks to be ready to take the next step. Brandon is 7th in points with 118.

6th #55 Kyle Peters​: Kyle is one those riders where he can look like a podium guy one night, and you don’t notice him the next. He’s been around for a long time and has a few podiums, but I’m sure his team and himself wish it were a more common thing. His average starting position is 6.3, but his average finish is 8.3, so that’s not good. Kyle sits 8th in points with one round to go.

7th #26 Alex Martin:​ Alex got the start he needed, but unfortunately he went backwards. He looks so darn good on the bike , it’s a shame he can’t keep it together and grab a win. Alex is one of the older guys in the class and has been at it since his début in 2008. Alex goes into Vegas sitting 6th in points with 121 points.

8th #52 Jordan Bailey:​ Jordan has been riding pretty consistent all season. He has also made all of the rounds and looks to be improving. I’d say that his rookie SX season is a success. His average starting position of 12.9 needs work, but like I said he is improving. Jordan is 10th in points, which is pretty solid considering how stacked the East is with veterans.

9th #56 Lorenzo Locurcio:​ Lorenzo seems to be getting better indoors, but his starts are awful. You can’t improve when you’re constantly moving over while getting lapped. Locurico is 13th in points after missing a round.

10th #65 Anthony Rodriguez: ​Not long ago A-Rod was a hot prospect. The speed was there but so were the big mistakes and crashes. It’s nice to see him bounce back with a solid 10th.

Biggest Stud: ​Chase Sexton is our stud. This guy has been quiet and classy all season long and never let up. Some will say this win and possible championship are a gift… well, you have to be in it to win it. And Chase has been the most consistent guy in the class.

Biggest Dud:​ What a bummer it was to see poor Austin Forkner pull off and realize that his championship hopes were long gone. He hung it out in practice all season long pushing the limit, and it bit him. Injuries happen and although 2019 was a huge heart-breaker, it will only make Austin stronger. Look out 2020.

Biggest Surprise:​ The track layout. It was weird and didn’t look like it flowed.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award:​ Chase Sexton and his New York Jets themed kit was awesome. Why don’t more gear companies play to the hometown fans like that?