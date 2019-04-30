McThoughts | East Rutherford SX | 450 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

I always say that you win championships with your bad races. Cooper Webb is the perfect example of that. Going into the 2nd last round in East Rutherford, Cooper was off. He was sick and just not on his A game. The goal was top 5 and try to salvage as many points as possible with one round remaining.

Not only did Cooper make it through the night and not lose too many points, he actually gained points by winning. The racing action was close, and it looked like we were set for a 4-way battle for the win at one point. But Eli Tomac went down, Blake Baggett went down also, and then Zach Osborne almost went down while leading, giving the lead to Webb.

Yes, you have to put yourself into good positions. But a little good luck never hurt anyone. Here are the 450 results from New Jersey and my thoughts.

450 Class​

1st #2 Cooper Webb:​ Even on his bad nights, Cooper has done well. Saturday night Cooper was under the weather and hoping for a top 5. He ended up winning and is now one step closer to his first 450 championship. Yes, there was quite a bit of luck on his side, but when you’re doing the right things, usually the good luck follows. Great job by Webb, who heads into the final round in Vegas up by 23 points.

2nd #16 Zach Osborne:​ This is the Zach we knew from the 250 class. In the pre-season before his injury, word on the street was that Zach was absolutely flying. Well, a little late is better than never. Zach looked good, and if it weren’t for a small mishap, he probably could have won. Now the big test, is if he can back it up on a regular basis. Good ride for the #16 who has worked his way up to 15th in points after missing 6 rounds.

3rd #3 Eli Tomac:​ Eli pretty much needed to win, and he was on his way. He made a few mistakes in the whoops and that ended any chances of the win. I still think he looked great. I’m glad he didn’t try any of the cat and mouse games he tried with Dungey a few years back. Eli will win a championship or two, it just won’t be this season.

4th #4 Blake Baggett:​ Blake had a good ride, and got himself into the battle with Tomas, Webb, and Osborne. He was looking good, and could have challenged if it weren’t for a mistake. Blake needs to be in the top 4 or better every round if he wants more wins and to be a serious contender. The time is now as he isn’t getting any younger. Blake sits 5th in points with 274.

5th #25 Marvin Musquin: Poor Marv. The speed is there, but so is the bad luck and mistakes. When Dungey retired, Marv was supposed to step up and be the #1 guy at KTM. Marvin is 29 years old, and this is a young man’s sport. If he is going to capture a 450 championship, he maybe has a 1 or 2 year window to do it. Musquin is one of the good guys, so I really hope he can eliminate the mistakes and give himself a real shot.

6th #94 Ken Roczen:​ Ken has been having some issues as of late and he’s trying to right the ship. I know he should be battling for wins, but it’s very impressive to see him able to compete at this level while under the weather. Ken sits 4th in points with 300, and only one round remaining.

7th #17 Joey Savatgy:​ I still think Joey is the most impressive rookie. He’s had some great rides, but it is the consistency that puts him above the rest. After missing a round earlier in the season, Joey sits 7th in points with 208.

8th #33 Josh Grant:​ Josh started way back in the main. He came around on lap 1 in 12th and had to work his way by some fast dudes. He’s done a solid job filling in for Aaron Plessinger for the last 4 rounds.

9th #14 Cole Seely:​ I didn’t see much of Cole. 9th is solid, but not for him. Cole is 8th in points, which is also not good for him. Will we see him much longer? I think he’s too smart and he’s not willing to risk it anymore. Just my thoughts, but I doubt he re-signs, and if he does, it will be his last contract.

10th #46 Justin Hill:​ I’m still waiting for the 450 natural style and speed of Justin Hill. He rides the 450 so well, it’s fun to watch. He just needs to get a start and run with the top guys and build his confidence. Justin is now sitting 13th in points with 148 points.

Biggest Stud: ​Cooper Webb is my stud. He wins on his bad nights, and he will be our new champion.

Biggest Dud:​ No dud for me in Jersey.

Biggest Surprise:​ Zach Osborne surprised me. I didn’t think I’d see a ride like that out of him this season. He looked really good.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award:​ Zach Osborne gets the award. He had a clean look with the black, yellow and white kit.