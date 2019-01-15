McThoughts | Glendale SX – 250

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

Saturday night was our first real chance to see who was fastest in the 250 Class. The track was pretty fast and was pretty technical due to its slippery, shiny conditions. The West seems to have 4 guys that will fight every weekend for the 3 podium spots. As of now, Adam Cianciarulo looks to be the guy to beat speed-wise, but he still needs to show the consistency every weekend.

Here are the results and my thoughts.

250 Class

1st #92 Adam Cianciarulo: Right from the first gate drop AC was ready to win. He came into the season more prepared than ever, and he feels and knows he needs to win this championship. In the main once again he got a great jump, and he rode his PC 250 as fast as I think it could be ridden. There were very minimal mistakes, if any, and well, he just looked like a man amongst little boys.

2nd #39 Colt Nichols: Colt is riding high with confidence right now. He started in the top 5 and looked great moving forward. I don’t think he has a mistake-free Cianciarulo covered, but I think he has the remainder of the West coast covered. He will be the most consistent, mistake-free guy in the class. Colt also holds on to the points lead with a 5-point lead over AC.

3rd #12 Shane McElrath: Shane looks good this season, but he just seems a bit off the pace compared to last season. Last year, I felt like he was a threat to win almost every weekend. This season, he just doesn’t look like he has the speed, or maybe he’s just not willing to hang it out to run with the top 2. I honestly felt like he was going to come out swinging after his very impressive Red Bull Straight Rhythm in the off season.

4th #31 RJ Hmapshire: RJ came from way back on the first lap and put in a very impressive ride on a very slippery track. I don’t think he has a win in him, but he certainly can land on the podium on the right night. RJ is 5th in points, 11 behind the leader.

5th #64 Jimmy Decotis: Jimmy had a heck of a heat race and backed it up with a good main event. He honestly looks really good on the Suzuki and I’d love to see him podium. I just think he is a tad off the pace of AC, Nichols, Ferrandis, McElrath and Hampshire. Jimmy is 6th in points.

6th #34 Dylan Ferrandis: Dylan has the speed, the style and the fitness, I believe. He just needs some luck on his side. He had a scary high-side in a fast section, but got up quick and rode great to salvage a 6th. He needs to steal a win to get back in this championship fight. Dylan is 4th in points, 9 behind Nichols.

7th #111 Chris Blose: Chris is having a great start to the season. Not bad at all for an older guy, and an Arenacross guy. He works hard and he’s being rewarded with some very solid results.

8th #40 Sean Cantrell: Sean hasn’t wowed me yet, but he also hasn’t made me cringe either. I don’t think he makes big mistakes, but I’m not sure the raw speed is there. I’m still on the fence. Sean is 12th in points after 2 rounds.

9th #61 Garrett Marchbanks: Not a great ride for the rookie, but not a bad one either. Whoops are his weakness and that is to be expected. I think he just needs to get through safe while improving a tad each weekend and that is a win for Garrett.

10th #36 Michael Mosiman: Michael looked really good in his heat race and backed it up with a solid main. He’s a young guy and looks to be improving each time out. Mosiman is 9th in points after 2 rounds.

Canadian Watch: #160 Jess Pettis qualified into the main 20th, started 13th and finished 12th after racing for 9th and going down with less than 2 laps to go. This is still a great finish. He’s now tied for 9th in points.

Biggest Stud: AC is my stud. He was a complete beast.

Biggest Dud: Still no real dud for me. The season has started well in the 250 West Class.

Biggest Surprise: I thought there would be more high profile rookies. I guess the East is the place to be this season.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award: Adam Cianciarulo and teammate Garrett Marchbanks get the nod once again. The gang at Fox has the PC Kawi boys looking clean and fresh.