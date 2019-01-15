McThoughts | Glendale SX – 450

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

In a very stacked class, most would not have called either of our first two winners. Last week it was Justin Barcia claiming his first win in many years, and this week it was the first win of what could be many for Blake Baggett. This win was no fluke or “gimme”. Blake earned it the old fashioned way. The racing was good, until the action was red flagged after a nasty Malcolm Stewart crash. I’m glad the race was stopped, but I wish Leader Ken Roczen didn’t lose the 2.5 second lead he worked so hard to get. I really wish the riders would get spread out more on these starts. Anyways, get better soon Malcolm! Here are my thoughts and the results from Arizona.

450 Class

1st #4 Blake Baggett: Congrats to Blake and his team. These guys have come a long way and truly are a top notch team. He has been oh so close and I’m really happy to see him get this win. I think the difference this season is that Blake is comfortable with the bike and now he can focus on racing the top guys instead of sorting out the bike. Blake is 4th in points, 7 points behind the leader.

2nd #1 Jason Anderson: The real Jason showed up and hushed everyone Saturday. He looked really good all day. I don’t think his pass on Ken was dirty. I think Ken cut down early and didn’t know Jason was there. Anderson seemed to lose his flow after the incident and got caught by Baggett. Jason is now 7th in points with 32.

3rd #94 Ken Rozcen: Kenny looked good. He is starting very well and avoiding carnage. The red flag and restart really screwed him, but unfortunately that is life. I don’t think Anderson’s pass was dirty, like I said earlier, but it definitely sucks for Ken. The good news for Rozcen is that he now leads the 450 class points with a 1-point lead on Barcia.

4th #3 Eli Tomac: Eli almost didn’t get in. He was forced to ride the LCQ, which is a scary thing for everybody. He doesn’t seem to have the class covered with speed like last season, but guess what? It hasn’t worked for him the last two seasons indoors, so this might be worth a shot. Eli sits 3rd in points, 4 behind the leader.

5th #25 Marvin Muaquin: Marvin looked better, much better, but he still doesn’t look as good as last season. The championship isn’t gone yet, but he will need to pick up the pace very soon and reel off some wins down the stretch. Marvin is currently 6th in points.

6th #51 Justin Barcia: Justin had an off weekend, but he’s still in this. This has got to be his worst finish and he needs to stay on the box. Justin now trails Rozcen by 1 point for the points lead.

7th #10 Justin Brayton: JB hasn’t been himself. He’s already got a ton of racing under his belt this year, and he needs to get better results while others are still finding their grove. Justin is now 10th in points.

8th #15 Dean Wilson: Not a great ride for Dean, but also not a bad one. Deano expects more from himself and I think he has more in the tank. Word is that Dean and Barcia got into it a little bit before the main. Not a great thing for Dean as Barcia owned him in the 250 class when they got into it back in the day. Deano is 5th in points after 2 rounds.

9th #14 Cole Seely: It seems to be taking Cole a few rounds to get his speed back. Some guys just can’t recover after such a serious injury. I hope he stops thinking about it and finds his mojo.

10th #2 Cooper Webb: Not the ride we were expecting from Webb after his fantastic last to 5th ride at A1. He’s been looking good in qualifying and I expect a top 5 ride in the dry conditions very soon.

Biggest Stud: You get your first 450 win, you get to me the Stud. Blake Baggett joined an elite list.

Biggest Dud: Injuries. I hate them. Poor Malcolm Stewart has worked his ass off, and has been showing incredible speed and some new found fitness. Lets hope Malcolm heals quick and gets another shot with the MCR Team.

Biggest Surprise: Eli Tomac getting in through the LCQ was a surprise. I’m sure he wasn’t expecting it either.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award: Blake Baggett gets the nod. It wasn’t amazing, but it was clean.

Thanks for reading.