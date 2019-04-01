McThoughts | Houston SX | 250 West

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Bigwave

This past Saturday night was the last Triple Crown format of the season. The 250 West racers got their chance to race their 3 main events. The racing has been very good in the 250 West. They look to have to 2 fastest 250 racers on either coast and these 2 went head to head.

Dylan Ferrandis has always had the speed, but he has also had the bad luck. Same goes for points leader Adam Cianciarulo. He has been “the guy” or “the next one” since he was on 65’s. These two have the rest of the class covered by a long shot.

Add in an injured Colt Nichols and Shane McElrath sitting out the remainder, and you have some serious opportunities for others to get podiums and great finishes that might not come with a full field.

Like I have said over and over again, I hate the Triple Crown. It’s boring, it’s a whole lot of sitting around and waiting. I wish they’d just do away with it, but for some reason the upper brass seem to think it’s better.

Anyways, here are the results from Houston and my thoughts.

1st #34 Dylan Ferrandis 2-1-2: Dylan is the fastest in the class right now. He somehow figured out how to stay on 2 wheels and he has gotten himself back into the championship fight. His first moto ride was very impressive, and he kept the ball rolling. If Ferrandis wins the last 2 rounds, he will be our new 2019 West Coast Champion.​

2nd #31 RJ Hampshire 3-2-4: RJ got his first podium since 2015. That is a really long time for a factory rider. He’s been good at times, he’s been average, and he’s been bad. 2019 has been a solid year for RJ, when everyone was healthy and the big players were on the line, he was a consistent4-5 guy. Now with bodies out, he needs to be a podium guy for the remainder. He’s got the tools. RJ is 4th in pints with 126.

3rd #39 Colt Nichols 5-4-1: Colt had a scary get-off last week, so it was nice to see him back in Houston. He definitely got looser as the night went on and ended up winning the final main event. Hopefully, he will regain some of his early season magic and finish strong. Colt is 3rd in points with 142.​

4th #92 Adam Cianciarulo 1-10-3: What started out as a great night went bad pretty fast. In main event #2 AC got pushed wide and off the track during the start. He was lucky to stay upright and get back into the mix, until a few laps later on the over/under bridge. It looked like a rider came over on him and he put his arm out to almost push for some distance. The crash wasn’t too bad but the blind landing was very scary. That could have been his season, his championship hopes, and possibly outdoors too. Adam is very lucky to be healthy and salvage some points leaving Houston as the points leader, a mere 5 points ahead of Ferrandis (who seems to have the edge in speed now).​

5th #64 Jimmy Decotis 6-5-6: Main event #1 started great for Jimmy, but he went backwards very hard. Not sure what happened, but his consistent results gave him a solid top 5 overall. Jimmy now sits 6th in points with 112. With Shane McElrath out for the remainder, Jimmy will pass into 5th and is fairly close to Hampshire in 4th. But Jimmy has a very hot Chris Blose behind him by only 1 point.​

6th #44 Cameron McAdoo 9-6-5: Wow, McAdoo looked so out of control off the starts, it was scary to watch. One thing you have got to give him, he’s not afraid to go for it! Impressive how he battled back after going down and got a solid 6th overall. McAdoo is now 8th in points with 111, right on the heals of Blose and Decotis.​

7th #60 Justin Starling 12-8-8: Justin had a solid ride last week and got better this week. He’s a guy that just needs to catch a break and have some solid rides to build himself up. His 7th overall is a bit of a gift, considering his scores, but he’ll take it.

8th #40 Sean Cantrell 11-7-13: Sean just kind of blends in out there for me. I don’t see him doing anything bad, which is good, but I don’t see anything great either. Sean is 14th in points after missing a few rounds.​

9th #61 Garrett Marchbanks 10-3-19: Another guy that was gifted a solid overall that doesn’t really match his 10th in main #1 or 19th in main #3. I still think Garrett is the weakest PC rookie I have seen in quite some time. I guess he’s at least making the mains and staying out of trouble. Garrett is 10th in points with 99. ​

10th #111 Chris Blose 8-19-7: 10th overall doesn’t even come close to telling you how well Chris rode Saturday night. He had a fantastic ride going in main #2 before a racing incident with Ferrandis put him down while running up front. Chris has been very good all season, even lining up on the 450. Chris is in a tight fight for 5th with Decotis and McAdoo.

Biggest Stud: Ferrandis is my stud. The season started off rough for him, but he has never settled or given up, and is now only 5 points out of the lead.

Biggest Dud: The Triple Crown format will forever be my Dud! I am a hard core fan, and it really bores the shit out of me.​

Biggest Surprise: I’m shocked that AC left Houston not hurt and with the points lead. He has some serious luck on his side.​

MC’s ‘G’s Up from the Feet Up’ Award: I liked the clean look of Dylan Ferrandis and Colt Nichols in their Thor kits with Alpinestars boots and Bell Moto 9 helmets. Nothing flashy, just a clean look.