McThoughts | Houston SX | 450 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Bigwave

Fireworks in the 450 class…well, kind of. One and Two in the standings going at it. Cooper Webb​ and Marvin Musquin are 1-2 in the championship. They are also teammates on the Red Bull KTM team, and, oh yeah, they also train together with Aldon Baker.

Saturday night Marvin raced Cooper hard, but very clean. Cooper did not like it, and showed his frustration. It was terrible, and it really wasn’t needed. Marv is a good guy and will race everyone clean. Cooper needs to realize that and pump the brakes on the attitude. He also needs to remember that not long ago he was a cocky kid winning in the 250 class and pissing off a lot of racers, and most recently making hand gestures when passing other racers. I know it’s racing and he’s not out there to make friends, but he also needs to not make enemies. Enemies that could take away a championship with one clean-out or nudge. Riding cocky is a fine line and it could burn you.

Here are our Houston results and my thoughts.

1st #2 Cooper Webb 2-1-3: Cooper admitted he was a tad pissed off and let his emotions get to him. He will try and keep his temper in check for the remaining rounds, let’s just hope he hasn’t pissed off too many racers over the years, and they race him clean. He’s still riding great and I don’t see that changing. He should win this title with points to spare.

2nd #25 Marvin Musquin 5-3-1: Marvin sits 17 points behind points leader Cooper Webb. I feel Marvin is very lucky to get 2nd o/a considering how many close calls and off track excursions he had. The speed is there, he just didn’t have the luck Saturday night. For Marvin to win this championship, he will need a ton of luck on his side.​

3rd #15 Dean Wilson 3-2-5: Dean has been very fast the last two weekends. I think the big difference is that he has been doing some outdoor testing and switching it up a little. With that, he is coming in excited again to ride SX and it shows. Dean has 201 points and sits 6th in the championship.

4th #3 Eli Tomac 6-7-2: Did Eli let Marvin by in main event #1? What was he thinking? He did get better for the 3rd main, but he still has me scratching my head…… where has the raw speed and pure dominance gone? His 262 points are only 26 back of the lead, so it is possible to win, with a whole lot of luck that is.​

5th #14 Cole Seely 4-4-11: For the first 2 main events Cole really looked like his old self. Although he was way off the pace in the first half of the season, we have to remember that he has won before and he was a podium threat on most nights. The talent is there, he is only lacking the confidence. It’s a contract year for Cole. He needs to finish out strong and injury free. Cole is now 8th in points with 160.

6th #16 Zach Osborne 10-6-4: Zach got better as the night went on. His starts just aren’t there, and he can’t, and won’t, come through the pack like he did in the 250 class. He looks out of control at times, but I think some of that might just be his ‘hang it all out’ style.

7th #19 Justin Bogle 8-5-7: We haven’t seen much of Justin anywhere near the top 10 lately. The guy has a ton of skill as a former 250 SX champ, but he either seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, or just creating his own bad luck. Justin sits 12th in points with 124.

8th #4 Blake Baggett 9-9-6: Hot and cold is the best way to describe Blake’s SX season. He’s either running up front or he’s pretty much invisible. The consistency has got to be there for Blake to take the next step and be a true contender indoors. Blake currently sits 5th in points with 215.​

9th #17 Joey Savatgy 7-11-9: Average night for Joey. He wasn’t great, but he wasn’t bad either. He will bounce back for a top 5 in Nashville, I am calling it early. Joey has 173 points, and is now in 7th position in the championship.

10th #94 Ken Roczen 1-21-8: Ken looked great in main event one. He got out front and just rode his own pace. I feel he needed a ride like that to reassure himself that he can win. Main event #2 start didn’t go well for Ken, he went down and wasn’t able to continue after the first lap. Kenny toughed it out and lined up for main event #3, but could only gut out an 8th. This 10th o/a pretty much killed Kenny’s championship hopes, and I would think he is now going to be only focusing on outdoor preparation​.

Biggest Stud: Dean Wilson is my stud. Dean started the season as a privateer coming off reconstructive surgery on both knees. Yes, both knees. Deano proved that if you put in the work, you can take a chance on yourself and good things should happen. Good job, Deano.​

Biggest Dud: Hands down, the Triple Crown format. It’s enough to put someone to sleep. Way too much down time!

Biggest Surprise: I was shocked to see Cooper Webb go at Musquin in that first main. Yes, they are both going for the championship, but I felt it was a little early to start bumping. If it wasn’t already awkward in the semi, it is now.

MC’s ‘G’s Up from the Feet Up’ Award: Mike Alessi and his FOX kit was completely G’d up, but unfortunately Mike came together with Alex Ray and that ended his night very early.​