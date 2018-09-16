McThoughts | Montreal Supercross | 250 Class | Strikt

By Jeff McConkey

Coming into the Montreal SX, there was little doubt who the heavy favourite in the 250 class was going to be. Jess Pettis has been having a dream season, and there was no reason to not continue it in Montreal. This year’s edition of the race had some of us guessing about the track. In past years, we have seen some mellow tracks but honestly had no idea what to expect come Saturday.

I’m not going to sugarcoat things, the Canadian Motocross community is very green when it comes to Supercross. Heck, I’d be willing to bet that 95% of the field ran a complete outdoor setup and only went a few clicks out on their suspension. Well, we showed up in Montreal and there was a full-blown SX track with big gnarly whoops. Yes, it ate up the majority of the 250 class, but the racing was good and the fans left very satisfied. Here are the results and my thoughts.

1st Jess Pettis: The dream season continues for Jess. Did anyone have any doubt that he was going to absolutely kill it here? Right from the first lap of practice, Jess looked to be some much more polished than anyone in the field. He didn’t look to have a weakness anywhere, and nobody had anything for him. Jess riding high on confidence is a dangerous thing for any 250 pilot in Canada right now. He’s just that good. Hey, Yamaha… please find some money to keep Jess and the #1 plate. Kevin Tyler and his team really deserve it for 2019.

2nd Logan Karnow: Logan has a ton of SX experience and it really paid off Saturday night. He’s been spending a lot of time racing in Quebec doing their Arenacross series, and the confidence is very apparent. He got a good start and just rode his own race. He had everyone but Pettis covered and really looked good. Sounds like Logan will be, once again, racing the majority of the AMA SX series, so we will be happy to support him on is Canadian-backed PR-MX.CA ride.

3rd Shawn Maffenbeier: Shawn hasn’t had the best of times in Montreal, leading into 2018. He came in and was kind of mellow all day, but it seemed to work as he improved his indoor game and gave us a very good ride. Tanner Ward was on Shawn’s back wheel putting on a ton of pressure, but Shawn rode smart and stayed strong until the checkers. Nice ride for the good guy. Starburst, anyone?

4th Tanner Ward: Tanner takes to this indoor stuff very well. He has a bunch of AX experience from little bikes and looked like he was really enjoying the track. He looked to have Maffenbeier in his sights, but was really struggling to hold on due to a bad hand. I think he will be a 3-4 guy all SX season.

5th Marco Cannella: Nice ride for the rookie. His hair looked great all day and he turned that into a very solid result. Marco didn’t look like he was hanging it out, and there quite possibly is more in the tank. I expect him to be right there with Maff and Ward for the remainder of the season.

6th Wyatt Waddell: I’m so happy for Wyatt. He really had a tough East coast MX, so to see him bounce back this strong is awesome. He grew up racing the barn in Chilliwack and those cold winter nights paid off. He looked very comfortable and earned this great result.

7th Chad Saultz: I don’t know much about Chad, but turns out he likes this indoor stuff. He had a very good ride, and looked very good all day long in his Seven gear and Gaerne combo.

8th Michael Da Silva: Nice to see Mike back on the track. He looked pretty solid on the small bike and was rewarded with a very solid 8th. I imagine there is no way he wanted his younger brother to beat him and have the bragging rights for a full year.

9th Guillaume St Cyr:​ Turns out our good friend “Gullimer” really loves this indoor stuff and does it very well. In qualifying, he looked to be out there just having fun putting in clean laps. His style really suits the technical, jumpy SX tracks and I would love to see him keep at it. He rode much better than his results show. He could have easily been as high as 6th.

10th Jack Wright: From MMRS club racer to top 10 at the Montreal SX, Jack has really put tin the hard work and dedication. His fun style worked everywhere but the whoops, but with better suspension and another year under his belt, I think Jack will finish deeper inside the top 10.

Biggest Stud: I don’t think I can write about 250’s in Canada and not have Jess as my Stud. Google it, it’s true.

Biggest Dud: Not to bag on a guy when he’s down, but poor Dylan Wright had a rough Montreal. The skill and effort is there, just not the luck. Let’s hope Dylan bounces back strong in Delaware.

Biggest Surprise: Wyatt Waddell, without a doubt. He rode great, and I bet he’s still smiling ear to ear.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award: Shawn Maffenbeier gets the nod with his head-to-toe Alpinestar kit and Scott goggles.

Thanks for reading.