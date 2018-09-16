McThoughts | Montreal Supercross | 450 Class | Strikt

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Bigwave

The Montreal Supercross is finally back. We haven’t been there since 2012, but we definitely made up for it this year. There was no lack of star power — Malcolm Stewart, Colt Nichols, Alex Martin, Josh Hill, and Josh Hansen to name just a few. Add in our Canadian stars and you have the recipe for a great night of racing.

The track was very good — big whoops and it flowed well. The dirt was soft but the track crew made the track better every time the riders went out. I really didn’t hear any complaints about the actual track from any of the riders, which is a very good sign. Although Stewart and Nichols were clearly quicker than the pack, the racing was still very exciting. It seems like there were battles everywhere and the crowd was loving it.

This was year one of a three-year deal, and from the turnout and the response, I can see this being back for good. Here are the results and my thoughts.

450 Class

1st Malcolm Stewart 1-1-1: Malcolm came into Montreal as the heavy favourite, and showed everyone why, right from the get go. He won with a great start, and he won when he had a poor start. He just looked “on” everywhere, but like always his whoops speed and strength was a game changer. All morning there was talk that the whoops were too gnarly and needed to be cut down, but Mookie blasted through them once in practice and showed everyone what was up. He just looked so confident and fearless, I really hope he is able to carry this over to A1. Stewart is a huge fan favourite every where he goes, and Montreal was no different. The fans can tell that he’s genuinely that happy and that’s why all of Montreal had Mookie Fever.

2nd Colt Nichols 2-2-2: Colt looked great from the get-go. He mentioned to me that it was his first time on a 450 since amateurs. It really didn’t show. Same as Stewart, it didn’t matter where Colt started, he was passing everyone not named Stewart. He has a really good style and really looked strong everywhere. He will be a podium guy and race winner on either coast for 2019 SX.

3rd Matt Goerke 4-5-3: Matt rode his ass off and reminded us how good he really is. We seem to forget how well he rides SX and how unafraid he is of the whoops. He was all heart Saturday night and rode fantastic.

4th Cole Thompson 3-9-4: Cole’s super-smooth style almost landed him on the podium Saturday night. He started well and gelled with the track early. Very solid night for or top finishing Canadian.

5th Josh Hill 9-3-6: Hill looked pretty good all day long. He seems to be really enjoying riding and racing nowadays. The speed was there but the starts weren’t. With a start, he was easily a podium guy. Safe to say he redeemed himself from the Calgary AX.

6th Alex Martin 7-8-5: “Troll” looked great on his new ride. He had 2 days on the ’19 bike and 1 day on the ’18 bike before this race. Oh yeah, for you guys who live under a rock, Alex was racing a 250f in the 450 class. Obviously, the starts weren’t there, but his speed looked good and he looked like he’d been riding yellow for a long time.

7th Colton Facciotti 5-10-9: I thought Colt looked solid. His starts, not so much. I think he really could have been a great indoor rider had he tried it more, earlier in his career. He lost a few points to Thompson in the chase for the $100k, but he doesn’t seem worried.

8th Cedric Soubeyras 11-7-7: Cedric looked good. A very solid indoor guy with good style. He got better as the night went on, and a great invite for this race.

9th RJ Hampshire 12-4-11: An off night for RJ, he just never seemed to get going. I was expecting to see RJ in and around the podium for all 3 mains, but unfortunately he looked uncomfortable and like he just couldn’t gel with the bike.

10th Josh Hansen 10-11-10: “Hanny” was here to have fun, and that’s what he did. His front-end-low style was so nice to watch. He came in with very limited time on the new Honda and zero SX seat time, but still had a blast and was very consistent. But why did they not have him in the whip competition, I’ll never know.

Biggest Stud: Malcolm Stewart is my stud. He rode great all day and evening and looked super happy to be there.

Biggest Dud: I’m not a fan of it in the US, and I really didn’t want to see it here. I’m talking about the triple crown (3 main events). I just prefer the heat races, semis and LCQ’s.

Biggest Surprise: Matt Goerke was my surprise. I feel bad for doubting him, as I do remember how well he rode it back in his Yamaha of Troy days. But anyways, Matt rode great and his whoop speed was top shelf all day long.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award: Josh Hansen and his Fox/Shift kit was on fire. And those boots…..

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you in Delaware.