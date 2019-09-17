McThoughts | Montreal SX | 250 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

Going into this year’s Montreal Supercross, the 250 class looked great on paper. Quite a few guys that could win, but when the night was over, we were missing 3 potential winners.

Josh Osby missed the event due to a wedding, Tyler Medaglia sat out due to a scary qualifying crash, and Jess Pettis suffered a leg injury in the final main event. Bad news for those 3 pilots, but good news for the rest of the class.

The racing was pretty good, minus the terrible track conditions from the quad race just prior. I still can’t believe they sent out main event #2 right after the ATV’s without touching the track.

250 podium: Dylan Wright, Luke Renzland, Mathias Jorgensen.

Anyway, here are the results and my thoughts. Heal up quick Jess, Tyler and Tanner.

1st Dylan Wright 5-2:

From being on the ground with his bike under Luke Renzland’s at the start of main event #1, to standing on the top step of the podium at the end of the night. Dylan is just so solid this season everywhere. His speed, his fitness, his mental game, and his bike. They are all part of the winning combination this season. He rode his ass off through the pack in main event #1, then rode a very solid 2nd in main event #2. He’s just on a different level.

2nd Luke Renzland 9-1:

Luke went down in comer one of main event #1 with Wright. He rode great and fought back to 9th. In main event #2, he got the start he needed and rode the perfect race. The conditions in the second main were terrible and Luke had perfect throttle control and was never really challenged. He looked great.

3rd Mathias Jorgensen 3-7:

Mathias looked pretty good for his first appearance in Canada. He definitely has some indoor skills and he showed it with 2 very good rides.

4th Westen Wrozyna 6-4:

This is the Westen we have been waiting for. The talent has always been there, he just needed to be healthy, happy and needed to believe in himself. Going into this first round, he was full of confidence with all of his prior SX experience, and that gave him good starts and solid laps.

5th Logan Karnow 2-11:

Logan rode to a very smooth 2nd in main event #1, and he made it look easy. He went down in main event #2 and hit his head and just couldn’t seem to find a flow. Going into rounds 2 and 3, he needs to be thinking wins with Pettis out.

6th Davey Fraser 10-5:

Davey was having a good time in Montréal and it showed. This was the best he looked on the small bike and I’m happy for him and his results. Sometimes I forget how good Davey really is.

7th Tanner Ward 7-9:

Tanner showed heart in Montréal. He went down very hard in practice and I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a fracture in his wrist. He gutted out 2 solid rides that nobody will forget. Good job, Tanner.

8th Jess Pettis 1-DNF (Corrected to 13th place):

Jess was gone in main event #1. He looked great and pretty much unstoppable. Unfortunately, he went down off the start in main event #2 and it looks to be a serious leg/knee injury. Let’s hope we are all wrong and we see him back. P.S. Nobody would have had anything for him had he not went down.

8th Quinn Amyotte 8-10:

Quinn tried to launch the wall into the whoops in practice and hit the dirt pretty hard. He rebounded and rode well in both mains. Solid performance by my Rookie of the Year and Bigwave’s Most Improved.

9th Guillaume St-Cyr 11-8:

Our friend “Gullimer” loves this indoor stuff and he rides it well. He’s very technical and looks good out there. I really wish we could see more of him in SX, he’s got skills.

Biggest Stud: Dylan Wright is my stud. The guy just can’t lose. Congrats on an amazing season Dylan, you dominated.

Biggest Dud: Letting the ATV’s go right before the final 250 main event without any track maintenance was awful!

Biggest Surprise: A happy surprise was seeing Davey Fraser finally having a good night.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award: Jess Pettis and Tanner Ward had a very clean look.

