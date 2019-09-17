McThoughts | Montreal SX | 450 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

450 podium: Dean Wilson, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Brayton.

The 450 class had sone serious talent in Montreal for 2019. The fans were really treated to some top notch racers this year and they all delivered some great racing.

The track was tamed down quite a bit to accommodate the ATV’s and Buggy racing, so it didn’t allow the top guys to really get away from the pack. That’s not to say they weren’t into lappers right away.

None the less, the racing was very entertaining and the “Q-bec” fans loved it. I still can’t believe the announcer asked Dean Wilson if this was his first time in Canada! Yes, there are some major areas that need work for next year, but here are the results and my thoughts.

1st Dean Wilson 1-3-1:

Deano had a great night in Canada taking 2 of 3 wins. He was really on it all day qualifying 1st and just looking good everywhere. When Dean is having fun, Dean gets results.

2nd Malcolm Stewart 2-1-5:

Malcolm and his whoop speed and whoop entry speed blow me away every time I see him. Had he not gone down off the start in main event #3, I think he could have had top step on the podium. Glad to see him back.

3rd Justin Brayton 3-4-2:

Brayton was good, but I really expected more. But the track was pretty basic and there was nothing to separate the top guys, so I guess it was all about starts. Still a pleasure to watch.

4th Phil Nicoletti 4-2-3:

Phil and his starts were great. He led some laps, made a few mistakes, but all around he was very fast and looked great. He has a 29 point lead in the Triple Crown with 2 races to go.

5th Matt Goerke 8-7-4:

Matt just got back on the bike this past week, so this was a pure talent ride. When he’s on, I think he can battle any of our regulars for wins. He has 3 weeks until round 2, so I’m betting that’s the plan.

6th Cade Clason 6-6-6:

Cade looked great on his new PR-MX Kawasaki, and very consistent. In the past in SX he has looked a little big to me on the bike, but the Kawi looks to suit him perfect.

7th Cole Thompson 5-5-11 (Corrected to 11th after being docked 5 positions in Main #3):

Cole looked as smooth as ever. He was on his way to a pretty solid night before being docked for cutting the track off of the start in moto 3. He had nowhere to go, and didn’t want to wait, and I don’t blame him. He will be expecting wins in the final two rounds.

8th Shawn Maffenbeier: 7-8-8:

Safe rides for Shawn. He’s coming off an injury with limited seat time, so this is a great start. Outdoors is his thing and he has an outdoor moto or two to win. Right, Maff?!

9th Josh Cartwright: 9-9-7:

Not the night Josh wanted for his 450 debut, but it really wasn’t terrible. Goerke cleaned him out pretty good in one main, and he was down in another, so all things considered, it wasn’t bad at all. He will get better results moving forward.

10th Sam Gaynor 10-10-9:

Sam rode to a very safe and solid finish. Like I said in the preview, he is in the deep end of the pool, and he’s doing just fine.

Biggest Stud: Phil Nicoletti is my stud. He wants the 100k Triple Crown, and he showed it. I was very impressed with Phil.

Biggest Dud: Where were all the 450 privateers? You want to get better, you have to race.

Biggest Surprise: I was surprised to see Cade Cason look so good on the new Kawasaki. He had limited time on the bike and it was his first ride on the new suspension and he looked great.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award: Dean Wilson gets the nod, the outfit just looked good head to toe.

