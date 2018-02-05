McThoughts | Oakland Supercross | 450 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

A very tacky and technical track almost ended the championship hopes for our points leader, Jason Anderson, early on in the day when he went over the bars very hard. Surprisingly, Anderson bounced back and claimed yet another victory in Oakland.

As I mentioned, the track was very soft, and the transitions and even the berms seemed quite a bit steeper than usual. It made the guys really stay on their toes, and it claimed quite a few victims.

Cole Seely led some laps before the ruts got him, and later on Tyler Bowers had a very scary moment when his toe caught a tuff block and he whisky throttled and dismounted his bike landing very hard on his rear end. Good thing Bowers is a beast, and it looks like he will be fine, but very sore.

Here are the results and my thoughts.

1st Jason Anderson: El Hombre is for real this season and he only has the championship on his mind. He rode really well, but I wish he wouldn’t have knocked over training partner Marvin Musquin while making the pass. He may need somebody to get between him and another championship contender and Marvin has the speed to help him out. Anderson isn’t here to make friends, but he doesn’t want enemies.

2nd Ken Roczen: Oh so close for Ken getting his first win after his horrific arm injury. His start was good and he was all over Seely before Seely went down. He made a few mistakes, but rebounded hard and never let up. The win is coming soon, and he is still in the championship hunt. Things are looking good for the young German.

3rd Blake Baggett: Would you look who it is?! I was expecting this guy a few weeks ago. Blake finally figured it out and got his first podium of the season. He needs to keep getting good starts and he needs to be a top 5 threat every weekend.

4th Marvin Musquin: Marvin looked good in qualifying, and decent in the main. He rebounded well after getting knocked down by Anderson, and hopefully it doesn’t affect their relationship too much. I don’t think Marvin is 100% healthy yet, so he will get better.

5th Justin Barcia: Good ride for Barcia. He looked amazing in his heat race, but the start just wasn’t there in the main. He helped Tomac find the dirt early on, but I don’t think it was dirty, it was just racing. I don’t see Barcia letting up anytime soon.

6th Cole Seely: Great start for Cole, which had him leading some laps. He looked good up front in the rutty conditions until he made a mistake sending him to the ground. I don’t think he had a win in him, but for sure a podium. Cole has been very solid early on this season, but I think he needs to hang it out a bit and not be so cautious.

7th Cooper Webb: Cooper had a very good heat race, and that led to a solid main event. I think he needs a few more strong heat races to build his confidence, and he will slowly build up his main event results. He hasn’t lost his speed or talent, but he lost the chip on his shoulder and the confidence he had in the 250 class. Definitely a step in the right direction.

8th Broc Tickle: Where has Broc been in the first few rounds? This was a decent ride, but decent doesn’t keep your ride at Red Bull KTM. He needs to be better, and he needs to be close to the top 5 every weekend. On a very rutty track, I really expected more from him.

9th Justin Brayton: Justin is having a great start to the season and sits in the top 5 in points. As long as he’s within the top 10 each weekend, I think it’s a win for the MCR team.

10th Josh Grant: Josh looked good early on before making a mistake. He went off the track and took some time to get going again. Making it back to 10th is a great effort.

Biggest Stud: Jason Anderson is my Stud. This guy is just on another level this season. He’s going to be hard to beat.

Biggest Dud: Eli Tomac is my Dud. Eli has the speed and talent to dice his way back through the pack after going down, I’m not sure why he didn’t.

Biggest Surprise: I was surprised to see Baggett on the podium. I was very high on him in the pre-season, and he kind of let me down. This could be the ride to light the fire for BB4.

MC’s “G’d Up from the Feet Up” Award: I really liked Dean Wilson‘s Fox / Shift Kit, and I’ll give Justin Barcia and his Alpinestar boots/kit, Arai helmet, and Scott Prospect goggles a close 2nd.

Thank you for reading, see you next week.