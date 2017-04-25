McThoughts | Salt Lake SX | 250 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Justin Hill can now add his name to the list of 250 SX Champions. It was going to take a huge mistake or a mechanical failure for Hill not to win this championship. He started off the season well, and then a 4 race win streak before the break, really cemented his title hopes. Justin was able to secure the title a round early, after closest competitor Aaron Plessinger absolutely ate crap through the whoops after what looked like a perfect first 7 laps.

After the Plessinger digger, Shane McElrath rode a great race and looked super smooth. Behind McElrath, his teammate Mitchell Oldenburg fought hard right up until the end and got his 2nd consecutive podium in as many races. The track wasn’t very technical, but it still gave us a pretty decent race. Here are the results and my thoughts from Salt Lake City.

250 West

1st Shane McElrath: Great ride for the nice guy, McElrath. Go back a few weeks, and had he not suffered a mechanical, I think the title fight would be going one more round to Vegas.

2nd Mitchell Oldenburg: This guy never gave up after an early season injury. I loved that he worked even harder and is still riding like he has a shot at the title.

3rd Justin Hill: Hill did what he needed to do to clinch the West title a round early. He was fast and rode clean all season long. He honestly deserved this one after a few rough seasons.

4th Martin Davalos: Martin won his 25th 250 SX heat race, and decided it was time to put his big boy pants on and point out, and finally move to the 450 class.

5th Jimmy Decotis: Jimmy has been getting great starts and running well with the leaders. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him hang it out in Vegas and put everything on the line for that first career podium.

6th Austin Forkner: Austin looked great early on. He tried to move over in the whoops and it bit him. Fortunately, he wasn’t hurt. He’s got some serious indoor speed, he just needs to tame the whoops.

7th Dan Reardon: Dan has cooled off a little after a very nice start to the season. All in all, I still think he did very well filling in after a few years off.

8th Hayden Mellross: Good ride for the Aussie. He was around 14th off the start and he pushed forward. I think he could do some damage with a good start. Maybe in Vegas we will find out.

9th Kyle Chisholm: Another solid top 10 for Kyle. He’s not fancy, he’s not flashy, but he’s going to give his all every time he is on the track.

10th Tyler Bowers: Very good race for Bowers coming off of a femur injury. I’d like to see him on a 450 in the future.

Biggest Stud: Justin Hill is my stud. He just got better and better as the season went on. It will be interesting to see where he ends up in the 450 class next season.

Biggest Dud: I’m bummed for Plessinger. He was just going to send it no matter what. He looked great until disaster struck. I really can’t wait to see this guy on a 450.

Biggest Surprise: I am really shocked that Martin Davalos has pointed out of the 250 SX class. No, it is not because I don’t think he is good enough, it is because he has been in there so long. Good job, Martin, I honestly didn’t think you would do it.

MC’s “G’d Up from the Feet Up” Award: I think Jimmy D’s kit looked good, minus the tech 7 boot. I’m just not a fan of the 7’s, it’s 10 ‘s or nothing for this guy.

Thanks for reading, and congrats to Justin Hill!