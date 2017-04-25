McThoughts | Salt Lake SX | 450 Class

McThoughts | Salt Lake SX | 450 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Going into Salt Lake City tied in points, Ryan Dungey and Eli Tomac had all eyes on them. Dungey has been the super consistent one, while Tomac has had the incredible raw speed. Early on in the season, Tomac was getting awful starts and Dungey was starting well. Eli trailed Ryan by as many as 29 points, and when Ken Roczen left the series due to injury, pretty much everyone thought that the title fight was all over and Ryan would be our champ.

Fast forward 13 or so weeks, and we have one heck of a battle. The last few weekends have been anything but a sleeper and have had us on the edge of our seats. Saturday night was no different, and it has once again set us up for another great showdown next weekend. Here are the results from Utah, and my thoughts.

450 Class

1st Eli Tomac: Wow, this guy is just so hot right now. The only person that is going to beat Eli, is Eli himself. I just hope he doesn’t go down while pushing too hard, when it’s not needed.

2nd Ryan Dungey: Dungey got the start he needed and rode great, he just didn’t have the speed to match Tomac. He’s didn’t do anything wrong, and he’s still in this title fight.

3rd Jason Anderson: Jason rode a good race. He almost looped out early on while going for it. Glad to see him riding well and hanging it out. Jason is 4th in points with 228.

4th Marvin Musquin: Marvin was dead last going into the first corner. He had a great ride, and a surprising aggressive pass on Grant for 4th. Nice to see Marvin put it in on someone. Musquin is 3rd in points with 270.

5th Josh Grant: This is a great ride for Josh. Ever since he has fixed his starts, he’s been a different guy. He has always had the speed and skill, I just think he has played it safe too much in the last few years. It’s nice to see the real JG33 back.

6th Chad Reed: Solid ride for Reed In Salt Lake City. This is probably around where he should be on most nights. Yes, he will have those odd nights where everything clicks, but those will be few and far between. Chad is 9th in points with 158.

7th Davi Millsaps: I still think Davi is having a great season. His starts have been good, his fitness looks good, and he’s only missed 1 round due to injury. Davi is 7th in points with 190.

8th Blake Baggett: Blake was up front early but had some issues and went back. This has been a breakout season for Blake and he is 6th in points with 190 just like his teammate Millsaps.

9th Cooper Webb: Cooper is listed as starting 17th, so a 9th is a nice ride. He really needs a start so he can run the pace of the leaders. After missing a few rounds, Cooper is 13th in points with 111.

10th Dean Wilson: Solid ride for Deano, he moved forward and has made it through 15 rounds healthy. Dean is 10th in points with 158 points.

Biggest Stud: Eli Tomac is my stud. I don’t even have to tell you why, you already know.

Biggest Dud: I’d like to see Justin Bogle do something with his good starts, let alone his factory ride. He’s 17th in points with only 75.

Biggest Surprise: Josh Grant surprised me. Nice to see him racing hard until the end. He’s still got that silky smooth “F you” style.

Mc’s “G’d Up from the Feet Up” Award: I really liked Jason Anderson’s white Alpinestar Tech 10’s, white/red/blue/yellow Thor kit/ Rockstar Airoh helmet. It looked really fresh and I was a huge fan.

Thanks for reading, see you at Metlife.