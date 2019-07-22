McThoughts | Sand Del Lee National | 250

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

250 Class

250 podium: Dylan Wright, Jess Pettis, Luke Renzland.

The 250 class is very solid this season. We’ve guys that have raced all over the world, and it is really elevating our series. The action at Sand Del Lee did not disappoint.

Hometown hero Dylan Wright once again dominated. So far this season he has battled bike failures, penalties, and he still isn’t rattled.

It was nice to see defending champion Jess Pettis find his flow. Jess came in hurt, and it really slowed him down. Good news is it looks like he is back on track and he should give Dylan some solid competition.

Former hometown hero Tyler Medaglia had a rough day, but in true T-Dags fashion, he gutted it out and fought hard right until the end.

Here are the results and my thoughts.

1st Dylan Wright 1-1: First moto, Dylan got stuck behind some carnage on the start. That didn’t phase DW19, as he went on his usual tear to the front. His speed and confidence are unreal this season. He made a pass on Pettis where Jess was braking and Dylan launched into the corner and somehow was able to make the corner and pass stick. He’s on a whole new level this season and I honestly think the only thing that can beat him is a mechanical failure.

2nd Jess Pettis 3-2: Jess is finally getting his groove back after riding himself into shape and riding hurt. He’s still a tad off the lead, but he looks to be right there with Renzland in speed, or maybe a tiny bit quicker. I don’t think there is enough season left for Jess to challenge Dylan, but he should have everyone else covered. Jess is 2nd in point, 33 points back of the lead.

3rd Luke Renzland 2-3: Luke looked really good all day long. His speed is great, his fitness is great, and the rest of the season should be very interesting with Luke on the box or very close to it every moto. Luke sits 3rd in points 38 behind the leaders.

4th Josh Osby 6-4: Osby was flying Saturday, but he just didn’t have the starts or luck. I think his rides from behind were great, and with a great start, he could be a podium guy for the remainder. Josh sits 7th in points with 174.

5th Tanner Ward 4-7: Tanner looked really good to me in both motors. His speed is there, and without any mistakes could be a podium guy at any of the remaining rounds. Tanner is 6th in points with 181, 62 points out of the lead.

6th Tyler Medaglia 5-6: Not the day Tyler was looking for. He got himself into the lead and weeded himself into never never land. Like a true bad ass he soldered on and finished strong. Tyler is now 4th in points with 197.

7th Marco Cannella 7-8: Average day for Marco. I just don’t think the starts are there and by the time Marco finds his groove, the top pack is long gone. I think Riverglade will be more Marco’s style, and he should be inside the top 5. Marco is now 8th in points.

8th Gabe Gutierres 8-10: Solid rides for the quiet American. He rides the sand well, and looked good all day long. I’m not sure if we will see him in Moncton, but I’d hope him and his sand skills make it to Deschambault.

9th Jyrie Mitchell 9-11: Mitchell looked decent in both motos. Again, his starts held him back and made his life difficult for 25 minutes plus 2 laps twice.

10th Westen Wrozyna 10-12: These are the rides that Westen needs to prove he can make it through an entire season, while collecting solid points. Westen had some tough seasons with a ton of injuries, so it’s nice to see him healthy and sitting 9th in points.

Biggest Stud: Dylan Wright has got to be everyone’s Stud. The guy is just doing everything right so far this season. His speed and consistency has him a 33-point lead heading into Moncton.

Biggest Dud: I was hoping we’d see more sand specialists from the US, but I guess the heat scared them away.

Biggest Surprise: Nobody really surprised me in the 250 class, but I’ll tell you that rookie Quinn Amyotte is definitely impressing me!

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award: Jess Pettis moto 1, hands down!

