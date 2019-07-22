McThoughts | Sand Del Lee National | 450

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

450 Class

450 podium: Matt Goerke, Colton Facciotti, Mike Alessi.

The 450 class has been very interesting this season. There are so many guys that podium or even win at any given time. You have a bad weekend, and then you win the next. Well, that is what happened in Ottawa.

Matt Goerke had a mess of a weekend at Gopher Dunes and could have just given up, but Matt doesn’t understand that word. Goerke dug deep and got the win.

We had some serious drama between Phil Nicoletti and Mike Alessi in Moto 2. Lots of people love to talk shit and bag on Mike, but I don’t think it was dirty, and I feel like Mike did the proper thing trying to avoid any confrontation with Phil.

Head ref Paul Kingsley has since made his decision, and both riders have been penalized. I don’t agree with Mike losing points, but both riders have the right and most likely appeal.

Here are the results and my thoughts.

1st Matt Goerke 4-1: We all knew Matt needed to redeem himself after a terrible weekend at the Dunes. Mechanicals can really knock a guy’s confidence down, but Goerke is no rookie, and he came into SDL prepared. I feel like he can run with anyone if he gets the starts. After a very rough weekend last week, Matt showed his heart and got himself up into 7th in points. The championship is out of the question, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play spoiler and steal wins for the remainder.

2nd Colton Facciotti 1-4: Colt looked great on his way to the Moto 1 win. Moto 2, he looked like he was just cruising. Either way, Colt now has a very comfortable 18-point lead over teammate Alessi.

3rd Mike Alessi 2-3: Mike looked to repeat his amazing Gopher performance, but the start just wasn’t there in Moto 1. In Moto 2 he had another great ride going, and then the “Nicoletti Incident” happened. My personal opinion…. it was a pure racing incident. Phil passed Mike, and then left the door open. Mike bumped Phil, and unfortunately Phil went off the track. Yes, it was a very hard hit, but it wasn’t in a dangerous spot and I would have done it, and expected it done to myself. I don’t agree with Mike be penalized, but again, just my thoughts. Before the penalty, Mike was 2nd in points with 220 points.

4th Shawn Maffenbeier 3-6: Maff looked great in Moto 1. This guy needs to be the poster boy for hard work. The damn guy just keeps getting better and better every time I see him. Moto 2 he was riding well, but his bike wasn’t sounding good at all. I’m not sure what the issue was, but Shawn was able the finish a solid 6th. Maff now sits 5th in points with 191.

5th Cole Thompson 7-5: We all know Cole is riding hurt, so that makes his rides that much more impressive. You can see it in his face, he’s definitely nowhere near healthy. Thank God for his smooth style! Cole toughed out 2 nasty motos and now sits 4th in points.

6th Josh Cartwright 5-7: What a début for my buddy Josh Cartwright and his Team PR-MX Kawasaki team. This was the first outdoor national for Cartwright in 4 plus years, and he went out and holeshoted Moto 1 and finished a very impressive 5th. Just before Moto 2 it was discovered that the rear wheel bearing was gone on Josh’s KX450. Not only did he miss his gate pick, and pick last, he didn’t have a spare sand wheel ready and was forced to tackle the sand on a standard tire. Well, Josh and his “fresh Cartwright” rode great once again. It’s nice to see some fresh meat mix it up in the top 5.

7th Cade Cason 6-9: We all know our buddy Cade isn’t a huge fan of sand. His sand skills are close to the SX skills of Maffenbeier’s. But anyways, Cade actually rode pretty good and impressed me in Moto 1. Cade now sits 6th overall in points.

8th Keylan Meston 9-8: Not a great day for Keylan, but not a bad one either. I really want to see him pull a holeshot, and run with the top guys. Keylan is a hard worker and a smart dude, he’s always learning and getting better. Keylan is now sitting 9th in points.

9th Phil Nicoletti 37-2: Phil was moving forward when he tangled with Goerke and went down in Moto 1. He stopped in for a rad swap… yes, a rad swap, and went back out to try and get points. Moto 2 he was having a great ride moving forward, and then he got “moved” very hard by Alessi. Phil regrouped and finished a very impressive 2nd. What happened next probably cost Phil the Triple Crown Championship. Before the penalty Phil was 3rd in points 26 out of the lead.

10th Ryan Dowd 10-10: I was impressed with Ryan and his riding. The right hand corner after the start, he looked incredible in, and it looks like he has leaned out a little bit. He charged hard both motos after not helping himself with the starts.

Biggest Stud: Josh Cartwright is my stud. The former university student/Supercross racer turns out to have some serious outdoor skills as well!

Biggest Dud: Phil Nicoletti’s temper is my dud. I like Phil and his no bullshit approach, but after giving Alessi an earful on the track after the Moto, that should have been it. Not only does it take away any chance at the outdoor championship now, it pretty much gives Cole Thompson the Triple Crown Championship.

Biggest Surprise: Where are all the solid 450 riders? After the top 10-12 guys, the others wouldn’t even win the Intermediate class. Dakota Alix still sits 10th in points and he has missed the last 2 rounds.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award: Shawn Maffenbeier gets the nod. Heck, even his size 7 boots looked good!