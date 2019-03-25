McThoughts | Seattle SX – 250 West

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Bigwave

Saturday night in Seattle was once again some very good racing. The two fastest in the class went at it with Dylan Ferrandis edging out Adam Cianciarulo. They gapped the field and are clearly on another level. Other riders are riding well, but to be honest, they aren’t in the same conversation. For the rest of the pack the real mysteries are, who is going to finish 3rd, and who will be in the top 5. With the tracks getting technical, it will even further the lead for the top guys. Here are the results and my thoughts.

1st #34 Dylan Ferrandis:​ The speed has always been there, but so have the mistakes. Well, not this past Saturday night. Dylan looked very good everywhere and straight up beat AC. If Dylan has finally figured it out, this could be dangerous for the rest of the 250 class. Dylan is 2nd in points, only 12 points back of the lead.

2nd #92 Adam Cianciarulo:​ AC did everything he could, but it just wasn’t meant to be. He got very close a few times, but minor mistakes let Dylan get away. No, he didn’t win the race, but he still leads the battle to the championship with 163 points.

3rd #64 Jimmy Decotis:​ Jimmy D had a great ride finishing 3rd. He lost touch with the leaders, but had everyone else covered. He still believes he can win one. I personally don’t see it, but I’d be cheering for him if he did.

4th #36 Michael Mosiman:​ Underrated is a great word for Mosiman. He’s not flashy, and doesn’t get much press, but what he does get are results. Michael is 6th in points.

5th #111 Chris Blose:​ Chris had an awesome ride. He crossed the line in 16th after lap 1. He may be a little bit older, but you aren’t going to get a half-assed effort ever from Blose. Chris is 7th in 250 West points.

6th #31 RJ Hampshire:​ RJ is another guy who got a terrible start and rode his ass off passing everybody and anybody. Scoring had him in 19th on lap 1. The speed and talent is there, but what is missing? RJ is 5th in points.

7th #35 Mitchell Harrison:​ Finally, an average start for Harrison. He started 6th and was able to maintain. That shows me that he can ride with the top guys, but his average starting position of 13.3 isn’t allowing him to ride with the front runners. He needs to fix his starts.

8th #44 Cameron McAdoo:​ Yet another guy who couldn’t buy a start in the main. Cameron was 20th after 1 lap. Yes, he looks like a ticking time bomb out there at times, but the kid has speed and skill. If he could tame it a little bit, he could start building towards being a player. Cameron is 9th in West points.

9th #67 Enzo Lopes:​ Enzo looked good Saturday night finishing in the top 10. He still looks a little tight to me. Once he can loosen up a bit, the results will come. Enzo is 16th in points.

10th #60 Justin Starling:​ I remember Justin coming up to race the Montréal Supercross as a 14 or 15 year old. He was a hot prospect and just never quite kept it going. Nice to see Justin get a solid finish in Seattle.

Biggest Stud:​ Dylan Ferrandis and his first career win gets Stud status. Congrats on your first of many.

Biggest Dud:​ Where are the KTM boys? Not one KTM mounted rider in the top 17.

Biggest Surprise:​ Michael Mossman is my surprise. Did anyone see this coming? I didn’t. Hey PC, maybe you can swap Garrett Marchbanks for Mosiman for 2020.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award:​ I didn’t think I’d ever say this, but Jacob Hayes looked very good in his MOOSE Racing kit. There, I said it. Weird for me, but the kit looked good.