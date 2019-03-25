McThoughts | Seattle SX – 450 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Bigwave

This year’s 450 class has been super exciting. There are honestly 5 guys that can win, maybe 6. It makes it fun to watch when it isn’t just one guy dominating week after week. Marvin Musquin has been hot lately. He got out front early and made it happen. Unfortunately for Marv, he jumped on a red cross flag and he was docked 7 points. Yes, keeping the win was nice, but he now trails Cooper Webb by 14 points instead of only 7 points.

With only 5 rounds remaining, every point counts. There are stilt 3 guys in this title fight, Webb, Musquin, and Eli Tomac, so it should be a fight right until Vegas. Here are the results and my thoughts.

1st #25 Marvin Musquin:​ Marvin got lucky by only losing 7 points for jumping on a red cross flag. I have no idea how he didn’t see it, but who cares. He’s hot right now and even with the 7 point deduction, he still sits 2nd in points only 14 points back.

2nd #94 Ken Roczen:​ Ken rode great. He reeled in Marv a few times and looked like he was going to get the pass. I really hope he can get a straight up win and get the monkey off of his back. After a few disappointing weekends, Ken sits 4th in points with 239.

3rd #3 Eli Tomac:​ Very solid ride for Eli. I love that he is being super consistent, but if he wants this title he has to go now. Checkers or wreckers. It’s time to stop thinking, and time to start twisting the throttle like old times. Eli is 3rd in points, 19 points out of the lead. The time is now.

4th #2 Cooper Webb​: Cooper’s ‘bad’ races really aren’t that bad, and that is why he will most likely win this championship. He has a gift of riding poorly all day, and limiting the damage come main event time. It shows how smart Webb is as a racer, and that he knows how to win championships. Cooper leads the 450 class with 262 points with 5 rounds to go. Oh, did I also mention that Cooper has some serious luck on his side with Marvin Musquin winning but getting docked 7 points.

5th #17 Joey Savatgy:​ Joey is riding great right now. He’s fast and confident and really learning in his rookie 450 season. Yes, there are mistakes here and there, but they are minor. They are mistakes that he can get up from and continue. Joey has worked himself up into 7th in points with 159.

6th #15 Dean Wilson:​ The big gnarly whoops were easily conquered by Deano. He set the fastest qualifying time and had a solid heat race and got a decent start in the main. He’s looking really comfortable out there and that seems to be key for Deans success. Dean is now 6th in points with 180.

7th #4 Blake Baggett:​ Again, Blake looks great one week, and average the next. The guy is fit and fast, but for some crazy reason, he struggles to put many good races together in a row for Supercross. When he is on, he can match and outlast anyone. When he’s off, he gets 7th. Blake is 5ht in points with 200.

8th #16 Zach Osborne:​ Great start by Zach, and great finish in 8th. Great ride? I’d say no. He was passed 7 times for 8th place. It would have been a great ride if he had passed 7 guys to get 8th. Zach is doing well in his limited 450 career, but there will be many growing pains. Riding with huge balls like Zach does, either pays off, or burns you. And let’s be serious…. it burns you more often than not. Zach is 18th in points after sitting out the first half of the season due to a broken collarbone.

9th #14 Cole Seely:​ Seely looked great early on, but went backwards. He has a ton of talent and speed, but unfortunately I think he is still haunted byte the thoughts of his season ending crash last year. He says that he still has the desire to race, but this is a contract year, and I really doubt he will continue on if not resigned by Factory Honda. Just my opinion, I hope I am wrong. Cole is 10th in points.

10th #43 Tyler Bowers:​ Great ride for Bowers. Nice to see him getting solid results and also good to see him trying to stick up for the riders’ rights. Tyler is having a decent season sitting 15th in points after being suspended 1 round for punting Justin Barcia.

Biggest Stud:​ I have to give it to Webb. The guy knows how to win championships. Who else can have their closest competitor in the championship win, and not gaining any points. Luck is a magical tool.

Biggest Dud:​ I hate seeing guys going down, especially 3 of the oldest in the game. Get well soon Chad Reed, Justin Brayton, and Kyle Chisholm.

Biggest Surprise:​ Josh Grant just could not get through those whoops. But, you have to give him credit for trying time after time.

MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up’ Award:​ Chad Reed looked great in his Fox kit for the limited time we got to see him. Dean Wilson also looked pretty darn sharp in his O’Neal kit with Alpinestars boots and helmet.

Thanks for reading.