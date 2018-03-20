McThoughts | St. Louis Supercross | 250 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

The 250 East class took to the track Saturday night in St. Louis and the racing was, once again, very good. It’s a good sign that our sport is in good hands when we have this many guys out hurt, and the racing is still exciting. Not to disrespect the others, but we are seeing some new guys in the top 10 that we normally wouldn’t. Having 5 plus top level guys missing in action isn’t ideal, but it is what it is and part of getting good results is being there week in and week out.

The East 250 racers are now set to take on the West 250 racers at the first shootout of the season in Indy this coming weekend, and we will get a chance to see which coast is stronger.

Here are the results from the past weekend, and my thoughts.

1st Zach Osborne: The man is back. At times I almost feel like it’s unfair for Zach to be racing 250 East. He looks so fast, aggressive and polished. He’s worked very hard to get to where he is now, and it’s fun to watch him attack the track in every section.

2nd Jeremy Martin: Something has clicked with J-Mart. His starts have been great, and he isn’t making the mistakes that have haunted him his entire career. He, honestly, looks like a new guy out there. Jeremy is now 4th in points with 93.

3rd Jordan Smith: Jordan had a rough start to the season, but it’s finally coming together. He needs to start well, because I think he gets either too angry, or too aggressive if he doesn’t. It seems like he refuses to wait to get to the front and goes balls to the wall, which isn’t always a good thing. Smith sits 3rd in points with 102, only 13 back of Osborne.

4th Kyle Peters: Kyle had a great heat race, and an even better main. These were the rides that I was expecting right from the start. He has been on the podium before, and now he’s on the best team/bike of his career. No more nights off, this is what he needs to do to make sure he’s back on a great team/bike for next season and beyond. Kyle is 6th in points with 70.

5th Austin Forkner: The speed is there, the intensity is there, and the fitness is there. Now Austin just needs to control it. He got pretty pissed at lappers, but that’s racing, so get use to it. Austin needs to control is anger a little right now, and worry about the things he can control, and to get himself back into the points lead. He now sits 2nd in points with 107.

6th Brandon Hartranft: Brandon has been impressing me, as of late. He looks so big on the bike, but continues to get solid starts and good finishes. I like his style and I still think he can do better this season. Brandon is 11th in points with 50.

7th Luke Renzland: Luke rounded lap one around 18th position. His starts haven’t been too great, as of late, but he has been making lots of passes to get some pretty solid finishes. Renzland finds himself 5th in points with 71.

8th Michael Mosiman: Great ride for the rookie. He used a good start and maintained position, and finished with a very solid 8th. He looks good on the bike and will continue to improve with more races under his belt.

9th Sean Cantrell: Sean completed the first lap in 20th, so he moved forward very well. He’s still very young so any top 10 finishes are great in your rookie season. His starts are usually much better, but he showed he can start poorly and make passes. Sean is 8th in points with 56.

10th Thomas Ramette: First SX race on a new bike, new team, new class, and so on. Thomas looked good all night, and with some SX seat time under his belt, this guy could be really good.

Biggest Stud: Star Yamaha’s fill in rider, Thomas Ramette, is my stud. Thrown into action last minute, and pulling a top 10 was very impressive. Dang, these French riders have style.

Biggest Dud: I wasn’t a fan of Austin Forkner’s attitude towards a lapper near the end of the race as well as walking back to the pits. You, yourself, have been the track hazard a few times, Austin, if you have a problem, maybe wait until you’re behind closed doors. You are a role model to many young fans and that just wasn’t cool.

Biggest Surprise: Jeremy Martin and his consistency has surprised me a little. I know he’s a two-time national champion, but SX has always been his weakness. He has looked very solid since Atlanta.

Canadian Content: Westen Wrozyna, once again, qualified for the night show, and continues to show improvement every time out.

MC’s “G’d Up from the Feet Up” Award: I liked the multi-colour Alias kit on Jeremy Martin. It caught my eye and stood out, in a good way.