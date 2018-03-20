McThoughts | St. Louis Supercross | 450 Class

McThoughts | St. Louis Supercross | 450 Class

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Billy Rainford

The 450 class this season has been riddled with injuries, so far. Add in top riders like Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin making rookie mistakes here and there, and then you have guys like Jason Anderson being super-consistent, and, well, it gives you some results you just weren’t expecting.

Anderson has been fast and fit, like always, but, more importantly, he has been smart. Yes, he could hang it out and probably run with Tomac here and there, but why? He is our points leader, and, if the win is there, he takes it, if it’s not, he settles. It kind of reminds me of a guy we use to love, Ryan Dungey.

Dungey played it very safe and very smart. He didn’t always have the speed to win, and was smart enough not to try. Anderson seems to have more speed than Dungey did, but this new-found patience and control has allowed him to be our points leader for almost the entire season up to date.

Yes, wins are great, but people will appreciate and remember the championship more. Either way, these guys are going to continue to make it exciting right up until Vegas.

Here are my thoughts and the results.

1st Eli Tomac: Eli got the holeshot and rode the perfect race. When he’s on…he’s unbeatable. Yes, he is that good. I think guys can match his speed, but not for an entire main event. Eli will still send it on the last lap when it’s not always necessary, but that is what makes him so bad ass. Eli has clawed himself all of the way back to 4th in points with 186.

2nd Jason Anderson: Jason still wants to win, and still believes he can win. But, he is also thinking big picture, which is championship. I think he has more speed to show, but it does not make sense for him to get into a speed ‘pissing’ match with Eli, because Eli has everything to gain and nothing to lose. Jason is still our red plate holder and points leader with 246 points.

3rd Marvin Musquin: Imagine if poor Marvin had not got hurt early on in the season? I really think he’d be right there with Anderson. The strength and confidence looks to be almost all back and I see a win coming soon for Marv. He has impressively climbed himself into 2nd in points with 204.

4th Justin Brayton: Wow, how about Justin this season? He’s getting great starts and he’s, honestly, not riding like he’s in his mid-30’s. In my eyes, Brayton has never looked better or more aggressive and hungry, and he now sits 3rd in points with 189.

5th Weston Peick: This guy continues to impress me, week after week. He still manages to move forward a few positions after a not-so-great start. Weston has worked hard all season long and continues to hover around the top 5 or better. He is now 6th in points with 171.

6th Blake Baggett: The starts just haven’t been there for Blake. He moved forward well, but he can’t let the top guys get a clean track to race when he’s stuck in the pack. He had a big crash back in Atlanta, and I think it is still holding him back a bit after a few great rides resulting in podiums. Blake has gone backwards a bit in the standings and now sits 5th in points with 181.

7th Broc Tickle: Broc started 4th and finished 7th. He may have gone backwards a bit, but a 7th is still a very good ride for a ‘2nd’ rider on the team. He wasn’t hired to win, he was hired to put in consistent results each week and that is what he did. Broc now sits 7th in points with 147.

8th Dean Wilson: They say Deano still can’t raise his arm above his head, which makes rides like this even more impressive. I had wanted to see Dean get a really good start so he could learn the pace of the top riders, but I have since changed my mind. Dean has missed so much time in the past few years to injury, I just want to see him get through SX healthy, and see him slowly get better for outdoors. Dean has gutted out the pain and is now sitting 10th in points with 115.

9th Christian Craig: I’ve been hard on Craig in the past in the 250 class. He has all of the talent in the world and should have been a champion by now. But after saying all of that, he really belongs in the 450 class. This guy looks fantastic on the 450. He consistently gets great starts, and he isn’t afraid to blitz the whoops. I see a podium soon.

10th Malcolm Stewart: Mookie really gutted this one out after going down hard earlier in the night. He has been pretty quiet this season, so far. I’m still waiting to see some of his insane whoops speed. Stewart sits 13th in points with 102. Not too shabby for a fill in ride.

Biggest Stud: Tomac is my stud. He was just way too good for anyone to touch.

Biggest Dud: Injuries, like always, as of late. We lost Cooper Webb in St. Louis, let’s hope it was just for the night.

Biggest Surprise: I’m still shocked that we haven’t seen any magic from Reedy. Justin Brayton has been killing it for the Vet riders.

MC’s “G’d Up from the Feet Up” Award: Since it was St. Patrick’s Day, I’ll give the nod to Tomac and his Alpinestars kit. Kind of shocked more guys didn’t rock green for the night.

Thanks for reading.