McThoughts | St Louis SX | 450 Class

By Jeff MeConkey

Oh, what it could have been. Ryan Dungey and Eli Tomac had finally started together, and it looked like we were in for an epic battle for 20 minutes. That was until Chad Reed and his ruffled feathers jacked up Ryan Dungey and his momentum. It’s honestly a bummer that Reed’s poor judgment could actually affect the outcome of this championship.

Ryan Dungey was clearly pissed, but I feel he did a good job putting on a happy face in the post race interviews. Yes Chad, you are still a world class talent, but your championship days are long behind you, so please get the heck out of the way when you are running 16th and being lapped. Here are the rest of the results and my thoughts:

1st Eli Tomac: His starts are great, and he can run an insane pace for 20-plus minutes. He has fought his way back from a huge hole and could possibly win the championship. I don’t think there is much left to say about Eli, except he is now within 4 points of the lead.

2nd Ryan Dungey: I feel for Dungey on this one. Early on in the night, Ryan commented about Chad Reed and how he wasn’t happy with how Chad rode. Well, Chad wasn’t happy with what Ryan said, and when it came time to lap the 22, Chad made it very difficult and held Ryan up. With Reed holding Dungey up, it let Tomac get away. Too bad for the fans and Dungey, as we were robbed of a potential dog fight between 1 and 2 in the points. Either way, Ryan rode great and finally got a start.

3rd Marvin Musquin: Marvin got a great start in this one. Early on, it looked like Marvin had something for Tomac and Dungey. Unfortunately, he lost touch and they both got away. Marvin still had a very good ride for 3rd and his 227 points has him sitting 3rd in the championship.

4th Jason Anderson: Jason has been looking better lately. He still needs better starts if he ever hopes to battle the top dogs. Anderson is 5th in points with 188 after missing 1 round.

5th Josh Grant: This is a great ride and great finish for Grant. No, he is not going to get you a win or a championship, but he is doing a great job as the 2nd rider on the team. He is creeping towards the top 10 in points, and now sits 11th with 125 points.

6th Cole Seely: Cole has been in a bit of a funk as of late. After a not so great start, he was able to move forward fairly well. I just think he needs to be in the top 5 week in and week out. Cole is 4th in points with 211.

7th Blake Baggett: If only Baggett could get a start. He is most definitely the most improved rider in either class. He just keeps moving forward no matter what happens. Blake has moved into 6th in points with 163.

8th Broc Tickle: Good ride for Broc. He moved forward and never gave up after a poor start. Broc now sits 8th in the championship with 143 points.

9th Malcolm Stewart: Malcolm Stewart has speed, but I’m still not sure about his fitness. After he makes a mistake, he rarely battles back and moves forward. I know the class is stacked, but he is our reigning East 250 champ. Also, I personally don’t see him getting a full-time factory ride without any real outdoor results.

10th Justin Brayton: Good ride for Brayton. I really don’t see him being much better than 7th through 10th on most days. The class is still too stacked, and Brayton isn’t getting any younger.

Biggest Stud: Eli Tomac is my stud. He just seems to be doing everything right. He has believed in himself and his program, and it is paying off.

Biggest Dud: Chad Reed. So much so, that the AMA fined him 5 g’s and he lost 5 championship points. Not only did he rob us of a potential battle, he may have affected the championship battle. Not cool at all.

Biggest Surprise: Josh Grant’s great ride caught me a little off guard. He has always had the talent and speed, it has just been a long time since we’ve seen the best JG33.

MC’s “G’d Up from the Feet Up” Award: I was a big fan of the clean look of Justin Bogle’s Answer kit. The yellow and white flowed well without jumping out too much like some of the other kits this season. It was a nice calm look for once.

Thanks for reading, see you next time.