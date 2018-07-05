Triple Crown MX Tour | Top 10 Mid-Season Report Cards

By Billy Rainford

It’s that time of year when we look back over the first part of the racing season and hand out grades and report cards. Remember to have yours looked over and signed by a parent or guardian before heading out for practice this Saturday at Sand Del Lee for round 5 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour.

250 Class

10th #17 Casey Keast YAM 7-7-7-DNF (C)



Casey came into this season rolling nothing but 7’s for the first 3 rounds. He knows he’s got more speed than that and is really hoping to get up front and race with the cream of the 250 class.

After crashing at round 4 in Minnedosa, he scored no points, going DNF-DNF. Obviously, that hurt him in the points but he isn’t out of the picture yet.

Casey would love a chance on one of the teams and prove he’s got what it takes. This is the year he will want to get that done.

9th #58 Teren Gerber KTM 10-10-9-7 (A+)



Some really solid overalls for Mr. Gerber have him sitting in the top 10 right now. I’d hate to say he’s over-achieving, but I didn’t expect him to be in this conversation right now, so good for him.

I finally tracked him down for an interview on Amateur Day in Manitoba and he seems like a great kid who loves the sport. Nothing but good things on his report card. He shouldn’t be afraid to show his parents when he gets home from school…

8th #43 Jared Petruska HON 5-9-17-6 (A-)



His results put Jared in that “the next guys” category in the class. He’s not quite there, speed-wise, with the guys ahead of him, but he could slow down and save fuel and still be ahead of the guys behind him. He rides alone a lot out there and it may be the early sign of an antisocial condition, I’m not sure…we’ll keep an eye on things.

He smashed his hand pretty good in Prince George at round 3 (hence the 17th 8-DNF) and he wasn’t sure he’d make it to Manitoba, but he did. He’s a tough guy and I’m sure hated the big deal I was making about his hand.

7th #12 Dylan Wright HON 14-13-1-12 (C)



Dylan doesn’t play well with others and it makes him a ton of fun to watch. He’s not out on the track to make friends, so get out of the way! Nah, I’m not really serious, but he really is the most fun to watch and he really doesn’t have time to mess around when he’s making passes. He just gets it done.

He has shown the speed to be leading this series, but some odd mechanicals have taken him out of contention early this season and that’s why his grade is suffering.

Watch for him to get himself up on the podium pretty consistently now that we’re on some softer tracks. Word around the water cooler says he’d love a 450 ride. That is something that will be fun to watch for years to come.

6th #27 Tanner Ward KTM 8-6-8-5 (B)



I haven’t seen the Tanner I’m expecting quite yet. He shouldn’t be falling behind those top guys so much, especially after some of the great starts he’s had.

Most teachers don’t send report cards home saying they want more aggression from their students, but that’s what I’m saying here. Watch for Tanner to pick it up as we head east.

I’d also like to send my deepest condolences to Tanner and his family for the loss of his older brother, Jeffery. We’re going to be cheering extra hard for you this week, Tanner.

5th #66 Marco Cannella YAM 6-5-4-4 (A)

I knew Marco was going to be an instant player, but those finishes surprise even me! I’ve watched him move up through the ranks and his move to the Pros has been a very impressive transition.

I think he’s just off the pace of the top few guys and ends up riding on his own a lot out there, like Petruska, but he’s going to keep getting faster this summer and in years to come.

4th #18 Josh Osby KTM 4-3-2-16 (A-)

I’m on record as picking Josh to win the series, so I can’t say too much. Josh hasn’t had that overall win yet, but you have to think he’s got some bugs sorted out and will be on top of the box soon.

He had two handfuls of problems at round 4 and that’s why he dropped a few points.

I think he should be hanging with the top guys more as the summer goes on. We’ll see…

3rd #335 Joey Crown KTM 3-4-3-3 (A)

To be honest, if Joey were healthy as we started this series, I think he’s your top guy. He’s been getting stronger as his knee heals but we still haven’t seen a top Joey.

He just pulled off a 12th in the 2nd moto at Southwick on his 350, so watch for him to be a handful at Sand Del Lee, Gopher Dunes, and Deschambault.

Joey’s time on top is coming.

2nd #15 Jess Pettis YAM 1-1-10-1 (A+)

What can I say? We knew Jess was turning into our fastest Supercross guy, but did you think he was going to come into the Moto season and be as fast as he is? I’m impressed.

He lost a bunch of points at PG when his motor blew with 2 corners to go in moto 1 and then came back for a second. That’s really his only blemish on his report card.

He can run home and show Doug this report card and be proud.

1st #1 Shawn Maffenbeier KAW 2-2-5-2 (A)

Shawn is the defending champ and has a 5-point lead over Pettis. Shawn knows it’s a long summer, but it’s shrinking. He can’t let up any more this season or Jess will race right through him for this title.

Shawn looks like the most calculated rider out there and will turn it up as we head east. This one is going to come down to the wire, I think.

450 Class

10th #9 Cade Clason HON 8-17-16-8 (B-)

When Cade’s not finishing 8th, he’s taking a DNF. He definitely doesn’t want to be sitting 10th right now, but that’s his reality.

I’d say he’s got a chance to move 3 positions up and finish 7th this year, but he’ll have to step up his game to do so.

Cade is one of the friendliest riders in his class and they all seem to like him in home room. He’ll be fine.

9th #72 Kyle Keast HSK 12-11-8-12 (B+)

We always joke that Kyle can either pull the holeshot or start last and he’ll still finish 7-9th. It’s cool to see him doing the full series this year, as I sort of thought those days were behind him.

Kyle definitely gets an A for effort, but I’m giving him a B+. It’s going to be a good fight for the rest of the summer between the riders right above and right below him.

8th #10 Keylan Meston HSK 5-10-9-10 (B+)

We haven’t seen tears from Keylan since that great ride in his hometown at round 1, and it was pretty special.

He’s going to probably finish with a better number for next season and that’s what we expect from him, as he’s a guy who is still getting faster.

He’s fun to watch and you can’t really help but cheer for him.

7th #7 Dillan Epstein YAM 14-7-5-6 (C)

I have to give Dillan a C because we’re expecting a little more out of him. He seems to be fighting something and we hope he gets it figured out as we head east.

He’s still one of the nicest guys on tour, we just haven’t had the chance to see him interacting with the fans like we did last year. Hopefully, that comes soon too.

6th #800 Mike Alessi KAW 6-5-6-5 (B-)

We saw flashes of the old Mike Alessi (holeshot and lead the race) a couple times this summer, but not nearly as much as we should.

Mike just injured his shoulder and is out for the rest of the summer so I shouldn’t kick a man when he’s down. However, he and Danielle just had their first baby so he’s even Stephen.

Mike is getting on in his racing career, so you never know what’s in store for one of the sport’s legends.

5th #5 Tyler Medaglia KAW 3-6-3-7 (A)

Tyler is showing that he’s still in the top spot conversation. You cannot rule this guy out…ever.

He’s sitting in 5th right now, but he’s showing flashes of top speed and has almost won a couple of these things this summer.

I’d give him an A+, but I don’t want him to think I think he’s over-achieving…

4th #16 Cole Thompson KTM 4-4-4-2 (B+)

Cole is a guy who should have some 1st’s on that above results list. He came into the MX season after dominating the AX Tour and admits the MX wins aren’t coming as he thought they might.

We’ve seen him do very well at some of the tracks we’re about to see, so don’t be surprised if he starts making a push towards the top to keep his dream of the $100K alive.

3rd #26 Kaven Benoit KTM 7-8-1-1 (A)

Kaven came into the season with a back injury. He wanted to just finish and get as many points as he could. Well, he’s all better now and that is bad news for the rest of the class.

He’s won the last 3 motos and was 2nd in the one before that. He’s on a roll, so he just may move toward the top very quickly as we keep going.

For a guy who thought his summer may have been over before it started, Kaven is looking very good.

2nd #45 Colton Facciotti HON 1-1-7-4 (A+ and a B-)

If this were a Dickens novel it would be ‘A Tale of Two Coltons.’ We have seen two distinctly different Colt’s so far this season.

Like we said after his domination at the first couple rounds, you just never seem to know what you’re going to get with him. He’s either going to be on another level from the rest, or something will hold him back outside the top 3.

Since rounds 1 and 2, he’s had the pace to fight for wins, but he was downright ridiculous in those first couple and we just haven’t seen that again.

This is why he gets two grades. Ask me again after Sand Del Lee and I’ll maybe have another grade for him…

1st #1 Matt Goerke YAM 2-2-2-3 (A)

Matt is tied with Facciotti for 1st in the standings. He’s looked pretty good so far, but I think he’ll need to look even better if he wants to win this title…Kaven is coming!

We’re heading to Sand Del Lee where he should do well, then we head to Gopher Dunes where he’s been on another level with his crazy Florida sand skills.

He’s a guy that will never give up, and will definitely do whatever it takes to try and retain this #1 plate of his.

Thanks for reading. As we head into the second portion of our season, it will be the same few riders in the front bunch, but I think we’ll see a couple different overall winners. Also, I hope I don’t need to point out that I’m really not a teacher…See you at the races!