Mini O’s Photo Report | Saturday MX

By Billy Rainford

Saturday was the final day of racing at the 50th Annual Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Newberry, Florida. I always used to say it was in Gainesville, but I’ll start being a little more specific.

With record number of entries making it the biggest motocross event in the world, I thought there was no chance we were going to get through all the racing today. I was sure we were going to be back on Sunday to finish. And, next thing you know, we’re done at like 1:30!

I shot most of my photos close to the start and finish lines today because we seemed to be pulling holeshots and snagging podiums every time there was a C (Junior) race on the track! I also shot a lot of vide that I will get to as soon as this week’s driving is done.

Let’s have a look at the racing.

The day started below the freezing mark and I actually had to use the scraper I still had in the van.

Josh Woods was prepared…and up pretty damn early!

The first Canadian on the track was #626 Ethan Darrach in Mini Sr. 1. He was around the first turn in 15-20th position but never came around to complete the first lap. He commented on our Instagram page that his bike blew up on that first lap. Tough break for the fast kid from Moncton, NB.

As soon as the C classes started hitting the track, my day became very hectic. I didn’t want to leave the finish line or podium area for fear I’d miss a win and/or a chat with Wes Cain. Both happened quite a bit!

When the 450 C Ltd. final moto came around to complete the first lap, we had Canucks in first and second! #95 Evan Stewart led #161 Justin Burge.

Evan held on for the win and the title and got his first chat with Wes of the day.

Justin Burge started out in 2nd place and slipped back to 8th place by the end of the moto. I shot video of the race and so this gate shot is where my still coverage ended for this one.

#46 Tanner Scott was up next in the competitive 450 B Ltd. class. He jumped out to a 9th place start and was in 12th on lap 3 and in a group of 11 riders. It was intense! I don’t have his results as the site isn’t updated as of this post.

#626 Ethan Darrach was busy on Saturday. He was up again in 85 (12-13) next. He didn’t get the necessary good start and came around on the first lap in 17th. He made it up to 12th by the 4th lap.

I watched him mess up the corner at the bottom of the hill before the finish and go off the track. He kept it pinned as if nothing happened. He fought all the way to the checkers and was 13th.

There were 3 Canadians on the track again in the 250 C Junior class so I stayed in the area. #14 Kai Saarela got out to a mid-pack start and just had to fight to stay there. These classes are dripping with talent.

Brennan Schofield was back in around 17th on lap 1 and had his work cut out for him. He was 11th on lap 2 and then managed to finish up in 6th place.

Evan Stewart was 3rd early and that’s where he stayed to the flag.

Young #667 Tyler Kirby was up next in 85 (9-11). I missed the early part of this race thanks to Canadians making the podium, so I apologize. He crossed the line in 26th place.

#20 Jeremy McKie was up next in 250 A. He got a pretty good start from just inside the doghouse but was pushed wide and headed into the gator pit for the first time in around 15th or so.

He kept pressing hard and was moving up, trying to break free from a group of about 11 riders. The talent level from front to back it crazy in these classes.

He was trying to get aroun another rider when he crashed hard in the downhill between the two gator back step ups and didn’t come around again until he showed up at the medics rig.

He tweaked his left knee pretty good but says he’ll be fine as he and his parents headed back to the pits.

And if you watched our interview with #212 Sebastien Racine, you know he decided against racing his remaining motos because they need to do a bit more testing to get the suspension where he needs it. If you saw this track this week, you know suspension is key at his level.

I was over with Jeremy when Ethan Darrach hit the track, yet again. He was up in the top 10 and had a sold finish in the Mini Sr. 2 class, taking 9th.

#46 Tanner Scott was up again in 250 B. Always a stacked class, this class draws a lot of attention. Tanner grabbed the inside gate and came around the first lap in 14th.

He was in some nice battles and finished in 16th.

#292 Payton Morningstar was also in this one. He didn’t get a good start and came around in about 20th place on the first lap. At the flag, he was 24th. Again, I wasn’t able to leave the area so I’m not sure how the actual racing went down in this one, but he’s definitely faster than a 24th place guy out there.

Kai Saarela was up in a busy 250 C class. I didn’t see all of this one and only jumped in to catch him around 30th spot. Starts a key in this deep field. I think he was 29th at the line.

Justin Burge was up in this one, too. He didn’t get the start he wanted in this one and came around back in 22nd place. He ended up in around 26th in this one. Not a race he was thrilled with.

Evan Stewart was in here, too. He got out to a good start in 5th. He closed in on the leaders and crossed the line in 3rd.

Brenna Schofield got out in 4th place and quickly moved to the front. He stayed there and took this title.

It was right around now that Jett Lawrence pantsed this guy…

I didn’t see what happened in 450 B, but Payton Morningstar came around in about 30th place, so I know things didn’t go as planned for him.

#18 Hannah Cole was out in Girls (11-16) and got out to a top 10 start in this one from just inside the doghouse.

She came around on the first lap in 7th and had a ton of pressure from behind. She was in 8th place when she got passed but then someone else fell and she ended up 8th at the flag.

And that was it for the Canadian content at the Mini O’s for this year. It was a good week with some pretty talented riders in attendance. With over 5700 entries, the competition was fierce. Congratulations to all the riders and families who made the journey.

I hope #557 Chris Bruno is starting to feel better after his tough crash. He wasn’t moving around very quickly after that one. Thank you for the coffee and pumpkin pie!

And I never even spoke to #12 Matthew Cemovic who crashed and has a suspected broken wrist (?). Heal up.

Huge thanks to Andy White from FXR for the sweet hook up for a place to stay in Alachua.

Thanks to Alicia Goggel whose rented space it actually was. And next time I’ll play “Bullshit” with you guys, I promise.

And an additional thank you to Brad Behrens who…actually, I don’t know if he did anything. However, he got away with one when he rolled Mike Brown‘s bike off the stage side-saddle and proceeded to high-side and crash miserably in front of everyone…AND I MISSED IT! Ugh!

And then it was time for the awards, which I’m amazed started at 2pm!

#111 Mario Boisvert was the only rider to stay for the awards in his Vet class. That’s OK, he’s the only one I wanted a photo of! See you at SOB in a couple days, Mario.

Justin Burge and Evan Stewart.

Canucks again!

The “Dunlop Silver Tire Award” went to a well-deserving #411 Nick Romano. He’s ready for the next step, just like the rest of the riders who’ve won this.

And with that, another year at the Mini O’s comes to an end. I’ve got a ton of video to put together of each of the Canadians and then some. But first, I have a little bit of crisscross driving and visiting to do. See you a the races…

Full results HERE