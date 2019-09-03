Mini O’s Registration Open NOW



REGISTER HERE



Register for races, fill out release forms and get all the information you need for the 2019 Mini O’s HERE.



We encourage riders or their families to pre-register and fill out all appropriate release forms online prior to the event. All riders are required to fill out release forms and have an Unlimited Sports MX Membership. Riders purchasing a new membership will need to visit the membership table at the track to receive membership card and have their photo taken. Membership cost is $25 and can be purchased with registration. The annual release forms are valid for 2019 Florida Gold Cup, 2019 Mini O’s and 2020 Winter Am Series.



Questions? Send requests to info@unlimitedsportsmx.com or send us a Instagram or Facebook Message @UnlimitedSportsMX.



