Mini Pine Enduro – Bellistic-on-Board with Zach Lewis
Bellistic-on-Board with Race Winner Zach Lewis in Test 4 of OCMC‘s Mini Pine Enduro – from Blackstock Motorsports Off-Road Ontario – Round 2 of the Wiesner Insurance Enduro Race Series.
TOP 10 OVERALL RESULTS:
|Name
|Number
|Class
|Brand
|C.Pos
|Overall
|Section 1
|Section 2
|Section 3
|Section 4
|Start
|Early
|Tot. Time
|Zachary Lewis
|16A
|Pro
|Yamaha
|1
|1
|9m 18s 400
(1)
|6m 32s 378
(1)
|(12:06:00:0)
|8m 15s 595
(1)
|24m 6s 373
|Ryder Heacock
|14A
|Pro
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|9m 30s 980
(3)
|6m 34s 759
(2)
|(12:06:00:0)
|8m 46s 656
(6)
|24m 52s 395
|Justin Lewis
|4A
|Pro
|Yamaha
|3
|3
|9m 25s 457
(2)
|6m 50s 363
(4)
|(11:54:00:0)
|8m 41s 226
(5)
|24m 57s 46
|Jarred Jonker
|6A
|Pro
|Beta
|4
|4
|9m 36s 228
(4)
|6m 52s 974
(6)
|(11:56:00:0)
|8m 36s 827
(2)
|25m 6s 29
|Connor Brogan
|11A
|Pro
|Yamaha
|5
|5
|9m 44s 458
(5)
|6m 53s 985
(7)
|(12:01:00:0)
|8m 37s 600
(3)
|25m 16s 43
|Andrew Jonker
|53A
|Expert
|Husqvarna
|1
|6
|9m 50s 804
(6)
|6m 46s 508
(3)
|(13:05:00:0)
|8m 39s 527
(4)
|25m 16s 839
|Curtis Rumbell
|5A
|Pro
|KTM
|6
|7
|10m 5s 258
(8)
|7m 6s 913
(13)
|(11:58:00:0)
|8m 59s 497
(8)
|26m 11s 668
|Jeremie Lanthier
|2A
|Pro
|Yamaha
|7
|8
|10m 13s 416
(11)
|7m 5s 812
(12)
|(11:52:00:0)
|8m 56s 458
(7)
|26m 15s 686
|Chris Culbert-Castelo
|3A
|Pro
|Yamaha
|8
|9
|10m 13s 237
(10)
|7m 3s 382
(9)
|(11:53:00:0)
|9m 3s 316
(9)
|26m 19s 935
|Bailey Pope
|9A
|Pro
|Yamaha
|9
|10
|10m 8s 930
(9)
|7m 10s 855
(17)
|(11:59:00:0)
|9m 19s 509
(16)
|26m 39s
|Gemma Pope
|9B
|Women Expert
|Yamaha
|1
|23
|10m 40s 757
(27)
|7m 28s 145
(34)
|(11:59:00:0)
|9m 28s 649
(21)
|27m 37s 551
|Emma Sharpless
|2B
|Women Expert
|Yamaha
|2
|94
|11m 50s 897
(89)
|8m 18s 652
(108)
|(11:52:00:0)
|10m 42s 376
(88)
|30m 51s 925
|Delaney Brogan
|7B
|Women Expert
|Yamaha
|3
|115
|12m 26s 688
(130)
|8m 43s 645
(133)
|(11:57:00:0)
|11m 399
(107)
|32m 10s 732
|Lindsey Bradley
|6B
|Women Expert
|Yamaha
|4
|131
|12m 48s
(138)
|8m 44s 425
(134)
|(11:57:00:0)
|11m 28s 338
(128)
|33m 763
|Katherine Boisvert
|10B
|Women Expert
|KTM
|5
|155
|14m 13s 591
(179)
|9m 3s 796
(155)
|(12:14:00:0)
|12m 7s 78
(151)
|35m 24s 465
|Jenny Einarson-Mancini
|8B
|Women Expert
|KTM
|6
|187
|14m 38s 290
(185)
|10m 42s 285
(202)
|(12:08:00:0)
|14m 25s 578
(191)
|39m 46s 153
Full results can be found HERE.
Next race: Saturday, May 19 – Gopher Dunes ‘Sandbox XC’