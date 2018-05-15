Mini Pine Enduro – Bellistic-on-Board with Zach Lewis

Bellistic-on-Board with Race Winner Zach Lewis in Test 4 of OCMC‘s Mini Pine Enduro – from Blackstock Motorsports Off-Road Ontario – Round 2 of the Wiesner Insurance Enduro Race Series.

TOP 10 OVERALL RESULTS:

Full results can be found HERE.

Next race: Saturday, May 19 – Gopher Dunes ‘Sandbox XC’