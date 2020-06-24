MMRS Decides to Cancel 2020 Racing Due to COVID-19

There are several racing organizations across Ontario, Maguire’s Motocross Racing Series (MMRS) being a big one that competes and practices on tracks northeast of Toronto.

Amidst all the restrictions and changing regulations around trying to hold races and gatherings of any number of people during this COVID-19 pandemic, John and Jean Maguire have decided to wait until the 2021 season to get back to their usual programs.

Here’s what they said in a statement on Facebook:

MMRS Family,

During this time of Provincial emergency orders and the ongoing pandemic we have had more questions than answers as most of you have.

“Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that the province is also permitting social gatherings of 10 people, up from five, and churches and places of worship can open at 30-per-cent capacity – changes that apply to the entire province.”

Our priority at MMRS is to keep everyone safe and healthy. We know how difficult physical distancing will be, especially for the children.

We have been informed by Provincial offences and By-Law Enforcement, in no uncertain terms, that large events would not be permitted in our region. This seems to be a grey area for some enforcement officers that are allowing events to take place in other areas.

We have contacted all authorities in our area as well as other areas to try and figure out why the rules are being enforced in some areas but not others. In our opinion, we have come up with this – rules were set out by Premier Ford’s office for all people in Ontario. It is really up to us as individuals to respect this and self discipline. With the fear of the “second wave” now present, we think that our area is in great shape to limit the recurrence.

Having said that, at MMRS we have decided not to open our tracks to large gatherings this year, which will limit people travelling from different regions. We know this isn’t what some anxious riders want to hear but if we don’t have a “second wave” we could be through this sooner than later.

We expect things to get back to normal by next year and we will be going forward with our racing schedule at that time.

Anyone who has purchased a 2020 MMRS membership can move it forward to 2021 or get a refund.

Stay safe everyone.

Jean & John Maguire

MMRS