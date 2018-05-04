Mojave Special Edition Prospect Goggle

Our Special Edition “The Mojave” is here! Evoked from the painted desert walls and dug out of the hallowed sands of the southwestern desert, the new Limited Edition Mojave Prospect MX Goggle from SCOTT Sports is the perfect companion for your next race or trip into the dunes. Complete with bone hydrographic frame, custom serape strap, southwestern inspired patch and a matching microfiber bag this goggle has the desert heat running through its DNA. Spice up your next ride in the badlands with the Mojave LTD while supplies last. The Mojave Prospect pushes the limits of goggle design with key features such as Lens Lock System, massive Field of Vision, Pivoting Outriggers, 3 Layer Face Foam, WFS50 compatibility and much more.