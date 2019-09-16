Monday Morning Coffee | Montreal SX | Renegade

By Billy Rainford

Truthfully, I’m starting this week off with a massive cup of tea before heading into the coffee portion of my day.

It was the Montreal Supercross weekend and Emily and I met up with an old high school friend of mine who lives in Montreal. He’s an interesting cat who also has property in Tokyo, Japan.

Anyway, we met for brunch on our way out of the city and we probably drank a pot of the most amazing coffee each, so I’m going to ease into the stuff today.

Monday Morning Coffee is brought to you by Hall Race Fuel and Renegade Fuel. If you’re interested in learning how you can get your hands on some Renegade, email them over at hallracefuel@gmail.com.

Since the day was spent on the 401 West Sunday, I thought this MMC would be a recap of the racing from Olympic Stadium.

Here’s how I saw it all go down:

We went live Friday night.

Jeff McConkey and I started the weekend off on Friday evening with the Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer.

We went live from the Meet and Greet in the pits of the Supercross. I tought it went pretty well, after it was determined we couldn’t have the shotgun microphone also connected because it was picking up all the music they were playing in the background.

With that in mind, if you’d like to watch the show again here, please fast forward to 8:30 when we sort the sound issue out.

Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer. Jeff and Billy go live from the Supercross Montréal Friday night Meet and Greet to talk about tomorrow night’s Supercross. They’re joined by Promoter Eric Perronard, Quinn Amyotte, Joshua Cartwright, and Jason Moore from Fox Racing Canada. **Please fast forward to 8:30 for good sound**Balderdash Beer Posted by Direct Motocross on Friday, September 13, 2019

Thank you to the Gestev crew for letting us set up and do that. It was fun to talk about the upcoming racing and chat with promoter Eric Peronnard, Quinn Amyotte, Josh Cartwright, and Jason Moore from Fox Racing Canada.

We had dinner next to the hotel with what appeared to be all the riders, and then went to bed early.

We had breakfast in the hotel and then headed over to get our media credentials.

I’ll tell you this: do not strike out on your own anywhere near this stadium. Just when you think you have a short cut to the area you need to be on the outside, you find yourself in some sort of Stanley Kubrick-esque seen of nothing but concrete as far as the eye could see and locked gates.

We must have walked an extra 5K on my “short cut.” We all started out a little bit edgy after that one. What bothered me most was that a security guard watched us walk right past him into the big grey area and didn’t say anything at all. He just watched us obliviously head into what he surely knew was a massive dead end and very slowly disappear into the greyness…

After checking every gate and door, we decided we were beaten and retraced our steps back to where we started. Eventually, we made it to the media entrance, but it meant we’d missed track walk.

We wandered around the pits to say hello and noticed that while there were some Pro rider who were forced to park down a hallway, there were a slew of amateur Supermini and 65cc racers intermixed with the factory teams right next to the track.

Something definitely needs to be done about this for next year. We can’t be putting Pro guys off in the boonies while little kids who will be finished long before the night show even starts get to pit next to Malcolm Stewart and Justin Brayton, can we?

Anyway, there were 4 amateur classes raced late in the day program and the racing was really good. We’ll be sure to get an amateur report up on the site as soon as we can because I stood out on the track snapping pictures the entire time.

Jess Pettis was fastest 250 qualifier and Dean Wilson took top spot in the 450 class.

#5 Tyler Medaglia crashed hard earlier in the day and was out for the night show. Heal up, Tyler. | Bigwave photo

The unfortunate part was that we lost #5 Tyler Medaglia for the night after a pretty hard crash in the tricky triple on off section.

Tyler hit his head pretty hard and when he was watching his son, Talon, race the 50cc class, he motioned from across the track that he smashed his head and had broken his nose. He wasn’t allowed to race the night show.

I could see what they were trying to accomplish with the opening ceremonies, it just didn’t work out with the effect they wanted, I don’t think.

They had the top riders come out with an escort of little kids on little Honda pit bikes. It sounds OK on paper but the execution of the idea fell a little short.

The kids rode around and the Pro riders had to go as slow as physically possible to not pass them. It meant nobody could thrill the crowd with jumps or anything. It didn’t really get the crowd hyped up for the racing, I didn’t think.

I guess I also have to throw them under the bus for the sound system in the stadium Wow, they really need to do some updating.

I know most of their money there has to go to stopping the actual stadium from collapsing, so I get it, but you couldn’t understand a thing Mathieu Gervais was saying, and that was a shame.

Anyway, let’s get to the main events.

450 Main #1

When the gate dropped for the first 450 main of 3, #54 Phil Nicoletti got out front early.

Phil leads the chase for the $100K Rockstar Energy Triple Crown money and he knows all these top AMA riders. I think this really helped his motivation for Saturday night. He was on pace with these guys.

Behind him it was #27 Malcolm Stewart, #1 Cole Thompson, #10 Justin Brayton, and #12 Cade Clason.

Around lap 5, Stewart made a pass for the lead in the whoops.

There were only a few riders attempting to skim them Saturday, and it was definitely the fast way. It was also extremely risky. Stewart was, of course, one of the riders skimming. Wheel tap/triple was the next fastest way.

When the lead 3 came up to a left-hander, a lapped rider looked over his shoulder to the left and made sure to get out of the way. Unfortunately, Stewart was trying to go around on the right side and got pushed off the track and dropped to 3rd place.

Nicoletti was back into the lead then #15 Dean Wilson, Stewart, and Brayton.

Phil would mess up on the next lap and drop to 4th place while Wilson went to the lead.

Dean Wilson won 450 Main #1. | Bigwave photo

At the flag it was Wilson, Stewart, and Brayton. They had a bit of a gap on Nicoletti then Thompson, who had a gap back to Clason, #3 Shawn Maffenbeier, and #2 Matt Goerke, who fell and got back up early in the race.

250 Main #1

When the gate dropped for the first 250 Main, #94 Luke Renzland and #19 Dylan Wright were down together in the first turn and pulling their bikes apart. They were way off the back when they finally got going.

Out front it was the #1 of Jess Pettis followed by rookie Pro rider #153 Bjorn Viney who was off to a great start.

#11 Davey Fraser also got a great start and was 3rd early, followed by multi-time Danish champ #221 Mathias Jorgensen.

By lap 2, Wright was already up to the tail end of the group while Viney would mess up after the mechanics area and go down. He was able to get up, but he’d lost a bunch of places.

#471 Logan Karnow hit the same section and as he hit the 180 right-hander managed to put a pass on two of his teammates at the same time on his way forward.

At the half it was Pettis with a lead over Karnow and Jorgensen.

#46 Marco Cannella made a pass on #48 Westen Wrozyna to take over 4th place and they had Wright all over them on his way to the front. Then came #14 Tanner Ward (who crashed earlier in the fastest section of the track, injuring his arm, among other things) in 7th and #60 Quinn Amyotte in 8th.

Jess Pettis won 250 Main #1. | Bigwave photo

At the flag it was Pettis with a safe lead over Karnow and Jorgensen. Cannella held on for 4th with Wright all over his rear wheel in 5th.

A buggy took out 4 or 5 gates and we had a bit of an intermission while the crew got it fixed up for 450 Main #2.

450 Main #2

Heading into the first turn, it looked like #519 Josh Cartwright was going to put himself in great position up front but came in a little hot and went down on the outside.

Out front it was Stewart and Brayton, but Nicoletti made a quick pass for 2nd.

When they came around on lap 2 it was Stewart out front then Nicoletti, Brayton, Wilson, Goerke, Thompson, Clason, and #74 Ryan Derry, who put himself into a nice position early.

#24 Jason Benny looked comfortable but messed up and ended up at the back of the pack.

Wilson put a classic block pass on Brayton to take 3rd but Brayton got him right back.

Stewart, Wilson and Brayton were blitzing the whoops and it was paying off.

At the half it was Stewart with a bit of a gap to Nicoletti, Wilson, and Brayton. They had a gap back to a nice battle for 5th between Goerke and Thompson. Behind them, Clason had a gap over Maffenbeier ahead of Cartwright who’d been making passes coming from the back of the pack.

Goerke would mess up and fall back while Wilson was closing in fast on Nicoletti going for 2nd place.

Malcolm Stewart won 450 Main #2. | Bigwave photo

At the flag it was Stewart ahead of Nicoletti and Wilson, who tried to get him in the whoops and in the final corner, coming up just short.

250 Main #2

When the gate dropped for the 2nd 250 main, Renzland got out front followed by Wright.

There was carnage in the first turn that took out at least Pettis, Amyotte, Ward, Jorgensen, and Karnow.

The first turn crash took #1 Jess Pettis out for the night. Heal up, Jess. | Bigwave photo

All would get up and continue except 2018 SX champion Jess Pettis who looked to have injured a leg. Not good.

When they came around to complete lap 2, Renzland and Wright were close and had a gap over #675 Kyle Dillin, who got a great start and was up in 3rd.

Behind him it was Fraser, Cannella, #40 Guillaume St Cyr, Wrozyna, and #64 William Crete in 8th.

At this point, it was clear Pettis wasn’t going to be able to continue and was out for the night.

Around lap 5, Renzland and Wright had a nice gap back to #131 Jayce Pennington, who had moved his way up to 3rd place ahead of Dillin, Fraser and St Cyr.

#46 Cannella had some trouble and decided to call it a night and headed back to the pits around lap 6.

Wright tried to avoid #97 Christopher DaSilva, who’d taken a pretty scary fall but was luckily OK, and went down. The first 2 had such a lead that he was able to hold his position, I think.

Luke Renzland won 250 Main #2. | Bigwave photo

At the flag, Renzland crossed the line with a big lead ahead of Wright who had a big gap over Pennington in 3rd.

Behind them it was Wrozyna, Fraser, Dillin, Jorgensen, St Cyr and Ward.

250 Podium: Dylan Wright, Luke Renzland, Mithias Jorgensen. Wait… | Bigwave photo

250 Podium: Dylan Wright (5-2), Luke Renzland (9-1), Mathias Jorgensen (3-7).

But wait…

Were they doing moto scoring or Olympic like the 450 class? Uh oh…

It was decided that they were using olympic scoring so Renzland, Jorgensen and Wrozyna all tied for 2nd with 10 points.

With Wrozyna bettering Jorgensen in moto 2, that put him in 2nd place, so we all gathered and took another podium photo.

250 Podium: Dylan Wright, Luke Renzland, Westen Wrozyna. One of these two photos just became a future trivia question… | Bigwave photo

Unfortunately, nothing was set in stone and the results were unofficial. We still haven’t seen them corrected on the Rockstar Triple Crown site, but I was told as I left the stadium that they were going to score it like the 450 class. We’ll have to leave the Wright, Renzland, Wrozyna podium as “unofficial” until we’re told otherwise.

450 Main #3

When the gate dropped for the final race of the night, Wilson found himself out front as Stewart and Maffenbeier were down in the first turn.

Behind Dean it was Brayton, Nicoletti, Thompson, and Goerke.

When they came around on lap 2 it was Wilson, Brayton, Nicoletti, Goerke, Thompson, Clason, and Cartwright.

Stewart had made it up to 8th ahead of #28 Eric Jeffery. At the half it was Wilson with a gap back to Brayton and Nicoletti.

Goerke and Thompson were behind them and had Stewart charging after them in 6th spot. Maffenbeier had also managed to move forward and was up to 9th all alone ahead of a nice battle between Jeffery and #80 Sam Gaynor.

Dean wilson won 450 Main #3. | Bigwave photo

At the flag it was Wilson, Brayton, Nicoletti, Goerke, Stewart and Thompson. Clason was a ways back in 7th followed by his teammate Cartwright in 8th.

Podium: Wilson, Stewart, Brayton. No surprises there.

450 podium: Dean Wilson (1-3-1), Malcolm Stewart (2-1-5), Justin Brayton (3-4-2). | Bigwave photo

Here’s a look at the overall 450 results. They don’t reflect the 5-position penalty assessed to Cole Thompson for a Main #3 first turn infraction.

OK, we’ll leave it all there for this week. There appeared to be more people in the seats than at the reboot last year, so that’s a good sign. The autocross was pretty lame and the quads were just too loud. I guess that makes me too old.

I’m not sure what this means they do to the schedule moving forward, but I was told they are on a year-to-year basis with the event, so, hopefully, we see the event continue for many years to come.

Have a great week, everyone.