Monday Morning Coffee…on a Tuesday

By Billy Rainford

With the past couple days being spent mostly in the rental car and on a plane, I wasn’t able to get to the Monday Morning Coffee column in time this week. We just attended the biggest motocross event on the yearly calendar and it really irked me not to have time to write anything about it in this, my weekly opinion column.

Let’s have a look at the results for Team Canada at Matterley Basin in Winchester, England:

Colton Facciotti MXGP – 34-25

Shawn Maffenbeier MX2 – 30-27

Tyler Medaglia Open – 16-21

Team Canada finished in 13th spot overall as a country. To be honest, when Team Manager Kourtney Lloyd told me as we walked back to the pits that they’d finished 13th, I didn’t actually believe her. None of the riders finished 13th, and 5 of the 6 finishes were past 20th.

I think this result tells the story of just how challenging the racing was at this year’s event. 4 of our 6 motos were 25th or lower! That means a lot of teams struggled with consistency in the English mud. It was tough, folks.

Yes, you can look at the results sheets and be disappointed with what you see in black and white. What you can’t do is question the effort of our riders and our team.

I can understand some of the reactions from fans across Canada, as I read them at the airport on the way home. We are better than those results, but what you can’t do is sit at home and blast our team’s effort from the safety of your own laptop or cell phone when you don’t know the full story.

Most of you reading this or following along with the results as they came in from England are or were motocross racers – we’ve all seen our fair share of racing and results. We are all too familiar with what can and will happen on race day. MX can be a love hate relationship at times.

This fact is why it is just so damn impressive when you see a team like France go on a 4-year run of titles. Almost everything has to go your way to win a single title at the MXON, let alone 4!

The only things I do collect are the MXON media bibs I get at these things. That should tell you something.

Our guys had their struggles at the 2017 event.

Colton Facciotti had a top 12 start in the first moto and then went down hard and slammed his arm and tweaked his neck. He was in considerable pain. We all know he’s capable of running up in the top 10 in this field. He’s also from the west coast and so he’s got tons of experience in the muddy conditions. Unfortunately, the 4-time Canadian champ didn’t have a good day and was forced to ride through the pain and go as fast as he could. Nobody has to tell him he’s better than the 34-25 results show.

Shawn Maffenbeier had to start from 30th gate pick on the outside against the 450 riders. Like a bunch or riders, he really struggled with vision and actually pulled in 3 times for goggles in moto 1. Shawn tried the old ‘let riders go ahead and shoot for the inside in turn 1’ move in moto 2. It looked like it may work OK until Thomas Covington ended up on top of him and the both went down. Shawn rounded turn 1 back in about last place. It was tough.

Tyler Medaglia is a fighter and did everything he could to keep moving forward in both motos. Unfortunately, he would make a bunch of passes and then make an uncharacteristic mistake in the tough conditions and go down. He fell a bunch of times and had to play catch up all day. He’s good in these types of conditions, but against 39 other riders who are also great in them, it was difficult to finish up where he should have been.

So ya, Team Canada could have done better. We had the riders to do that. Like I said earlier, everything has to go just right at this event to get the results you think you deserve, just ask Team USA.

I’ve had the opportunity to be at a bunch of these races and I will continue to do so. You can sit at home and take pot shots at the results, but if you are a true fan and actually take the time to see what’s going on on that day, you’ll hold your head high and wear the maple leaf proudly, regardless of what the results sheets say.

I’m also not here to be a ‘homer’ or a Team Canada sycophant. I would call any rider out who went out there and didn’t give it 100%. That’s not what happened here, so don’t think that it is. As a fan, you can be disappointed, just make sure it’s for the right reason.

I’m not one to collect motocross memorabilia. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to know that I’m in the moto business at all, if you were to walk into our house. The only things I do collect are the MXON media bibs I get at these things. That should tell you something.

Next year, the event is being held at Red Budd in Buchanan, Michigan. If you’ve never been to one of these before, start making plans now.

