Monday Morning Coffee | Presented by Freedom Cycle

July 24, 2017
By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Freedom Cycle in Truro, NS.

Monday Morning with Bigwave

Good morning and welcome to another Monday morning cup of coffee. This week, we’re’ sitting in Truro, Nova Scotia, a day after round 7 of the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals at Pleasant Valley. The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for racing yesterday. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky and the temperature and humidity were literally perfect.

There were a few things that happened to shake things up in both classes, so let’s start off by talking about those.

MX2

The two big things that happened involve defending champion Cole Thompson and title contender Josh Osby.

Cole and Jacob Hayes hit hard the week before at MX Bon Conseil and the result was a dislocated thumb for Cole…or so we thought. As we all know, Cole pushed through the pain and discomfort to finish an impressive 7th in the second moto.

He showed up this weekend with a brace for his right hand and tried to ride. It didn’t go well. He came out and did a lap of qualifying and then rode straight over to Steve Beattie in the mechanics’ area and the two rode back to the pits. Rumours floated around, so I went over to the KTM Canada Thor Racing pit to see what was up.

Had he done one lap and decided that was enough to qualify for the motos or was he calling it a day and possibly a season?

When I got there, Cole was signing autographs for some fans who’d lined up to see him. He was acting like a professional and chatting with anyone who walked up to meet him. I asked him how he was doing and he told me his season was over and that he had surgery scheduled to repair his thumb.

Gamekeeper’s Thumb or Skier’s Thumb.

From: www.emedicine.com:

Gamekeeper’s thumb was originally described by Campbell in 1955 when he reported chronic laxity of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the thumb in 24 Scottish gamekeepers. The injury occurred as gamekeepers sacrificed wounded rabbits and other small game by breaking their necks between the ground and their thumbs and index fingers.

Today, this injury is more a result of delayed treatment of an acute injury. The alternative term skier’s thumb was popularized by Gerber et al and has become more synonymous with an acute injury. A significant proportion of these injuries are a result of fall or blows to the thumbs. One of the common mechanisms is a skier landing against the ski pole or ground while the thumb is abducted causing a valgus force on the thumb.

Gamekeeper’s thumb, or skier’s thumb, may constitute up to 50% of hand injuries in skiers. It may also be seen in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, those who have been in a motor vehicle accident, and athletes of other sports with injuries resulting from a fall onto an outstretched hand with an abducted thumb. MRI can establish the integrity of the ulnar collateral ligament. MRI can also distinguish between a Stener lesion and a nondisplaced or minimally retracted tear. Ultrasonography is also considered safe and accurate. [1]

Complete UCL tears require surgical intervention. Gamekeeper’s fractures are usually treated conservatively, but those involving more than 30% of the joint surface and those that are malrotated or displaced should not be manipulated. Those fractures are indications for surgical intervention. [1]

Wikipedia photo:

Cole seemed resigned to the fact that his season was over. We all know how important a thumb is, so that’s it for him for 2017. I’ve actually done the exact same thing to my thumb playing volleyball a few years back. OK, quite a few years back. I showed him my scar and we talked about it for a while.

Good luck with your surgery, Cole. I had the option of being awake or asleep for it. You guessed it, I said, “Put me under!” My thumb has been fine ever since, but I do still get some pain in it the following day after mountain biking or moto-ing, but it’s very tolerable.

One lap in qualifying and that was it for Cole Thompson at Pleasant Valley. Next stop, thumb surgery. | Bigwave photo

#787 Redemption Racing rider Josh Osby was leading the second MX2 moto with #14 Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing’s Dylan Wright trying to find a way by him. I didn’t see the incident in the first moto, but apparently Josh came in hot on Dylan and there was contact hard enough to bend Dylan’s brake-side foot peg. That’s some hard contact. James Lissimore has a photo of it.

As racers, you know that sits in the back of your mind and you wait for the opportunity for a little payback when it comes. I get that, but there is no way, in my opinion, this is what happened when the two hit each other in mid-air putting Josh down hard and into a wooden fence.

Who would plan a takeout move that would jeopardize themselves? Nobody. Had it happened in a turn, yes, that would have been payback. But over a jump at the end of a top gear, full speed straight into a big jump in a slight left turn? No way. There really shouldn’t be a left turn in a jump at the end of a top speed straight…with wooded fence posts and speaker boxes on the outside.

They were going to get close in the air, but had they not been thinking about heading to the left after it, their lines wouldn’t have come together like they did, I don’t think. Yes, Dylan should have waited until they were on the ground and made a pass somewhere else but he was doing 60mph down a chicaned straight into a jump and this is a dangerous sport.

I’ve heard all sorts of different thoughts on this crash, and I’ve now watched the replay on the ConX2Share app and I stand by what I just said.

You can watch it for yourself. Go to the 21:00 mark…and maybe turn down the volume. LOL

Anyway, Josh was taken to the hospital and it was found he had lacerated his liver (all the cool kids are doing that right now). He’s feeling better and will surely make a full recovery, but he’s out for the summer.

So that’s two title contenders out of competition. But wait, there’s more!

#16 Jess Pettis made his return to racing just 3 weeks out from collarbone surgery where they put in a plate and a bunch of screws. Sounds crazy, right? Wrong! He went out and won the event!

2-1 motos gave #16 Jess Pettis the overall…3 weeks after collarbone surgery! | Bigwave photo

How can that be? In the words of Elaine Benes, “Oh, it be!” 2-1 motos for the overall. His first moto win and his first overall as a Pro. If you listen to our interview from after the races, he thinks it may have something to do with coming in without expectations and being able to ride loose and for fun. He’s now sitting 9th in points, and if you look at the list, he’s likely to finish 5th when we get to round 10.

#12 Shawn Maffenbeier won the first moto by 11 seconds and then was pressuring for the lead in 3rd place, just 2 seconds down on lap 5 when he suffered some mechanical issues. Cale Foster instructed Shawn to unplug the temperature sensor and Shawn went back out…in 35th spot. He made it to 24th by the end of the moto, but still leaves Nova Scotia with the red plates.

Pleasant Valley MX Park – 7/23/2017
TRURO
MX 2 – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #16 Yamaha  JESSE PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  2nd
Heat 1		 2nd 1st 57
 2nd  #100 Kawasaki  JACOB HAYES
GREENSBOUROGH, NC		  5th
Heat 1		 4th 2nd 50
 3rd  #14 Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON		  4th
Heat 1		 3rd 3rd 50
 4th  #338 Kawasaki  RYAN SURRATT
CORONA, CA		  7th
Heat 1		 7th 4th 42
 5th  #184 KTM  TANNER WARD
  8th
Heat 1		 5th 6th 41
 6th  #637 Husqvarna  BOBBY PIAZZA
EASTON, PA		  12th
Heat 1		 6th 7th 39
 7th  #21 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		  6th
Heat 1		 15th 5th 32
 8th  #12 Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
SWIFT CURRENT, SK		  1st
Heat 1		 1st 24th 32
 9th  #33 Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC		  9th
Heat 1		 13th 8th 31
 10th  #35 Kawasaki  JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC		  15th
Heat 1		 12th 11th 29
 11th  #19 Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD
WATERFORD, ON		  10th
Heat 1		 10th 14th 28
 12th  #59 Yamaha  DJ BURMEY
WINNIPEG, MB		  16th
Heat 1		 17th 9th 26
 13th  #807 KTM  DREW ROBERTS
ALVINSTON, ON		  17th
Heat 1		 16th 10th 26
 14th  #24 Yamaha  RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC		  14th
Heat 1		 14th 12th 26
 15th  #211 Yamaha  JACK WRIGHT
PORT PERRY, ON		  26th
Heat 1		 18th 15th 19
 16th  #42 KTM  GABRIEL TREMBLAY
SAGUENCY, QC		  25th
Heat 1		 21st 13th 18
 17th  #787 KTM  JOSH OSBY
VALPRAISIO, IN		  3rd
Heat 1		 8th DNF 18
 18th  #223 KTM  JONAH BRITTONS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  13th
Heat 1		 9th DNF 17
 19th  #34 KTM  VINCENT LAUZON
BLAINVILLE, QC		  22nd
Heat 1		 19th 17th 16
 20th  #384 Yamaha  JEREMY PRONOVOST
ST-PHILIPPE, QC		  11th
Heat 1		 11th 36th 15
 21st  #52 Yamaha  JOEY PAUL
LAVALTRIE, QC		  28th
Heat 1		 23rd 16th 13
 22nd  #74 Kawasaki  GUILLAUME ST CYR
VICTORIAVILLE, QC		  23rd
Heat 1		 20th 20th 12
 23rd  #777 Yamaha  BRENDAN SIPPLE
AUSTIN, TX		  30th
Heat 1		 22nd 19th 11
 24th  #810 KTM  TRAVIS ROBERTS
ALVINSTON, ON		  32nd
Heat 1		 26th 18th 8
 25th  #67 Yamaha  CEDRIC MOORE
QUEBEC, PC		  24th
Heat 1		 27th 21st 5
 26th  #213 Yamaha  TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC		  18th
Heat 1		 DNF 22nd 4
 27th  #259 Yamaha  HAYDEN DENNIS
TRURO, NS		  29th
Heat 1		 31st 23rd 3
 28th  #327 Yamaha  BRANDON GOURLAY
BEACHBURCH, ON		  21st
Heat 1		 24th 25th 3
 29th  #130 Husqvarna  WILLIAM CRETE
BLAINVILLE, QC		  19th
Heat 1		 25th 26th 1
 30th  #150 Kawasaki  BRETT YOUNG
DARTMOUTH, NS		  20th
Heat 1		 29th 27th 0
 31st  #701 Honda  MICHAEL KING
WHITE COURT, AB		  37th
Heat 1		 36th 28th 0
 32nd  #347 KTM  MICHAEL COMTOIS
VICTORIAVILLE, QC		  34th
Heat 1		 28th 29th 0
 33rd  #195 Husqvarna  LIAM VANZUTPHEN
PORTHOOD, NS		  38th
Heat 1		 35th 30th 0
 34th  #328 Kawasaki  TALON HANSEN
TREVOR, WI		  39th
Heat 1		 37th 31st 0
 35th  #727 Yamaha  BRYAN CORMIER
STE-JOSEPH DE BEAUCE, QC		  35th
Heat 1		 30th 35th 0
 36th  #781 Yamaha  ZACK ZAGER
MELBOURNE, ON		  33rd
Heat 1		 33rd 37th 0
 37th  #917 KTM  FELIX BEAUDOIN
STE-MARGUERITE, QC		  27th
Heat 1		 32nd DNF 0
 38th  #192 Kawasaki  ETHAN OUELLETTE
CAMPBELL RIVER, BC		  36th
Heat 1		 34th DNS 0
 DNF  #175 Yamaha  ANTHONY SPADACCINI
OTTAWA, ON		  31st
Heat 1		 DNF DNS 0
 DNS  #1 KTM  COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, ON		  40th
Heat 1		 DNS DNS 0
MX 2 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/4/2017
Finish		 6/11/2017
Finish		 6/18/2017
Finish		 6/25/2017
Finish		 7/9/2017
Finish		 7/16/2017
Finish		 7/23/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#12 – SWIFT CURRENT, SK		 1st 14th 1st 6th 1st 1st 8th 328
2nd – JOSH OSBY
#787 – VALPRAISIO, IN		 3rd 5th 3rd 2nd 4th 3rd 17th 307 (-21)
3rd – RYAN SURRATT
#338 – CORONA, CA		 6th 4th 5th 4th 5th 4th 4th 300 (-28)
4th – COLE THOMPSON
#1 – BRIGDEN, ON		 2nd 1st 2nd 1st 2nd 13th DNS 298 (-30)
5th – DYLAN WRIGHT
#14 – OTTAWA, ON		 10th 6th 12th 3rd 3rd 2nd 3rd 295 (-33)
6th – JACOB HAYES
#100 – GREENSBOUROGH, NC		 5th 3rd 4th 37th 12th 9th 2nd 236 (-92)
7th – CASEY KEAST
#33 – KELOWNA, BC		 12th 10th 11th 13th 6th 6th 9th 229 (-99)
8th – DAVEY FRASER
#21 – HALIFAX, NS		 13th 13th 13th 8th 7th 7th 7th 213 (-115)
9th – JESSE PETTIS
#16 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 4th 2nd 14th 15th 1st 205 (-123)
10th – HAYDEN HALSTEAD
#19 – WATERFORD, ON		 11th 8th 9th 12th 16th 10th 11th 204 (-124)
11th – CHRISTOPER FORTIER
#266 – QUEBEC CITY, 		 14th 12th 10th 7th 10th 147 (-181)
12th – RYAN LALONDE
#24 – VICTORIA, BC		 16th 15th 16th 21st 21st 11th 14th 141 (-187)
13th – JONAH BRITTONS
#223 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 23rd 19th 19th 5th 19th 8th 18th 140 (-188)
14th – TAYLOR ARSENAULT
#25 – PERTH, ON		 7th 7th 15th 11th 18th   138 (-190)
15th – DJ BURMEY
#59 – WINNIPEG, MB		 19th 18th 17th 18th 11th 22nd 12th 120 (-208)
16th – JASON BENNY
#35 – JOLIETTE, QC		 25th 14th 14th 12th 10th 107 (-221)
17th – TALLON LA FOUNTAINE
#47 – REDLANDS, CA		 8th 9th 6th 106 (-222)
18th – DREW ROBERTS
#807 – ALVINSTON, ON		 20th 24th 17th 9th 21st 13th 103 (-225)
19th – JARED PETRUSKA
#119 – CALGARY, AB		 18th 17th 7th 9th 96 (-232)
20th – BOBBY PIAZZA
#637 – EASTON, PA		 5th 6th 80 (-248)
21st – TANNER WARD
#184 – , 		 15th 15th 5th 79 (-249)
22nd – KEIN DENZLER
#194 – GARRETTSVILLE, OH		 20th 8th 10th 36th 75 (-253)
23rd – JEREMY PRONOVOST
#384 – ST-PHILIPPE, QC		 8th 16th 20th 64 (-264)
23rd – GUILLAUME ST CYR
#74 – VICTORIAVILLE, QC		 22nd 24th 21st DNF 23rd 20th 22nd 64 (-264)
25th – GERAN STAPLETON
#614 – MELBORNE, AU		 9th 11th 38th 61 (-267)
26th – TEREN GERBER
#126 – CORONATION, AB		 17th 16th 40th 16th 56 (-272)
27th – QUINTIN ROBIN
#274 – ECKVILLE, AB		 15th 21st 22nd 20th 51 (-277)
28th – VINCENT LAUZON
#34 – BLAINVILLE, QC		 17th 19th 19th 50 (-278)
28th – JOEY PAUL
#52 – LAVALTRIE, QC		 13th 18th 21st 50 (-278)
30th – CEDRIC MOORE
#67 – QUEBEC, PC		 25th 25th 32nd 26th   14th 25th 37 (-291)

MX1

#108 Nut Up Shift Kawasaki rider Dillan Epstein took his first 1-1 win this week in the MX1 class. He seems like a really good guy and was a very popular winner at PV. He worked his way into the lead in moto 1 and then led 15 laps to the checkers.

#108 Dillan Epstein finished 1-1 for his first overall here in Canada | Bigwave photo

In moto 2, #5 Monster Energy Alpinestars Kawasaki rider Mike Alessi grabbed a huge holeshot and was out front until he started slowing down a bit. We weren’t sure what the issue was, but it turns out he had a front flat…and he kept going and took 6th! That’s pretty good.

#5 Mike Alessi’s bike at the stage with the front flat | Bigwave photo

Epstein was pressuring him and took over the lead on lap 6 and led to the flag again for his 1-1 victory. #377 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Christophe Pourcel crossed the finish line in 3rd but then headed straight to his pits and not to the stage which is where the top 3 riders go for the impound. That’s a no no and he was penalized 5 positions for his indiscretion.

#377 Christophe Pourcel finished 3rd in moto 2 but didn’t go straight to the stage/impound and was penalized 5 positions | Bigwave photo

Christophe doesn’t really seem to get phased by anything that happens in moto – he’s been there, done that. We had a lengthy conversation at the end of the day that you can listen to here:

#2 Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha’s Matt Goerke holds the red plates and has a 19-point lead now over Pourcel heading into River Glade this week.

MX 1 – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #108 Kawasaki  DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND OAKS, CA		  1st
Heat 1		 1st 1st 60
 2nd  #2 Yamaha  MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY, FL		  6th
Heat 1		 3rd 2nd 52
 3rd  #5 Kawasaki  MIKE ALESSI
VICTORVILLE, CA		  2nd
Heat 1		 2nd 6th 47
 4th  #111 Honda  KYLE CHISHOLM
ST.PETERSBURG, FL		  10th
Heat 1		 7th 3rd 44
 5th  #6 Honda  TYLER MEDAGLIA
TURO, NS		  3rd
Heat 1		 5th 4th 44
 6th  #377 Husqvarna  CHRISTOPHE POURCEL
MARSEILLE, FR		  4th
Heat 1		 4th 8th 41
 7th  #10 Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI
ALYMER, ON		  5th
Heat 1		 9th 5th 38
 8th  #38 Yamaha  TIM TREMBLAY
DRUMMONDVILLE, QC		  9th
Heat 1		 8th 7th 37
 9th  #77 Honda  NATHAN BLES
BAYFIELD, ON		  8th
Heat 1		 10th 9th 33
 10th  #56 Kawasaki  BROCK LEITNER
SUMMERLAND, BC		  14th
Heat 1		 11th 10th 31
 11th  #41 Yamaha  MICHAEL FOWLER
BEECH CREEK, PA		  11th
Heat 1		 12th 11th 29
 12th  #29 Honda  JEAN CHRISTOPHE BUJOLD
ST-HUBERT, QC		  12th
Heat 1		 14th 12th 26
 13th  #24 Yamaha  RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC		  23rd
Heat 1		 13th 15th 24
 14th  #501 Yamaha  RYAN MILLAR
MIAMI, SK		  21st
Heat 1		 17th 13th 22
 15th  #32 KTM  ERIC JEFFERY
BOWMANVILLE, ON		  17th
Heat 1		 16th 14th 22
 16th  #57 Honda  DEREK OUIMET
FREELTON, ON		  16th
Heat 1		 15th 16th 21
 17th  #8 Yamaha  KEYLAN MESTON
CALGARY, AB		  7th
Heat 1		 6th DNF 20
 18th  #243 Honda  LIAM WEBBER
SYDNEY, NS		  22nd
Heat 1		 20th 18th 14
 19th  #424 Honda  JONATHAN MAYZAK
MURRELLS INLET, SC		  15th
Heat 1		 18th 20th 14
 20th  #122 Honda  DEVIN SLEIGH
SAINT JOHN, NB		  29th
Heat 1		 23rd 17th 12
 21st  #279 Kawasaki  WILHELM MACDONELL
VUDIQUE, NS		  28th
Heat 1		 DNF 19th 7
 22nd  #719 Kawasaki  YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON		  26th
Heat 1		 19th DNF 7
 23rd  #75 Honda  DYLAN KIRCHNER
SAN ANTONIO, TX		  18th
Heat 1		 21st 25th 6
 24th  #526 Husqvarna  PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC		  24th
Heat 1		 DNF 21st 5
 25th  #178 Yamaha  BOSTON CALDER
PRIDDIS, AB		  27th
Heat 1		 25th 22nd 5
 26th  #781 Yamaha  ZACK ZAGER
MELBOURNE, ON		  30th
Heat 1		 24th 23rd 5
 27th  #734 KTM  TYLER RAYNER
  20th
Heat 1		 22nd DNS 4
 28th  #123 Kawasaki  RYAN BATMAN
MILTON, PA		  31st
Heat 1		 27th 24th 2
 28th  #463 Honda  ZACHERY R NOBREGA
, MA		  32nd
Heat 1		 28th 26th 0
 DNF  #675 Kawasaki  JAMIE HAJGATO
AYR, ON		  25th
Heat 1		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #44 Honda  JASON BURKE
BURLINGTON, ON		  19th
Heat 1		 DNF DNS 0
 DNS  #258 Kawasaki  MITCH COOKE
BROOKFIELD, NS		  13th
Heat 1		 DNS DNS 0
MX 1 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/4/2017
Finish		 6/11/2017
Finish		 6/18/2017
Finish		 6/25/2017
Finish		 7/9/2017
Finish		 7/16/2017
Finish		 7/23/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – MATT GOERKE
#2 – PANAMA CITY, FL		 5th 2nd 1st 3rd 2nd 3rd 2nd 368
2nd – CHRISTOPHE POURCEL
#377 – MARSEILLE, FR		 1st 1st 5th 1st 5th 2nd 6th 349 (-19)
3rd – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#10 – ALYMER, ON		 4th 3rd 3rd 8th 4th 1st 7th 326 (-42)
4th – MIKE ALESSI
#5 – VICTORVILLE, CA		 8th 5th 6th 2nd 1st 4th 3rd 316 (-52)
5th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#6 – TURO, NS		 3rd 6th 4th 4th 3rd 5th 5th 311 (-57)
6th – DILLAN EPSTEIN
#108 – THOUSAND OAKS, CA		 2nd 4th 2nd 5th 13th 9th 1st 309 (-59)
7th – KYLE CHISHOLM
#111 – ST.PETERSBURG, FL		 7th 7th 7th 6th 16th 6th 4th 254 (-114)
8th – TIM TREMBLAY
#38 – DRUMMONDVILLE, QC		 18th 8th 8th 9th 6th 8th 8th 232 (-136)
9th – CADE CLASON
#7 – CHESTERFIELD, SC		 9th 10th 9th 7th 7th 7th 213 (-155)
10th – NATHAN BLES
#77 – BAYFIELD, ON		 11th 11th 19th 11th 10th 11th 9th 195 (-173)
11th – KEYLAN MESTON
#8 – CALGARY, AB		 10th 12th 17th 10th 9th 19th 17th 173 (-195)
12th – BROCK LEITNER
#56 – SUMMERLAND, BC		 14th 15th 14th 13th 12th 16th 10th 161 (-207)
13th – SCOTT CHAMPION
#195 – MARYETTA, CA		 13th 9th 10th 18th 14th 14th 145 (-223)
14th – JEAN CHRISTOPHE BUJOLD
#29 – ST-HUBERT, QC		 17th 17th 15th 17th 24th 15th 12th 122 (-246)
14th – RYAN MILLAR
#501 – MIAMI, SK		 16th 20th 13th 15th 26th 17th 14th 122 (-246)
16th – MICHAEL FOWLER
#41 – BEECH CREEK, PA		 15th 21st 18th 16th 18th 20th 11th 116 (-252)
17th – KAVEN BENOIT
#3 – BON CONSEIL, QC		 6th 15th 12th 86 (-282)
18th – KYLE SWANSON
#20 – SAN ANTONIO, TX		 19th 11th 12th 70 (-298)
19th – JESSE WENTLAND
#262 – ELKRIVER, MN		 8th 10th 65 (-303)
20th – ERIC JEFFERY
#32 – BOWMANVILLE, ON		 21st 18th 15th 50 (-318)
21st – GRAHAM SCOTT
#72 – VICTORIA, BC		 12th 14th 46 (-322)
22nd – JEREMY MEDAGLIA
#58 – KEMPTVILLE, ON		 19th 16th 20th 44 (-324)
23rd – DEREK OUIMET
#57 – FREELTON, ON		 20th 22nd 16th 43 (-325)
24th – JONATHAN MAYZAK
#424 – MURRELLS INLET, SC		 28th 22nd 27th 24th 19th 41 (-327)
25th – PARKER EALES
#526 – MAPLE RIDGE , BC		 20th 24th 27th 26th 31st 26th 24th 35 (-333)
26th – YANICK BOUCHER
#719 – HEARST, ON		   20th 23rd 23rd 22nd 34 (-334)
27th – COLE KELLY
#631 – GREENWOOD, BC		 24th 22nd 25th 19th 31 (-337)
27th – JOSH ALLEN
#396 – KAMLOOPS, BC		 22nd 18th 23rd 31 (-337)
29th – JARETT PESCI
#904 – SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI		 11th 28 (-340)
30th – RYAN DOWD
#776 – , 		 13th 25 (-343)
30th – BROCK HOYER
#96 – WILLIAMS LAKE, BC		 13th 25 (-343)
30th – MORGAN BURGER
#9 – IDAHO, ID		 12th 25 (-343)

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross | Spring Creek

Musquin Captures Second Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Victory
of the Season with Dominant Performance at Spring Creek
Savatgy Triumphs with Second 250 Class Win

MILLVILLE, Minn. (July 22, 2017) – The 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, returned from its second break of the season on Saturday with Round 8 from Spring Creek Motocross Park and the La Crescent Wine & Spirit Spring Creek National. Following a dominant outing Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Marvin Musquin earned his second 450 Class victory of the season, and swept the motos for the first time in his career. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy emerged with his second win of the season.

Musquin captured his second career 450 Class win via 1-1 moto scores.
Musquin captured his second career 450 Class win via 1-1 moto scores.

– Photo: MX Sports Pro Racing / Jeff Kardas

The opening 450 Class moto saw Musquin blast his way down the track’s long start straight to capture his third Motosport.com Holeshot of the season, narrowly edging out RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing rider Matt Bisceglia, making his first start of the season, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Dean Wilson. As the field approached Spring Creek’s infamous sand rollers, Wilson took advantage of his height and blitzed his way around the outside of Bisceglia for second. It was Musquin, Wilson, and Autotrader/Monster Energy/Suzuki/JGRMX rider Justin Barcia in the top three at the completion of the opening lap.

While Musquin set a blistering early pace and began to open a comfortable lead, the battle intensified for the final podium positions. Wilson rode smooth and hit his lines in second as Barcia applied heavy pressure in the opening laps. On Lap 4, championship leader and Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Eli Tomac, who started the race in ninth, fought through the field and onto Barcia’s rear fender, where he made a quick pass for third. Tomac then set his sights on the second position and began to stalk Wilson for the runner-up spot. On Lap 6, Wilson and Tomac traded positions several times, with Tomac eventually getting the upper hand to take over second.

With Musquin holding a commanding lead at the front of the field, Tomac put his head down in an attempt to move himself closer to the race leader. Wilson maintained control of third, but Barcia once again started to reel in the Scotsman and eventually made the pass for the position on Lap 10. Just two laps later, Wilson mounted a comeback to get Barcia within striking distance. Wilson retaliated on Lap 12 to regain possession of the final podium spot.

The Frenchman Musquin remained unchallenged throughout the rest of the moto and took the checkered flag for his second moto win of the season, 17.4 seconds ahead of Tomac in second. Wilson put in an inspiring ride to capture his second straight moto podium result in third. RMATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett, who sits second in the championship, finished sixth.

Wilson finished a career best second overall in the 450 Class.
Wilson finished a career best second overall in the 450 Class.

– Photo: MX Sports Pro Racing / Jeff Kardas

Triggr Racing Yamaha’s Henry Miller was quick out the gate in Moto 2 and led the 40-rider field for his first Motosport.com Holeshot, followed by RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing’s Justin Bogle, Tomac, and Wilson. Miller experienced a major crash as he exited the opening corner, which handed the lead over to Bogle. Nearing the completion of the opening lap Tomac faced misfortune as well, suffering a big crash of his own after he cross-rutted down a hill, and was forced to restart mid-pack. When the field completed the first lap it was Bogle, Musquin, and Baggett inside the top three, with Tomac following in eighth before dropping outside the top 10 after another incident.

As Bogle paced the field, Musquin and Baggett pushed each other and started to search for a way around the early race leader. On Lap 2, Musquin worked his way by Bogle and into the lead, followed by Baggett just a few turns later. Musquin and Baggett quickly started to pull away from the field as Bogle soon came under fire from Wilson for third. Bogle tried to fend off the Husqvarna rider, but Wilson proved to be too strong as he overtook Bogle for the position on Lap 3.

Musquin and Baggett were within a couple seconds of one another for the majority of the moto, but Musquin began to slowly increase his gap in the final stage of the race. Wilson continued to run strongly in third and distanced himself from the pack of riders behind him.

When the checkered flag flew, it was Musquin who prevailed with his third moto win of the season, more than 15 seconds ahead of Baggett in second. Wilson held onto the final podium spot with his third consecutive moto podium. Tomac recovered from his opening lap trouble to finish fifth.

Tomac rebounded from a pair of crashes in Moto 2 to finish third.
Tomac rebounded from a pair of crashes in Moto 2 to finish third.

– Photo: MX Sports Pro Racing / Jeff Kardas

The first career 1-1 effort by Musquin gave him his second career 450 Class overall win, and his first since the second round of the season at Glen Helen.

“Today the track was just really technical and challenging,” said Musquin, who appears to be fully recovered from a partially torn MCL suffered earlier in the season. “Being able to go 1-1 is a dream come true to me right now. I tried to get out front early, get a clear track, and stay out of the roost. When you’re in the lead it helps so much and that is exactly what we were able to do today. I’ve been doing a lot of rehab on my knee injury and I’m slowly beginning to get it strong and get my confidence back.”

Wilson’s consistency earned him a career-best finish in second (3-3), giving him back-to-back overall podium efforts. Tomac’s ability to rebound from his crash was enough to place him third overall (2-5).

“When I went down in Moto 2 I was just trying to get back to my bike as quickly as I could,” said Tomac. “Luckily it happened on the first lap, which gave me time to try and make my way back through the field. I had a second crash when I ran into the back of another riders tire, so that set us back even more. I was able to make it back to fifth and that ended up being better than I was expecting I could do. The track was tough today. It was tough to find a flow with the spongy dirt.”

Tomac’s podium effort ultimately added an additional point to his lead in the championship standings, which now sits at 20-points over Baggett, who finished fourth (6-2), in second. Musquin maintains his hold on third in the standings, gaining 12-points on Tomac to sit 60 points out of the lead.

The 450 Class podium: Tomac (left), Musquin (center), and Wilson (right).
The 450 Class podium: Tomac (left), Musquin (center), and Wilson (right).

– Photo: MX Sports Pro Racing / Jeff Kardas

As the opening 250 Class moto rounded the first turn it was Savatgy who led the talented field for his second Motosport.com Holeshot of the season, with the GEICO Honda duo of RJ Hampshire and Jeremy Martin in tow. As the field stormed through the sand rollers on the opening lap, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM rider Alex Martin made the pass on his brother Jeremy, both of whom call Spring Creek home, to take over third. Alex then continued his charge by muscling his way past Hampshire for second. At the completion of the opening lap, it was Savatgy, Alex Martin, and Hampshire.

Savatgy set the quick pace at the front of the field in an attempt to distance himself from his nearest competitors, but Martin began to mount a charge and was determined to keep the leader within his sight. Savatgy and Martin played cat-and-mouse as they matched lap times and remained separated by mere seconds during the early stages of the race. On Lap 5, Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger found himself hot on the heels of Hampshire for the final podium position and eventually made the pass stick by diving to the inside of the Honda rider.

As the 30-minute-plus-two-lap moto beginning wound down, Martin made an attempt to reduce the cushion that separated he and Savatgy. However, the leader proceeded to pick the pace up and fend off the challenge. In the final laps of the moto, Savatgy more than doubled his lead on Martin, while Plessinger rode alone in third.

Savatgy finished the moto strong to take his second moto win of the season, 7.8 seconds over Martin in second. Plessinger completed the podium in third, followed by Jeremy Martin in fourth. Championship leader and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Zach Osborne wasn’t a factor in the first moto after his bike began to lose power while running fifth on Lap 9. He was able to keep running and crept his Husqvarna across the line in eighth.

Savatgy emerged with his second overall victory of the season.
Savatgy emerged with his second overall victory of the season.

– Photo: MX Sports Pro Racing / Jeff Kardas

In Moto 2, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Shane McElrath roared down the start straight to edge out Savatgy and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo, which propelled him to his first Motosport.com Holeshot of the year. First moto winner Savatgy wasted no time as he found a fast line to move by McElrath and into the lead. Savatgy, McElrath, and Cianciarulo led the field around for the opening lap.

While Savatgy looked to break away out front, McElrath refused to give up and managed to pick up his pace and keep the leader within sight. As the leaders paced each other, Cianciarulo pushed hard in third, but Osborne was on a mission and began to start closing in on the Kawasaki rider after starting sixth. On Lap 6, Osborne used an incredible drive across the start straight to make the pass around the outside of Cianciarulo for third. The push to the front did not stop there for Osborne as he chased down McElrath and was able to force his way by for second on Lap 8.

As the race began to enter its final stages, Savatgy continued his impressive performance out front, but Osborne was determined to make a bid for the lead and moved to within just bike lengths. On Lap 10, Osborne pulled alongside Savatgy on the big uphill, but Savatgy was able to shut the door and keep the Husqvarna rider behind him. Several turns later, Osborne made another pass attempt that proved to be successful and took the lead, shuffling Savatgy to second.

Osborne rebounded from a disappointing opening moto to take his seventh moto win of the season with a 10.8 margin of victory over Savatgy in second. McElrath held onto third to stand on the podium for the first time this season.

Alex Martin gave the hometown crowd something to cheer about in second.
Alex Martin gave the hometown crowd something to cheer about in second.

– Photo: MX Sports Pro Racing / Jeff Kardas

The 1-2 effort by Savatgy helped him capture his sixth career victory, followed by local hero Alex Martin, whose 2-4 moto scores were good enough for second overall.

“I felt really good today. It’s obviously easy to say that when you win, but I haven’t felt this strong in a while,” said Savatgy, who also won Round 3 at Thunder Valley. “I did some testing with the team in Florida during the break and it seems to have paid off. It’s important to feel one with the bike, and the team did a great job to get me comfortable. It was really hot and muggy today, almost like another day of training in Florida. I’m headed in the right direction and look forward to contending for some more wins from here on out.”

Despite his troubles in the first moto, Osborne’s triumph in Moto 2 helped him complete the overall podium in third (8-1).

“I was pretty nervous in the first moto with the bike issue that we had,” said Osborne. “Fortunately, I was able to salvage some points and had some luck that my bike lasted until the finish. To get an eighth under those circumstances, I’ll take it. The second moto I was able to go out and run my pace, which I felt was pretty good, and came through for the win. All in all it feels good to have minimized the damage and keep the points lead.”

Osborne continues to hold the red plate as championship leader, hopding a 43-point advantage over Alex Martin, who sits in second. Jeremy Martin used a fourth-place finish (4-5) to maintain third in the standings, trailing his brother by 20-points.

Osborne finished third and continues to lead the championship standings.
Osborne finished third and continues to lead the championship standings.

– Photo: MX Sports Pro Racing / Rich Shepherd

The 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will return to action next Saturday, July 29, for the ninth round of the season at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington. First motos of the Peterson CAT Washougal National can be seen live on MAVTV at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. The second motos will air live on NBC Sports Network at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET.

2017 Walton TransCan Cancelled

For immediate release – July 24, 2017 – 2017 event cancelled

For immediate release – July 24, 2017 8:00am

The 2017 Walton TransCan Motocross Grand National Championships, scheduled for August 16-20, 2017 is cancelled effective immediately.

This is due to an unfortunate combination of circumstances including, but not limited to, the uncertain financial viability of the event for this year and the inability to resolve management disagreements regarding the operation of Tite Racing Promotions Inc.

The support of CMA/FIM North America, sponsors, riders and sports fans is recognised and appreciated and has made this decision a difficult one to arrive at. But, without full confidence in our ability to maintain the quality and integrity of the TransCan as the preeminent event of its kind we have elected to suspend plans for 2017. The impending future of the Motocross Grand National Championships continues to be discussed, reimagined and recreated for 2018 in order to maintain the distinction, honour and pride of being a Canadian Motocross Grand National Champion.

Full refunds for pre-entry will be available through the online PayPal account.  Anyone experiencing issues is directed to contact Mark Perrin, TRP race entry and PayPal account administrator.

Mark@motocrosscanada.ca

Mark@mpisportmanagement.com

Cell 519-384-1067

This is a devastating development for everyone involved in this cherished event. For 25 years this event has been a point of pride for the community of Walton, Huron County, Walton Raceway and motocross enthusiasts across Canada.  We will continue our commitment to ensuring proper and professional succession in the growth of motocross.

 

Brett Lee
Brett@motocrosscanada.ca

Deschambault – August 1-6

OK, have a great week, everyone. Watch for lots of content from this past weekend up on the site. Thanks for reading.

Shawn Maffenbeier says, “See you” …actually, what IS he saying here??!! | Bigwave photo

 

 

