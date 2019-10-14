Monday Morning Coffee | Presented by Renegade Fuel

By Billy Rainford

Monday Morning Coffee is brought to you by Renegade Fuel.

I guess you can add a little Baileys to your coffee at this time of night!

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone north of the border here in Canada. We had some family obligations that sort of took us out of the picture for most of the weekend, so that’s why this Monday Morning Coffee goes best with Baileys. It also means it’s story time!

Emily and I left her mom’s place this morning in Kitchener/Waterloo to go visit her dad in Burlington. However, we weren’t actually going to their house for this visit. No, we were going to meet them and her sisters’ families at an apple picking farm near Brantford.

We hit the road at a good time and headed south on Highway 6 that takes you towards Lake Ontario and Hamilton.

It’s not a road I’ve traveled often in my life. I grew up southwest of this area in London and always approached destinations around here from a different angle.

As we neared the 403, Emily asked if I’d like to take the scenic route past the place where she’d lived during one summer with her older sister and her family while she went to school and worked at a long-term care facility in Hamilton.

We were ahead of schedule, so I said yes.

The land west of #6 and north of the 403 is beautiful. The rolling hills and beautiful homes and farms were relaxing to drive through. I’ve always heard people talking about how good the cycling (road and mountain) is in the Dundas/Flamboro area, but I guess I’ve never even been there to see it for myself. I can now vouch.

We cruised past their old house which left me wondering why they’d ever left. It’s a beautiful place at the top of a hill at the end of a cul-de-sac. Perfect.

We left and continued on the winding country roads that just screamed at me to return with a Scott bike of some sort. It’s something I’m really going to have to do in the future.

I was driving but still looking around at all the scenery and changing leaves. I kept thinking to myself just how amazing it would be to build a picture perfect motocross track somewhere in these hills.

I know that’s something we all do as we travel around from one track to another.

I kept looking left and right thinking of where I’d like to see the best track when we came to a T intersection. I looked to my left and everything came clear….”Welcome to COPETOWN” the sign read. Well, DUH!

If that name doesn’t mean anything to you, then you’ll just have to read the rest of this story for fun without any sort of frame of reference.

Actually, the point of the story isn’t just the track itself, but more of a statement on the intensity and emotional commitment necessary to race our sport.

I remember going to the original Copetown track with my parents and a good friend of mine. We weren’t into the sport yet, and, to be honest, I can’t even remember how we ended up at the track watching these races in the first place!

What I do remember is being fascinated by the speed, skill, and danger I saw as I lined the crappy old snow fences that bordered the track.

Years later, I would return to Copetown as a racer, but not at this same track. It had moved to a different location.

I had taken the better part of the race year off due to knee surgery I had to take care of osteochondritis dessecans. A big bone chip had come off the knee joint portion of my medial right femur and lodged itself in the joint. Yes, that’s another story.

Anyway, the surgery to repair it left me on crutches for 3 months, so that took care of most of the racing season, but I came back in time to make it to Copetown.

I rode around the grass in the pits for a while as a test and then headed out for my practice session. When I came back in, I knew there was no sense lining up to race. I couldn’t yet put any significant weight on my right leg. I was pretty pissed, and I think my parents may have been a little disappointed, too. I should really ask them if they remember how they felt at that race.

This is an actual photo of me riding around the grass at Copetown to see if my knee was OK to race. It wasn’t. | Bigwave Senior photo

About that photo: Before you jump all over me, I’ll do it for you. Yes, I’m wearing Scott roll offs on a dry day. And yes, that’s a disc cover on a drum brake. From the other side, I thought it made the bike look more up to date. Sad. And yes, those are little kid hockey elbow pads. Just wow. Oh, and that’s a 1984 Can Am 125, because there’s no way you knew what it was!

I wandered over to talk to my friend “Pat” to see what he thought of the track.

The Copetown track had a few significant sections:

There was a drop off after a sharp right-hand corner that must have been 3 stories. You had to make sure you were pointed straight as you launched off or risk the terrible high-side crash that would greet you at the bottom if you were off centre at all.

There was also a giant mountain you had to climb and launch off. Without photos, I can’t do this obstacle justice. It was big and steep.

Then there was the high speed ski jump that was a ton of fun and sent you airborne for what seemed like an eternity!

Anyway, it was a rough and gnarly track that kept you on your toes and tested your mettle.

When I got over to his pits after packing up, I noticed that everything was loaded up as if they were going to leave. Huh?!

I found Pat and told him that I had decided I just wasn’t ready to race the track and was going to wait another week for wherever it was we were racing the following week.

I asked him why his bike was loaded up. He simply said, “I’m done.”

I asked him where he’d crashed and what he’d hurt. That had to be the reason, right? He told me that he hadn’t crashed or anything, but that he was simply done. Done what? Huh?

He was finished…that “done.” My friend Pat never raced again.

At that time, I just couldn’t understand how he’d come to this decision. Why would anyone quit racing?! It made no sense to me.

It turned out, he just couldn’t let his mind go any more when he was trying to go fast out on the track; he was thinking too much. Too many “What if‘s” were racing through his head. He started to think about getting hurt.

Pat’s story plays in my mind quite often when I think about our sport. And, to be honest, it probably shows in some of my interviews with older riders.

I’m always quick to use Chad Reed as an example. How can someone his age still commit to the speed and training to compete at the top level? It blows my mind.

Whenever I spoke with Pat in the years that followed his sudden departure from the sport, we’d often get around to talking about that memorable day. He said that riders just “get the fear” at different ages. It made more sense to me when we reflected on it because my racing days were behind me then, too.

Pat was (and is) book smart. He was one of those guys that excelled at school. Hell, he went on to get his Engineering degree and is now the owner of a huge, multi-national chicken part separating company. He’s done very well and I’m happy for him.

I haven’t seen him in a few years, but he’s still an example I use frequently when I speak with vet riders and we talk about why they aren’t doing this jump or that jump on a track…thinking too much.

Don’t get me wrong, I rarely get accused of thinking at all, let alone too much, but it’s a part of the sport you never even consider when you’re a young whippersnapper hotshot moving your way up through the ranks of amateurs.

It hits different riders at different ages and at different levels. Some, like Pat, hang them up for good, while others decide to maybe take a step back from racing and stick to just riding with friends.

Now, if you’re still a young up-and-comer, there’s no way you read all of that, so I know none of you are still here with us. The people still reading have perhaps nodded their heads to themselves in silence as they went through the previous paragraphs.

Anyway, Motocross is amazing for keeping your memories sharp. I may not remember what relatives cooked for Thanksgiving dinner this weekend (it was turkey), but I know where I was and what I was doing in that little town near Hamilton all those years ago when my friend Pat decided he was hanging them up.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

There will be lots of riders in my area this week getting ready for the final round of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown SX this Saturday in Hamilton, so watch for lots of content throughout the week as I tag along and get some stories.

I hope some of you enjoyed the story this week. Being that I wasn’t able to dig around for any other new information, I thought “story time” would be good for a change.