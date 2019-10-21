Monday Morning Coffee | Presented by Renegade Fuel

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning, everyone. We’re heading off in a Jeff McConkey-less world this week, and I just want to say how appreciative I am for all the condolences at the Hamilton Supercross on Saturday.

A lot of people said that they didn’t expect to see me at the races this weekend at all, but there was no way I wasn’t going to be at the final round of the series.

If I wasn’t as chatty as I normally am, I apologize for that. I was doing everything I could to hold it all together.

Kristy, Jeff’s mom, and his sister, Karen, as well as his two nieces all came to the FirstOntario Centre to be around Jeff’s moto world and be there for the short tribute the Jetwerx gang did for him during the opening ceremonies.

I’d like to thank Zeb Dennis for his words as a couple images of Jeff were shown up on the big screen in the middle of the arena.

I’d also like to thank Kevin Tyler for doing his little comical dance off to the side of my view to keep me smiling through the toughest moments. If you can picture him doing a silly dance right now, you’re probably pretty close to what it actually looked like, so enjoy the smile it just put on your face.

Thanks for the smiles, KT. | Bigwave photo

Unfortunately, sometimes it takes a horrible tragedy like this for us to realize just how close our little Canadian motocross community really is. We truly are like family, and I just want to say how much I appreciate everyone involved in it.

Cade Clason put on a “McConkey 739” jersey for his opening ceremonies introduction and it was a really nice moment. Thank for doing that, Cade.

Cade used to run a Direct Motocross sticker on his helmet, and if he grabbed a holeshot Jeff would pay him some cash for it. Jeff would also bring Cade a few fresh packs of Starburst candies to every race the two of them were going to be at. They were buddies, and Jeff always appreciated that friendship.

Jeff did a lot for WMX as I’m sure you all know. There’s now a hole in that side of the sport so we’ll have to do something about that ASAP.

Please send me an email to billy@directmotocross.com so we can keep the ‘Out of the Blue’ presented by Schrader’s going.

If you are a female rider in moto, off road, enduro, or FMX, please send me an email at billy@directmotocross.com and I can start getting the questions out to riders for our Wednesday feature column sponsored by Schrader’s as soon as we can.

Also, if there’s someone out there who is interested in taking over this women’s ‘Out of the Blue‘ feature column, please drop me a line and we can talk about what’s involved.

The 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour came to an end Saturday night at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario.

Both Triple Crown titles were pretty much done deals as we headed into this one, but there were still the SX titles to be decided.

#19 Dylan Wright had already clinched the 250 $10k prize, and #54 Phil Nicoletti had a big enough lead that meant he really only had to make it into the 450 main to clinch the big $100K Rockstar Energy bonus.

250 Class

Hamilton 250 podium: Dylan Wright, Luke Renzland, Tyler Medaglia. | Bigwave photo

#471 Logan Karnow got out to the early lead in the 250 Main and was looking good out front.

Danish rider #221 Mathias Jorgensen clipped the rear wheel of #164 Dakota Alix as he braked for the sweeping left-hand first turn, high-sided and went down pretty hard, taking PRMX teammate #40 Guillaume St Cyr with him in a heap.

The two of them would remount and start their charge forward.

SX points leader #94 Luke Renzland found himself having to work his way forward, and he was doing so. He had a 7-point lead over #19 Dylan Wright, meaning that if Dylan took the win, he would need to hit the podium. There was some pressure!

#5 Tyler Medaglia was looking good and charging forward. Unfortunately, he would hit a big rock in a berm and mess up, taking away his chance at another win.

Dylan methodically made his way to the front and was in charge. Renzland got around a few more riders and put himself in 2nd place.

#14 Tanner Ward also looked good up in the top 6. Alix was in a good fight and took 5th place at the flag.

At the checkers, it was Wright, Renzland, Medaglia and Karnow. Alix rounded out the top 5.

Dylan Wright won the AX, MX, and the Triple Crown. It was a great year for him and his Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team.

Luke Renzland held on for the SX title and would really like to return to Canada in 2020.

I shot video for both main events and will have a Highlight Video with a voice-over up this afternoon.

Hamilton 250 Results:

1st #19 Dylan Wright HON

2nd #94 Luke Renzland YAM

3rd #5 Tyler Medaglia KAW

4th #471 Logan Karnow KAW

5th #164 Dakota Alix KTM

6th #14 Tanner Ward KTM

7th #46 Marco Cannella YAM

8th #48 Westen Wrozyna KAW

9th #221 Mathias Jorgensen KAW

10th #97 Christopher DaSilva YAM

11th #11 Davey Fraser HSK

12th #248 Travis Delnicki YAM

13th #40 Guillaume St Cyr KAW

14th #41 Jack Wright YAM

15th #60 Quinn Amyotte KTM

450 Main

450 Hamilton podium: Matt Goerke, Phil Nicoletti, Cole Thompson. | Bigwave photo

Unfortunately, we lost #3 Shawn Maffenbeier in a first lap heat race crash that saw him go to the ground and force a red flag restart as they tended to him.

He’s just coming back after a crash in Quebec City that cracked his upper humerus and this latest injury has sent him to the sidelines again.

Get well soon, Maff. | Bigwave photo

The result is a damaged tibial plateau in his left knee. He’s on his way home to Kamloops where they will do what is needed to get him on the road to recovery, but they’ll also need to perform an MRI to determine if there’s also any ligament damage to address.

All the best, Shawn.

When the gate dropped for the final 450 main event of the season, #1 Cole Thompson got out to the lead ahead of #54 Phil Nicoletti and #2 Matt Goerke.

#12 Cade Clason was also up in the mix while his teammate #519 Josh Cartwright was back a bit with some work to do.

Nicoletti would make the pass to take the lead and then Thompson would find himself on the ground.

Goerke was looking to finish the season on a positive note and kept charging toward the lead as the two front-runners hit lapped traffic.

Matt would take the lead with Phil in second. Cole had troubles again and fell back, but gathered himself to put in some of the fastest laps of the event. He would reel the two leaders in, but run out of laps and take 3rd. I will say this, I’m ready to see happy Cole again.

Goerke crossed the line for the win, but Nicoletti had done all he needed to do and crossed the line in 2nd spot $100K richer.

Clason came 4th and Cartwright had moved his way forward to take 5th.

Like I said, I shot video for a highlight/recap that I will get at as soon as I press “go” on this column.

Hamilton 450 Results:

1st #2 Matt Goerke KAW

2nd #54 Phil Nicoletti YAM

3rd #1 Cole Thompson KTM

4th #12 Cade Clason KAW

5th #519 Josh Cartwright KAW

6th #80 Sam Gaynor YAM

7th #384 Jeremy Pronovost YAM

8th #675 Kyle Dillin KTM

9th #28 Eric Jeffery YAM

10th #47 Michael Fowler KTM

11th #74 Ryan Derry KTM

12th #248 Travis Delnicki YAM

13th #73 Dario Zecca HON

14th #136 Derek Hamm HON

15th #197 Ty Shemko KAW

I wasn’t able to take my usual notes during the mains because I was shooting video clips. Like I said, watch for the video ASAP.

The guys over at Jetwerx are in the midst of getting the results and overalls sorted out on their official website, so we’ll wait until that all gets sorted out before we copy/paste anything. Bubba says to stay tuned for a new program in 2020.

Also, we were back in Hamilton on Sunday for the Awards Banquet, so I’m a little bit behind on getting content from Saturday night up on the site. I will remedy that all day today.

Speaking of the banquet, here is a replay of the column we published yesterday:

2019 Rockstar Triple Crown Awards

The 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour has come to an end. We wrapped up the racing for another year at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Saturday night with the final Supercross race of the season.

We were back at the Sheraton Hotel for the annual Awards Banquet where stories were told and yearly trophies were handed out.

Here’s a look at who won what for the 2019 season.

Ryan Gauld was MC for the event and Justin Thompson also handed him an award for his efforts this year.

Justin thanked everyone for the season and went over a few changes for the 2020 season. You can hear about them in the Facebook Live video Ryan and I did at the end of the day.

Andrew White won the Total Dedication Award for his work with the crew.

Cade Clason won the Most Sportsmanlike Award.

Steve Beattie won Mechanic of the Year.

Quinn Amyotte won Most Improved Rider.

Sam Gaynor won Rookie of the Year and will choose #28 as his career number.

Derek Schuster won Team Manager of the Year, but said it should really go to Kerri Schuster.

Phil Nicoletti won Most Consistent Rider.

The Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team won Best Team Set Up.

Luke Renzland won the Hard Charger Award.

Track of the Year went to Walton Raceway.

Team of the Year went to Derek Schuster and Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing.

Colton Facciotti got up to the mic and said a few words.

Rider of the Year was Dylan Wright.

He said that he wants to win Most Consistent in 2020.

Dylan and Jade pose for a shot together after a really big year for the couple who are now engaged.

Thanks for another great year. There is a lot of big news for the 2020 season:

the AX series will go east to west, ending with a double-header in Calgary

the western swing of the MX Nationals will start in Calgary 2 weeks after the AX series ends there

there will be 4 western rounds of MX

the 96-hour rule will be done away with

Ryan Gauld will take on more duties with Jetwerx and quit his Guaranteed MX site in the New Year

the finalized race schedule will be out December 1st

See you at the races…

Monster Energy Cup Highlights

Sure, that was some amazing racing, but how about young Canadian-living-in-California #43 Noah Viney snagging a 3-5 4th overall in the Supermini class?!

Congrats on a fantastic showing, Noah.

Here he is getting 3rd in the first race:

OK, let’s leave it there for this week. I had to get James Lissimore to the airport this morning, so I’m running a little bit behind…again.

I just heard from Jeff’s sister, Karen, and they’ve got a Celebration of Life set for Sunday, November 3rd at the Scugog Arena 1-4pm in Port Perry, Ontario.

We’ll be sure to post the full details, but it will be nice to get together with his family and extended moto family to talk about him and share some classic McConkey stories.

Have a great week, everyone.

See you at the races…