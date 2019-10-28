Monday Morning Coffee | Presented by Renegade Fuel

By Billy Rainford

If you live anywhere near me in Southwestern Ontario you’ve woken up to a very typical situation: It rained all weekend and now the weather is perfect…but it’s Monday.

How many times has this happened to you? This was yesterday, but Monday is perfect. | Bigwave photo

How many times has this happened to you in your life? I know, for me, it seems like a lot! You’d stew all weekend because you really didn’t want to go out and pound out mud motos, or you drove a long way only to race the worst mudder ever, and then you sit in school on Monday looking out the window at a sunny and abnormally warm fall day. That’s what’s happening here right now.

If you’re lucky enough to have Monday and Tuesday off, be sure to get out and enjoy some of the best riding weather of the year. It’s going to be 16 degrees Celsius and sunny in these parts. Perfect.

Anyway, I won’t be riding anywhere, myself, but as I look out my front window at the neighbour’s Canada flag, I can see that it is hanging so limp that it’s practically begging me to get out for a cycle, and that’s what I intend to do, later.

You really have to jump on these nice, late-October days when they come up!

I guess a lot of you reading this now were at some sort of Halloween get-together over the weekend, too. I had plans to go to a big, fancy house party on the north end of the city where the owner has a permanent stage in the backyard there 3 bands were scheduled to play.

Unfortunately, it rained and stormed all weekend, so it pretty much ruined everything. Truthfully, we didn’t even leave the house.

Let’s see some costume pics!

Shelby Turner Wins Endurocross Championship

Shelby Turner wins 3rd Endurocross title. | @MJSMotoPhotos photo

Congratulations to Canadian Shelby Turner on her 2019 AMA Endurocross Presented by Fox championship.

The Barons, AB rider went undefeated in the 3-round series that went to Prescott Valley, Denver, and finished in Nampa.

From www.endurocross.com:

In the Women’s class, Shelby Turner took her third win in a row to record a perfect season. That clinched her third AMA EnduroCross women’s championship. Beta’s Morgan Tanke and Rachel Gutish finished second and third in the race. And in the series points, Gutish and former champion Maria Forsburg/Hahn finished second and third.

Full results and standings can be found HERE.

Shelby is always a great interview, so we’ll try to get in touch with her for a podcast in the very near future.

Ponca City

I think I’ve been to every big amateur championship event except Ponca City. Wait, I haven’t been to Mammoth Mountain yet, either.

Growing up, all the big races down south sounded so amazing to me. I’m sure you can remember thinking about what it must be like to line up in some of these cool-sounding places that you always read about in the magazines. Yes, there used to be paper magazines. (I know there still are)

I only ever raced at Gatorback, but I’ve crossed the majority of the others off my list as a photographer over the years.

Anyway, the Viney Boys were in action down there in Oklahoma. Here’s a look at their results:

#43 Noah Viney:

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish Mini Sr 1 (12-14) #43 KTM 4th 5th 5th Mini Sr 2 (13-15) #43 KTM 6th 5th 4th 85cc 9-13 open #43 KTM 3rd 4th 5th

#53 Bjorn Viney:

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 Pro Sport #53 KAW 9th 7th 8th Collegeboy (18-24) #53 KAW 2nd 2nd 1st Open Pro Sport #53 KAW 8th 6th 6th

Full results HERE.

It looks like the turnout was great for the event, so that’s a good sign. Next up on the amateur schedule is the Mini O’s at Gatorback in Gainesville, Florida. Hopefully, we have some more Canadian kids heading south for that one.

2020 Schedule Rumours

Like I said in last week’s Frid’Eh Update, it looks like there will be some changes to the MX schedule in 2020 here in Canada.

I spoke with Jetwerx owner Justin Thompson in Hamilton and, although he couldn’t say anything specific, he definitely admitted that there are changes coming.

Here’s my Pros and Cons list of the 8 outdoor tracks that we hit in 2019:

The West

Round 1: Wild Rose – Calgary, AB

Pros:

the track is a real MX National track

the track is located IN the city of Calgary

the track is close to a major airport

hotels are close by

Cons:

weather can be iffy in late May/early June

spectator turnout seemed weak in 2019

Round 2: Blackwater MX – Prince George, BC

Pros:

every rider I’ve ever spoken to absolutely loves the race track

it’s great for photos

lots of hotel options

the host hotel was amazing to deal with

city really seems to back the event

Cons:

spectator turnout was weak in 2019

cell service is spotty

weather can be iffy in early June

parking

Round 3: McNabb Valley MX – Minnedosa, MB

Pros:

every rider I’ve ever spoken to loves the track

the pits are perfect

the natural terrain makes for a really good track

Cons:

track is located a long way from a major city

track is located a long way from a major airport

ticks

cell service

spectator turnout was weak in 2019

NOTE: There are said to be 4 rounds in the west for 2020. Where do we go for the extra round, is the question.

Do we hop back onto the BC Ferries and return to Nanaimo? Do we revisit the Mission, BC option? Does Kamloops come back and piggyback the WCAN? Is Popkum back in the conversation? Will Saskatchewan or somewhere else in Manitoba get a chance?

The East

Round 4: Gopher Dunes – Courtland, ON

Pros:

probably our most famous track

pits are perfect

lots of spectators

presentation is great

track runs a team

Cons:

track makes riders cry

spotty cell service

track is a fair distance to major airport

Round 5: Sand Del Lee – Ottawa, ON

Pros:

closest track to the nation’s capital, Ottawa

riders like the track

track runs a team

nice presentation

Cons:

cell service is spotty

spectator turnout seemed low in 2019

Round 6: River Glade MX – Moncton, NB

Pros:

track is a longstanding stop on the tour

good spectator turnout

great presentation

only round in the maritimes

nice pits

Cons:

local rider turnout is pretty low

Round 7: MX Deschambault – Deschambault, PQ

Pros:

riders all like the track

ECAN ends and Pro National takes over

only stop in Quebec

Cons:

pit parking

track owner has a reputation as being difficult to deal with

it’s said that many Quebec riders are hesitant to spend their money there

Round 8: Walton Raceway – Walton, ON

Pros:

TransCan ends and Pro National takes over

traditionally the final round of the season

riders like the track

presentation is top notch

Cons:

fair distance to a major city

If we were to lose Deschambault in the east, it likely also means searching for a new venue for the ECAN, and that makes the puzzle even trickier to put together.

Let me point out, this is just speculation and spitballing. It’s our silly season, so it’s fun to throw ideas around and guess at what may or may not be coming down the pike for the new season.

Keep in mind, the decisions are already being made, so what I say here has no bearing on anything. The official schedule is promised to be out by December 1st.

If the schedule stayed the same out west with the addition of another round somewhere, I’d be perfectly happy, and the same goes for the east.

OK, as I’ve sat here typing, the wind has actually picked up, so my perfect cycle this afternoon won’t be quite so…perfect. It’s sunny and heading to 16 so I’ll go with the old cycling adage that the wind is your “invisible training partner.” Hey, whatever gets you out the door, right?

Have a great week, everyone.