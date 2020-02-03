Monday Morning Coffee | Presented by Renegade Fuel

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Renegade Fuel by Hall Race Fuel

Welcome to the start of another work or school week. I hope everyone enjoyed Super Bowl Weekend. Who won?

I’m kidding, but I didn’t actually watch the game. We don’t have cable at our place and rely on online streaming services for our viewing. I managed to find a nice high definition stream of the game on YouTube, but, of course, the NFL found out about it and shut it down well before the end of the first half.

After clicking several other misleading links to live streams, I gave up and just continued to listen to the rather lackluster audio broadcast of the Supercross Futures event in Oakland.

We had a handful of Canadians racing and it kept me glued to the live timing, audio, and real-time graphic of race position on the track.

We even snagged a couple main wins!

Here’s a look at how the Canadians (in red) did:

250 B — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 79 JETT REYNOLDS [HS] 1 6/5:13.647 — 1:00.754 1:01.488 99.34% 2 10 JEREMY RYAN 6 6/5:19.519 5.872 1:01.750 1:02.480 98.98% 3 576 TRAVIS HOWELL 3 6/5:28.653 15.006 1:03.638 1:04.185 99.36% 4 553 BRYCE HAMMOND 4 6/5:29.593 15.946 1:03.419 1:04.287 99.07% 5 55 DYLAN CUNHA 5 6/5:34.219 20.572 1:03.059 1:04.627 97.76% 6 188 BRIAN DERUYTER 19 6/5:38.710 25.063 1:04.876 1:05.977 98.60% 7 714 DEVIN SLUSHER 16 6/5:53.311 39.664 1:07.404 1:08.298 98.95% 8 7 ANDY FAHEY 10 6/5:54.864 41.217 1:06.843 1:08.104 98.66% 9 108 MAX (DEAKON) DAY 12 6/5:58.144 44.497 1:06.868 1:08.634 98.11% 10 28 DANIL ZHILKIN 11 6/5:59.549 45.902 1:08.520 1:09.610 99.18% 11 713 RYUSEI OTSUKA 14 6/6:08.264 54.617 1:06.031 1:11.745 92.78% 12 101 TAYLOR ALEXANDER 13 6/6:11.977 58.330 1:09.056 1:11.748 96.00% 13 20 RIDER FISHER 9 6/6:12.094 58.447 1:06.558 1:12.448 90.80% 14 551 MITCHELL BRADBURY 7 5/5:19.114 1 Lap 1:06.455 1:07.717 98.13% 15 401 WYATT BULLEN 15 5/5:32.566 1 Lap 1:09.340 1:19.897 87.06%

40+ — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 892 MIKE NEWNHAM [HS] 1 6/6:34.111 — 1:11.763 1:13.937 97.54% 2 172 RONALD DEJESUS 3 6/6:46.722 12.611 1:13.455 1:14.747 98.46% 3 42 STEVE SLANEY 5 6/7:09.572 35.461 1:17.166 1:20.429 96.09% 4 10 JASON GARCIA 8 6/7:12.950 38.839 1:17.471 1:19.262 98.23% 5 127 DON JOHNSON 6 6/7:14.051 39.940 1:18.819 1:21.570 95.95% 6 16 DARREN GALLAGHER 7 6/7:32.390 58.279 1:21.871 1:24.074 97.88% 7 29 JEFF WHITAKER 9 6/7:35.157 1:01.046 1:22.798 1:24.047 98.31% 8 35B JERRY DE BACA 10 6/7:52.514 1:18.403 1:25.694 1:28.468 98.02% 9 3B GARRY COOK 12 5/6:45.972 1 Lap 1:31.340 1:33.892 98.34% 10 102b RYAN FORD 11 5/6:53.437 1 Lap 1:26.104 1:27.989 98.14% 11 255 THOMAS ELSEA 4 5/6:58.128 1 Lap 1:19.449 1:37.732 74.80% 12 976 JONATHAN STYCHNO 16 5/7:26.038 1 Lap 1:36.131 1:43.134 89.09% 13 311 RUSS LOWERY 15 5/7:31.405 1 Lap 1:39.195 1:41.813 98.16% 14 451 RONNIE JANSEN 17 5/7:33.008 1 Lap 1:41.228 1:43.186 98.62% 15 951 STEVE THINGER 2 5/7:36.754 1 Lap 1:13.269 1:16.319 96.3

250 FUTURES — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 8 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 55 AUSTIN BLACK 10 8/7:39.684 — 1:01.780 1:02.654 98.90% 2 51 JACE KESSLER [HS] 1 8/7:41.516 1.832 1:02.428 1:02.860 99.43% 3 71 PATRICK EVANS 5 8/7:43.561 3.877 1:02.154 1:02.927 98.96% 4 69 RENE GARCIA 2 8/7:46.127 6.443 1:02.628 1:03.390 99.17% 5 601 OTTO BERTON 4 8/7:47.689 8.005 1:01.948 1:03.323 99.04% 6 45 COLBY COPP 7 8/7:51.935 12.251 1:03.582 1:04.291 98.66% 7 53 BJORN VINEY 3 8/7:53.693 14.009 1:02.993 1:04.130 97.94% 8 190 BRAYDEN LESSLER 21 8/7:53.820 14.136 1:03.766 1:04.336 99.32% 9 310 KAI AIELLO 17 8/8:03.656 23.972 1:04.259 1:05.501 98.50% 10 229 FRANKY MARTINI 13 8/8:06.032 26.348 1:05.040 1:05.643 98.61% 11 30 JORDAN JARVIS 12 8/8:07.153 27.469 1:04.745 1:05.938 98.21% 12 146 TYLER GIBBS 6 8/8:07.869 28.185 1:04.281 1:05.820 97.73% 13 127 COLE BAILEY 8 8/8:08.009 28.325 1:05.284 1:06.140 98.97% 14 672 BRANDON PEDERSON 14 8/8:12.656 32.972 1:05.668 1:06.703 98.09% 15 671 TYLER DUCRAY 19 8/8:13.229 33.545 1:04.455 1:06.648 96.40

SUPERMINI FUTURES (AGES 13-16) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 199 RYDER DIFRANCESCO [HS] 1 6/5:47.314 — 1:03.297 1:04.978 97.17% 2 222 KAYDEN SMITH 2 6/5:57.268 9.954 1:04.348 1:06.513 96.93% 3 809 DAKOTA ALDREDGE 3 6/6:01.377 14.063 1:05.149 1:07.598 95.04% 4 43 NOAH VINEY 5 6/6:02.905 15.591 1:06.273 1:07.542 98.46% 5 316 EVAN STICE 8 6/6:13.404 26.090 1:08.166 1:09.352 97.88% 6 21 LOGAN LESSAR 14 6/6:24.580 37.266 1:08.786 1:11.197 96.96% 7 3x CHASE MEYER-DEHERRERA 6 6/6:32.110 44.796 1:08.539 1:13.203 88.54% 8 22 JAIDEN TREMPER 10 6/6:34.406 47.092 1:11.875 1:13.262 97.87% 9 131 NICO LONG 11 6/6:36.427 49.113 1:11.877 1:13.866 98.24% 10 67 CARSON MILLIKAN 9 6/6:36.766 49.452 1:11.730 1:13.439 9

OPEN A — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 8 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 51 JACE KESSLER 5 8/7:37.953 — 1:01.241 1:02.009 99.39% 2 190 BRAYDEN LESSLER [HS] 10 8/7:38.915 0.962 1:01.186 1:02.235 99.06% 3 601 OTTO BERTON 1 8/7:41.851 3.898 1:02.090 1:02.564 99.40% 4 53 BJORN VINEY 3 8/7:48.696 10.743 1:02.778 1:03.330 99.44% 5 69 RENE GARCIA 4 8/7:56.438 18.485 1:03.819 1:04.357 99.29% 6 45 COLBY COPP 9 8/7:59.833 21.880 1:04.055 1:04.587 99.17% 7 146 TYLER GIBBS 8 8/8:00.518 22.565 1:03.975 1:04.780 98.60% 8 310 KAI AIELLO 2 8/8:00.543 22.590 1:04.270 1:04.857 99.28% 9 64 DOC SMITH 6 8/8:07.774 29.821 1:05.689 1:06.124 99.18% 10 229 FRANKY MARTINI 11 8/8:19.651 41.698 1:05.059 1:07.483 96.07

OPEN B — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 79 JETT REYNOLDS [HS] 1 6/5:28.106 — 1:00.868 1:01.333 98.79% 2 10 JEREMY RYAN 5 6/5:33.339 5.233 1:01.577 1:02.079 99.50% 3 714 DEVIN SLUSHER 7 6/6:02.993 34.887 1:06.514 1:07.761 98.21% 4 551 MITCHELL BRADBURY 9 6/6:03.691 35.585 1:06.665 1:07.781 98.13% 5 108 MAX (DEAKON) DAY 10 6/6:12.632 44.526 1:07.756 1:09.225 98.36% 6 7 ANDY FAHEY 6 6/6:15.517 47.411 1:07.242 1:10.125 93.83% 7 78 MICHAEL SINGLE 12 6/6:20.992 52.886 1:08.788 1:10.861 95.20% 8 55 DYLAN CUNHA 4 6/6:24.785 56.679 1:04.132 1:12.444 86.46% 9 6 NICHOLAS BISEL 13 6/6:31.063 1:02.957 1:10.575 1:12.644 98.10% 10 239 HAYDEN FLOREZ 14 6/6:37.975 1:09.869 1:11.466 1:14.453 96.6

85CC (AGE 9-15) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 43 NOAH VINEY 1 6/6:04.961 — 1:07.686 1:08.470 98.82% 2 205 MASON DAVIS 3 6/6:07.795 2.834 1:08.376 1:08.906 99.42% 3 180 LANDEN GORDON 6 6/6:17.416 12.455 1:08.400 1:10.685 97.56% 4 58 BLAKE DAVIES 2 6/6:29.230 24.269 1:11.151 1:12.893 98.04% 5 67 CARSON MILLIKAN 10 6/6:35.077 30.116 1:12.524 1:13.909 98.28% 6 164 FRANKIE ROBINSON 5 6/6:37.887 32.926 1:12.414 1:14.093 98.62% 7 72 MANUEL DUMAIS 7 6/6:38.444 33.483 1:12.509 1:14.582 98.52% 8 723 LANDON GIBSON [HS] 4 6/6:40.883 35.922 1:11.696 1:15.767 90.73% 9 405 COOPER HORZEN 11 6/7:00.402 55.441 1:17.587 1:18.716 98.71% 10 343 BRANDON COMERFORD 8 6/7:01.909 56.948 1:17.005 1:18.740

COLLEGEBOY (AGES 16-24) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 53 BJORN VINEY 1 6/5:40.900 — 1:03.263 1:03.560 99.43% 2 671 TYLER DUCRAY [HS] 4 6/5:45.924 5.024 1:04.350 1:04.748 99.40% 3 30 JORDAN JARVIS 8 6/5:50.410 9.510 1:04.701 1:05.276 99.16% 4 713 RYUSEI OTSUKA 12 6/6:01.045 20.145 1:06.957 1:07.183 99.76% 5 247 ROBERT NALEZNY 6 6/6:02.944 22.044 1:06.151 1:07.118 98.81% 6 78 MICHAEL SINGLE 10 6/6:06.365 25.465 1:06.870 1:08.140 98.63% 7 101 TAYLOR ALEXANDER 9 6/6:20.301 39.401 1:09.180 1:10.526 98.92% 8 99 GAGE HERRIN 11 6/6:28.722 47.822 1:10.764 1:11.719 98.50% 9 214 JACE ROBERTSON 7 6/6:53.209 1:12.309 1:11.740 1:13.590 98.16% 10 401 WYATT BULLEN 13 5/6:30.309 1 Lap 1:13.672 1:25.450 84.0

85CC (AGE 9-12) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 180 LANDEN GORDON 5 6/6:29.267 — 1:09.197 1:10.098 98.65% 2 723 LANDON GIBSON [HS] 1 6/6:32.325 3.058 1:09.603 1:10.612 99.15% 3 164 FRANKIE ROBINSON 3 6/6:37.917 8.650 1:10.285 1:11.510 98.92% 4 62 KELANA HUMPHREY 6 6/6:40.216 10.949 1:11.157 1:11.762 99.13% 5 58 BLAKE DAVIES 2 6/6:41.348 12.081 1:10.410 1:11.816 98.8

MINI SENIOR (AGES 12-15) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 43 NOAH VINEY [HS] 1 6/6:03.388 — 1:07.239 1:07.868 99.26% 2 205 MASON DAVIS 2 6/6:05.641 2.253 1:07.521 1:08.183 99.28% 3 180 LANDEN GORDON 4 6/6:14.963 11.575 1:08.719 1:09.974 97.58% 4 62 KELANA HUMPHREY 3 6/6:24.829 21.441 1:11.525 1:11.937 99.49% 5 405 COOPER HORZEN 6 6/6:55.090 51.702 1:17.023 1:17.596

Full results HERE.

Next Supercross Futures race is February 15th in Tampa, Florida.

Schedule:

Congratulations to everyone who lined up in Oakland on Sunday.

There’s actually snow on the ground here in my hometown of London, Ontario, but it’s heading up to 7 or 8 degrees Celsius today. Gopher Dunes is open for some riding on the big track and the pee wee track, so I plan to head over there as soon as I’m finished this cup of coffee.

They were open January 2nd and now again on February 3rd. Pretty safe to say it’s been a strange winter this year.

I have no idea who will be there riding, but when a local track opens in early February I think it’s worth the time to check it out.

Future West Moto Arenacross Championships

Round 5 and 6 of the 2020 Future West Moto Arenacross Championships took place at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC Friday and Saturday night.

Kiana Sache and Collin Jurin are the Cycle North Powersports riders defending their titles.

Kiana has yet to be beaten and is heading into the final weekend of racing with 1’s across the board.

Collin’s series hasn’t been quite as squeaky clean and he still has some work to do to repeat as champion.

Round 5 (Friday) Results:

Round 6 (Saturday) Results:

Points after 6 of 8 Rounds:

Full results HERE.

Ryder McNabb at Dreamland MX

14-year-old #164 Ryder McNabb from Minnedosa, Manitoba, has just made the jump from the Supermini class to the big bikes. His plan is to race the Intermediate classes and also enter the Pro/Am class at the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour this summer on his Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing 250.

He was training down at Luke Renzland‘s Dreamland MX in Live Oak, Florida, when I was down there in January.

Here’s a short look at the young phenom chasing the 2019 Canadian SX champ around the track.

Shelby Turner 3rd at Round 1 of Kenda AMA National Enduro Series

Full results HERE.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Marco Cannella Goes 6 for 6 at Waldo in Florida Winter Ams

#46 Marco Cannella is down in Florida getting ready for the 2020 Canadian season and decided to line up for a round of the 2020 Florida Winter Ams at Waldo.

He finished undefeated in all 3 of his top classes.

We also had #138 Dylan Rempel and #25 Noah Walker-Kirconnell in the smaller bike classes.

Full results HERE.

Final Round – Orlando MX – February 8-9

OK, Adventure Guy (Chris Vandelaar) and I are going to hop into the DMX Van and head over to Gopher Dunes to see what’s up. Have a great week.

Marco Cannella says, “See you at the races…“