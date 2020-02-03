By Billy Rainford
Welcome to the start of another work or school week. I hope everyone enjoyed Super Bowl Weekend. Who won?
I’m kidding, but I didn’t actually watch the game. We don’t have cable at our place and rely on online streaming services for our viewing. I managed to find a nice high definition stream of the game on YouTube, but, of course, the NFL found out about it and shut it down well before the end of the first half.
After clicking several other misleading links to live streams, I gave up and just continued to listen to the rather lackluster audio broadcast of the Supercross Futures event in Oakland.
We had a handful of Canadians racing and it kept me glued to the live timing, audio, and real-time graphic of race position on the track.
We even snagged a couple main wins!
Here’s a look at how the Canadians (in red) did:
250 B — MAIN EVENT RESULTS
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
79
|
|JETT REYNOLDS [HS]
|1
|6/5:13.647
|—
|1:00.754
|1:01.488
|99.34%
|2
|
10
|
|JEREMY RYAN
|6
|6/5:19.519
|5.872
|1:01.750
|1:02.480
|98.98%
|3
|
576
|
|TRAVIS HOWELL
|3
|6/5:28.653
|15.006
|1:03.638
|1:04.185
|99.36%
|4
|
553
|
|BRYCE HAMMOND
|4
|6/5:29.593
|15.946
|1:03.419
|1:04.287
|99.07%
|5
|
55
|
|DYLAN CUNHA
|5
|6/5:34.219
|20.572
|1:03.059
|1:04.627
|97.76%
|6
|
188
|
|BRIAN DERUYTER
|19
|6/5:38.710
|25.063
|1:04.876
|1:05.977
|98.60%
|7
|
714
|
|DEVIN SLUSHER
|16
|6/5:53.311
|39.664
|1:07.404
|1:08.298
|98.95%
|8
|
7
|
|ANDY FAHEY
|10
|6/5:54.864
|41.217
|1:06.843
|1:08.104
|98.66%
|9
|
108
|
|MAX (DEAKON) DAY
|12
|6/5:58.144
|44.497
|1:06.868
|1:08.634
|98.11%
|10
|
28
|
|DANIL ZHILKIN
|11
|6/5:59.549
|45.902
|1:08.520
|1:09.610
|99.18%
|11
|
713
|
|RYUSEI OTSUKA
|14
|6/6:08.264
|54.617
|1:06.031
|1:11.745
|92.78%
|12
|
101
|
|TAYLOR ALEXANDER
|13
|6/6:11.977
|58.330
|1:09.056
|1:11.748
|96.00%
|13
|
20
|
|RIDER FISHER
|9
|6/6:12.094
|58.447
|1:06.558
|1:12.448
|90.80%
|14
|
551
|
|MITCHELL BRADBURY
|7
|5/5:19.114
|1 Lap
|1:06.455
|1:07.717
|98.13%
|15
|
401
|
|WYATT BULLEN
|15
|5/5:32.566
|1 Lap
|1:09.340
|1:19.897
|87.06%
40+ — MAIN EVENT RESULTS
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
892
|
|MIKE NEWNHAM [HS]
|1
|6/6:34.111
|—
|1:11.763
|1:13.937
|97.54%
|2
|
172
|
|RONALD DEJESUS
|3
|6/6:46.722
|12.611
|1:13.455
|1:14.747
|98.46%
|3
|
42
|
|STEVE SLANEY
|5
|6/7:09.572
|35.461
|1:17.166
|1:20.429
|96.09%
|4
|
10
|
|JASON GARCIA
|8
|6/7:12.950
|38.839
|1:17.471
|1:19.262
|98.23%
|5
|
127
|
|DON JOHNSON
|6
|6/7:14.051
|39.940
|1:18.819
|1:21.570
|95.95%
|6
|
16
|
|DARREN GALLAGHER
|7
|6/7:32.390
|58.279
|1:21.871
|1:24.074
|97.88%
|7
|
29
|
|JEFF WHITAKER
|9
|6/7:35.157
|1:01.046
|1:22.798
|1:24.047
|98.31%
|8
|
35B
|
|JERRY DE BACA
|10
|6/7:52.514
|1:18.403
|1:25.694
|1:28.468
|98.02%
|9
|
3B
|
|GARRY COOK
|12
|5/6:45.972
|1 Lap
|1:31.340
|1:33.892
|98.34%
|10
|
102b
|
|RYAN FORD
|11
|5/6:53.437
|1 Lap
|1:26.104
|1:27.989
|98.14%
|11
|
255
|
|THOMAS ELSEA
|4
|5/6:58.128
|1 Lap
|1:19.449
|1:37.732
|74.80%
|12
|
976
|
|JONATHAN STYCHNO
|16
|5/7:26.038
|1 Lap
|1:36.131
|1:43.134
|89.09%
|13
|
311
|
|RUSS LOWERY
|15
|5/7:31.405
|1 Lap
|1:39.195
|1:41.813
|98.16%
|14
|
451
|
|RONNIE JANSEN
|17
|5/7:33.008
|1 Lap
|1:41.228
|1:43.186
|98.62%
|15
|
951
|
|STEVE THINGER
|2
|5/7:36.754
|1 Lap
|1:13.269
|1:16.319
|96.3
250 FUTURES — MAIN EVENT RESULTS
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
55
|
|AUSTIN BLACK
|10
|8/7:39.684
|—
|1:01.780
|1:02.654
|98.90%
|2
|
51
|
|JACE KESSLER [HS]
|1
|8/7:41.516
|1.832
|1:02.428
|1:02.860
|99.43%
|3
|
71
|
|PATRICK EVANS
|5
|8/7:43.561
|3.877
|1:02.154
|1:02.927
|98.96%
|4
|
69
|
|RENE GARCIA
|2
|8/7:46.127
|6.443
|1:02.628
|1:03.390
|99.17%
|5
|
601
|
|OTTO BERTON
|4
|8/7:47.689
|8.005
|1:01.948
|1:03.323
|99.04%
|6
|
45
|
|COLBY COPP
|7
|8/7:51.935
|12.251
|1:03.582
|1:04.291
|98.66%
|7
|
53
|
|BJORN VINEY
|3
|8/7:53.693
|14.009
|1:02.993
|1:04.130
|97.94%
|8
|
190
|
|BRAYDEN LESSLER
|21
|8/7:53.820
|14.136
|1:03.766
|1:04.336
|99.32%
|9
|
310
|
|KAI AIELLO
|17
|8/8:03.656
|23.972
|1:04.259
|1:05.501
|98.50%
|10
|
229
|
|FRANKY MARTINI
|13
|8/8:06.032
|26.348
|1:05.040
|1:05.643
|98.61%
|11
|
30
|
|JORDAN JARVIS
|12
|8/8:07.153
|27.469
|1:04.745
|1:05.938
|98.21%
|12
|
146
|
|TYLER GIBBS
|6
|8/8:07.869
|28.185
|1:04.281
|1:05.820
|97.73%
|13
|
127
|
|COLE BAILEY
|8
|8/8:08.009
|28.325
|1:05.284
|1:06.140
|98.97%
|14
|
672
|
|BRANDON PEDERSON
|14
|8/8:12.656
|32.972
|1:05.668
|1:06.703
|98.09%
|15
|
671
|
|TYLER DUCRAY
|19
|8/8:13.229
|33.545
|1:04.455
|1:06.648
|96.40
SUPERMINI FUTURES (AGES 13-16) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
199
|
|RYDER DIFRANCESCO [HS]
|1
|6/5:47.314
|—
|1:03.297
|1:04.978
|97.17%
|2
|
222
|
|KAYDEN SMITH
|2
|6/5:57.268
|9.954
|1:04.348
|1:06.513
|96.93%
|3
|
809
|
|DAKOTA ALDREDGE
|3
|6/6:01.377
|14.063
|1:05.149
|1:07.598
|95.04%
|4
|
43
|
|NOAH VINEY
|5
|6/6:02.905
|15.591
|1:06.273
|1:07.542
|98.46%
|5
|
316
|
|EVAN STICE
|8
|6/6:13.404
|26.090
|1:08.166
|1:09.352
|97.88%
|6
|
21
|
|LOGAN LESSAR
|14
|6/6:24.580
|37.266
|1:08.786
|1:11.197
|96.96%
|7
|
3x
|
|CHASE MEYER-DEHERRERA
|6
|6/6:32.110
|44.796
|1:08.539
|1:13.203
|88.54%
|8
|
22
|
|JAIDEN TREMPER
|10
|6/6:34.406
|47.092
|1:11.875
|1:13.262
|97.87%
|9
|
131
|
|NICO LONG
|11
|6/6:36.427
|49.113
|1:11.877
|1:13.866
|98.24%
|10
|
67
|
|CARSON MILLIKAN
|9
|6/6:36.766
|49.452
|1:11.730
|1:13.439
|9
OPEN A — MAIN EVENT RESULTS
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
51
|
|JACE KESSLER
|5
|8/7:37.953
|—
|1:01.241
|1:02.009
|99.39%
|2
|
190
|
|BRAYDEN LESSLER [HS]
|10
|8/7:38.915
|0.962
|1:01.186
|1:02.235
|99.06%
|3
|
601
|
|OTTO BERTON
|1
|8/7:41.851
|3.898
|1:02.090
|1:02.564
|99.40%
|4
|
53
|
|BJORN VINEY
|3
|8/7:48.696
|10.743
|1:02.778
|1:03.330
|99.44%
|5
|
69
|
|RENE GARCIA
|4
|8/7:56.438
|18.485
|1:03.819
|1:04.357
|99.29%
|6
|
45
|
|COLBY COPP
|9
|8/7:59.833
|21.880
|1:04.055
|1:04.587
|99.17%
|7
|
146
|
|TYLER GIBBS
|8
|8/8:00.518
|22.565
|1:03.975
|1:04.780
|98.60%
|8
|
310
|
|KAI AIELLO
|2
|8/8:00.543
|22.590
|1:04.270
|1:04.857
|99.28%
|9
|
64
|
|DOC SMITH
|6
|8/8:07.774
|29.821
|1:05.689
|1:06.124
|99.18%
|10
|
229
|
|FRANKY MARTINI
|11
|8/8:19.651
|41.698
|1:05.059
|1:07.483
|96.07
OPEN B — MAIN EVENT RESULTS
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
79
|
|JETT REYNOLDS [HS]
|1
|6/5:28.106
|—
|1:00.868
|1:01.333
|98.79%
|2
|
10
|
|JEREMY RYAN
|5
|6/5:33.339
|5.233
|1:01.577
|1:02.079
|99.50%
|3
|
714
|
|DEVIN SLUSHER
|7
|6/6:02.993
|34.887
|1:06.514
|1:07.761
|98.21%
|4
|
551
|
|MITCHELL BRADBURY
|9
|6/6:03.691
|35.585
|1:06.665
|1:07.781
|98.13%
|5
|
108
|
|MAX (DEAKON) DAY
|10
|6/6:12.632
|44.526
|1:07.756
|1:09.225
|98.36%
|6
|
7
|
|ANDY FAHEY
|6
|6/6:15.517
|47.411
|1:07.242
|1:10.125
|93.83%
|7
|
78
|
|MICHAEL SINGLE
|12
|6/6:20.992
|52.886
|1:08.788
|1:10.861
|95.20%
|8
|
55
|
|DYLAN CUNHA
|4
|6/6:24.785
|56.679
|1:04.132
|1:12.444
|86.46%
|9
|
6
|
|NICHOLAS BISEL
|13
|6/6:31.063
|1:02.957
|1:10.575
|1:12.644
|98.10%
|10
|
239
|
|HAYDEN FLOREZ
|14
|6/6:37.975
|1:09.869
|1:11.466
|1:14.453
|96.6
85CC (AGE 9-15) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
43
|
|NOAH VINEY
|1
|6/6:04.961
|—
|1:07.686
|1:08.470
|98.82%
|2
|
205
|
|MASON DAVIS
|3
|6/6:07.795
|2.834
|1:08.376
|1:08.906
|99.42%
|3
|
180
|
|LANDEN GORDON
|6
|6/6:17.416
|12.455
|1:08.400
|1:10.685
|97.56%
|4
|
58
|
|BLAKE DAVIES
|2
|6/6:29.230
|24.269
|1:11.151
|1:12.893
|98.04%
|5
|
67
|
|CARSON MILLIKAN
|10
|6/6:35.077
|30.116
|1:12.524
|1:13.909
|98.28%
|6
|
164
|
|FRANKIE ROBINSON
|5
|6/6:37.887
|32.926
|1:12.414
|1:14.093
|98.62%
|7
|
72
|
|MANUEL DUMAIS
|7
|6/6:38.444
|33.483
|1:12.509
|1:14.582
|98.52%
|8
|
723
|
|LANDON GIBSON [HS]
|4
|6/6:40.883
|35.922
|1:11.696
|1:15.767
|90.73%
|9
|
405
|
|COOPER HORZEN
|11
|6/7:00.402
|55.441
|1:17.587
|1:18.716
|98.71%
|10
|
343
|
|BRANDON COMERFORD
|8
|6/7:01.909
|56.948
|1:17.005
|1:18.740
COLLEGEBOY (AGES 16-24) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
53
|
|BJORN VINEY
|1
|6/5:40.900
|—
|1:03.263
|1:03.560
|99.43%
|2
|
671
|
|TYLER DUCRAY [HS]
|4
|6/5:45.924
|5.024
|1:04.350
|1:04.748
|99.40%
|3
|
30
|
|JORDAN JARVIS
|8
|6/5:50.410
|9.510
|1:04.701
|1:05.276
|99.16%
|4
|
713
|
|RYUSEI OTSUKA
|12
|6/6:01.045
|20.145
|1:06.957
|1:07.183
|99.76%
|5
|
247
|
|ROBERT NALEZNY
|6
|6/6:02.944
|22.044
|1:06.151
|1:07.118
|98.81%
|6
|
78
|
|MICHAEL SINGLE
|10
|6/6:06.365
|25.465
|1:06.870
|1:08.140
|98.63%
|7
|
101
|
|TAYLOR ALEXANDER
|9
|6/6:20.301
|39.401
|1:09.180
|1:10.526
|98.92%
|8
|
99
|
|GAGE HERRIN
|11
|6/6:28.722
|47.822
|1:10.764
|1:11.719
|98.50%
|9
|
214
|
|JACE ROBERTSON
|7
|6/6:53.209
|1:12.309
|1:11.740
|1:13.590
|98.16%
|10
|
401
|
|WYATT BULLEN
|13
|5/6:30.309
|1 Lap
|1:13.672
|1:25.450
|84.0
85CC (AGE 9-12) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
180
|
|LANDEN GORDON
|5
|6/6:29.267
|—
|1:09.197
|1:10.098
|98.65%
|2
|
723
|
|LANDON GIBSON [HS]
|1
|6/6:32.325
|3.058
|1:09.603
|1:10.612
|99.15%
|3
|
164
|
|FRANKIE ROBINSON
|3
|6/6:37.917
|8.650
|1:10.285
|1:11.510
|98.92%
|4
|
62
|
|KELANA HUMPHREY
|6
|6/6:40.216
|10.949
|1:11.157
|1:11.762
|99.13%
|5
|
58
|
|BLAKE DAVIES
|2
|6/6:41.348
|12.081
|1:10.410
|1:11.816
|98.8
MINI SENIOR (AGES 12-15) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
43
|
|NOAH VINEY [HS]
|1
|6/6:03.388
|—
|1:07.239
|1:07.868
|99.26%
|2
|
205
|
|MASON DAVIS
|2
|6/6:05.641
|2.253
|1:07.521
|1:08.183
|99.28%
|3
|
180
|
|LANDEN GORDON
|4
|6/6:14.963
|11.575
|1:08.719
|1:09.974
|97.58%
|4
|
62
|
|KELANA HUMPHREY
|3
|6/6:24.829
|21.441
|1:11.525
|1:11.937
|99.49%
|5
|
405
|
|COOPER HORZEN
|6
|6/6:55.090
|51.702
|1:17.023
|1:17.596
Full results HERE.
Next Supercross Futures race is February 15th in Tampa, Florida.
Schedule:
Congratulations to everyone who lined up in Oakland on Sunday.
There’s actually snow on the ground here in my hometown of London, Ontario, but it’s heading up to 7 or 8 degrees Celsius today. Gopher Dunes is open for some riding on the big track and the pee wee track, so I plan to head over there as soon as I’m finished this cup of coffee.
They were open January 2nd and now again on February 3rd. Pretty safe to say it’s been a strange winter this year.
I have no idea who will be there riding, but when a local track opens in early February I think it’s worth the time to check it out.
Future West Moto Arenacross Championships
Round 5 and 6 of the 2020 Future West Moto Arenacross Championships took place at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC Friday and Saturday night.
Kiana Sache and Collin Jurin are the Cycle North Powersports riders defending their titles.
Kiana has yet to be beaten and is heading into the final weekend of racing with 1’s across the board.
Collin’s series hasn’t been quite as squeaky clean and he still has some work to do to repeat as champion.
Round 5 (Friday) Results:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Round 6 (Saturday) Results:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Points after 6 of 8 Rounds:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full results HERE.
Ryder McNabb at Dreamland MX
14-year-old #164 Ryder McNabb from Minnedosa, Manitoba, has just made the jump from the Supermini class to the big bikes. His plan is to race the Intermediate classes and also enter the Pro/Am class at the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour this summer on his Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing 250.
He was training down at Luke Renzland‘s Dreamland MX in Live Oak, Florida, when I was down there in January.
Here’s a short look at the young phenom chasing the 2019 Canadian SX champ around the track.
Shelby Turner 3rd at Round 1 of Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|
Name
|
OA
|
Cls
|
Total
|
Behind
|
Class
|
#
|
Brand
|
Section 1
|
Section 2
|
Section 3
|
Section 4
|
Section 5
|
Section 6
|
G.Pos
|
Group
|
Early
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mackenzie Tricker
|271
|1
|130m 21s 529
|Class Leader
|Womens Elite
|18A
|KTM
|30m 13s 722
O(52) C(1)
|31m 1s 508
O(54) C(1)
|25m 35s 608
O(68) C(1)
|24m 17s 497
O(60) C(1)
|19m 13s 194
O(64) C(2)
|1
|B
|Rachael Archer
|272
|2
|131m 18s 744
|-57s 215
|Womens Elite
|21F
|Yamaha
|30m 31s 335
O(60) C(2)
|31m 23s 714
O(63) C(3)
|25m 46s 573
O(72) C(2)
|24m 24s 213
O(68) C(3)
|19m 12s 909
O(63) C(1)
|2
|B
|Shelby Turner
|273
|3
|132m 53s 592
|-1m 34s 848
|Womens Elite
|27F
|KTM
|30m 51s 150
O(74) C(3)
|31m 56s 173
O(74) C(4)
|26m 10s 962
O(91) C(3)
|24m 34s 571
O(73) C(4)
|19m 20s 736
O(69) C(3)
|34m 33s 239
|3
|B
|Rachel Gutish
|274
|4
|133m 18s 355
|-24s 763
|Womens Elite
|20A
|Other
|30m 57s 983
O(77) C(4)
|31m 18s 428
O(60) C(2)
|27m 16s 976
O(157) C(5)
|24m 21s 203
O(65) C(2)
|19m 23s 765
O(71) C(4)
|4
|B
|Jocelyn Barnes
|288
|5
|144m 25s 349
|-11m 6s 994
|Womens Elite
|130W
|Other
|34m 24s 367
O(272) C(6)
|34m 47s 513
O(216) C(6)
|27m 32s 824
O(178) C(6)
|27m 8s 168
O(224) C(5)
|20m 32s 477
O(145) C(5)
|17
|B
|Alexis Phillips
|417
|6
|168m 21s 337
|-23m 55s 988
|Womens Elite
|25F
|Beta
|38m 40s 216
O(519) C(8)
|41m 11s 268
O(529) C(7)
|33m 50s 330
O(524) C(7)
|30m 42s 195
O(437) C(6)
|23m 57s 328
O(380) C(6)
|139
|B
|Elizabeth Perez
|445
|7
|173m 37s 416
|-5m 16s 79
|Womens Elite
|26F
|Yamaha
|41m 1s 564
O(603) C(9)
|41m 11s 476
O(530) C(8)
|34m 7s 636
O(539) C(8)
|32m 9s 109
O(491) C(8)
|25m 7s 631
O(426) C(7)
|166
|B
|Tayler Bonecutter
|453
|8
|176m 54s 158
|-3m 16s 742
|Womens Elite
|22F
|Beta
|38m 10s 621
O(494) C(7)
|45m 36s 773
O(623) C(10)
|35m 42s 265
O(575) C(9)
|32m 7s 454
O(490) C(7)
|25m 17s 45
O(431) C(8)
|174
|B
Full results HERE.
Here’s a look at the schedule:2020-AMA-Enduro-Schedule
Marco Cannella Goes 6 for 6 at Waldo in Florida Winter Ams
#46 Marco Cannella is down in Florida getting ready for the 2020 Canadian season and decided to line up for a round of the 2020 Florida Winter Ams at Waldo.
He finished undefeated in all 3 of his top classes.
We also had #138 Dylan Rempel and #25 Noah Walker-Kirconnell in the smaller bike classes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full results HERE.
Final Round – Orlando MX – February 8-9
OK, Adventure Guy (Chris Vandelaar) and I are going to hop into the DMX Van and head over to Gopher Dunes to see what’s up. Have a great week.