By Billy Rainford

Welcome to the start of another work or school week. I hope everyone enjoyed Super Bowl Weekend. Who won?

I’m kidding, but I didn’t actually watch the game. We don’t have cable at our place and rely on online streaming services for our viewing. I managed to find a nice high definition stream of the game on YouTube, but, of course, the NFL found out about it and shut it down well before the end of the first half.

After clicking several other misleading links to live streams, I gave up and just continued to listen to the rather lackluster audio broadcast of the Supercross Futures event in Oakland.

We had a handful of Canadians racing and it kept me glued to the live timing, audio, and real-time graphic of race position on the track.

We even snagged a couple main wins!

Here’s a look at how the Canadians (in red) did:

 250 B — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

 40+ — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

250 FUTURES — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 8 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

SUPERMINI FUTURES (AGES 13-16) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

OPEN A — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 8 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

OPEN B — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

85CC (AGE 9-15) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

COLLEGEBOY (AGES 16-24) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

85CC (AGE 9-12) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

MINI SENIOR (AGES 12-15) — MAIN EVENT RESULTS

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

Full results HERE.

Next Supercross Futures race is February 15th in Tampa, Florida.

Schedule:

Congratulations to everyone who lined up in Oakland on Sunday.

There’s actually snow on the ground here in my hometown of London, Ontario, but it’s heading up to 7 or 8 degrees Celsius today. Gopher Dunes is open for some riding on the big track and the pee wee track, so I plan to head over there as soon as I’m finished this cup of coffee.

They were open January 2nd and now again on February 3rd. Pretty safe to say it’s been a strange winter this year.

I have no idea who will be there riding, but when a local track opens in early February I think it’s worth the time to check it out.

Future West Moto Arenacross Championships

Round 5 and 6 of the 2020 Future West Moto Arenacross Championships took place at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC Friday and Saturday night.

Kiana Sache and Collin Jurin are the Cycle North Powersports riders defending their titles.

Kiana has yet to be beaten and is heading into the final weekend of racing with 1’s across the board.

Collin’s series hasn’t been quite as squeaky clean and he still has some work to do to repeat as champion.

Round 5 (Friday) Results:

Ladies – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #19  Honda  KIANA SACHE
 Chilliwack, BC 		 1st 1st 25
 2nd   #878  Yamaha  HAYLEY WUTHRICH
 FORT ST. JOHN, BC 		 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd   #312  Kawasaki  BRIANA SUNDBY
 Quesnel, BC 		 3rd 3rd 20
 4th   #84  KTM  PAYTON BRUVOLD
 Langley, BC 		 4th 4th 18
 5th   #612  Suzuki  MASON VAN DYCK
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 5th 5th 16
 6th   #936  Husqvarna  PEYTON BELISLE
 Smithers, BC 		 8th 6th 15
 7th   #29  Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
 SECHELT, BC 		 7th 7th 14
 8th   #32  Kawasaki  AISHA PICOTTE
 Langley City,  		 9th 8th 13
 9th   #197  Husqvarna  SARAH CHIPCHAR
 COCHRANE, AB 		 6th 9th 12
Pro Am Lights – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #476  Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN
 MONROE, WA 		  1st
  Heat 2		 1st 1st 25
 2nd   #81  KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  1st
  Heat 1		 1st 2nd 22
 3rd   #25  Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
 Kelowna, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 2		 2nd 3rd 20
 4th   #417  Yamaha  MARCUS DEAUSY
 150 Mile House, BC 		  5th
  Heat 2		 5th 4th 18
 5th   #170  Yamaha  JULIEN BENEK
 Mission,  		  3rd
  Heat 2		 3rd 5th 16
 6th   #36  Honda  PARKER EALES
 Maple Ridge, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 1		 2nd 6th 15
 7th   #888  KTM  BURG GILIOMEE
 COQUITLAM, BC 		  3rd
  Heat 1		 3rd 7th 14
 8th   #994  KTM  KELSON AMMONS
 BLAINE, WA 		  4th
  Heat 1		 4th 8th 13
 9th   #122  Yamaha  KYLE MASKALL
 CHILLIWACK, BC 		  5th
  Heat 1		 5th 9th 12
 DNF   #84  Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  4th
  Heat 2		 4th DNF 0
Pro Open – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #476  Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN
 MONROE, WA 		  1st
  Heat 2		 1st 1st 25
 2nd   #81  KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 2		 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd   #36  Honda  PARKER EALES
 Maple Ridge, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 1		 2nd 3rd 20
 4th   #25  Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
 Kelowna, BC 		  1st
  Heat 1		 1st 4th 18
 5th   #10  KTM  KEYLAN MESTON
 CALGARY, AB 		  4th
  Heat 2		 DNF 5th 16
 6th   #888  KTM  BURG GILIOMEE
 COQUITLAM, BC 		  4th
  Heat 1		 4th 6th 15
 7th   #291  Honda  DYLAN DELAPLACE
 Langley, BC 		  3rd
  Heat 1		 3rd 7th 14
 8th   #177  Kawasaki  JOSH NAY
  		  5th
  Heat 1		 5th 8th 13
 DNS   #84  Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  3rd
  Heat 2		 3rd DNS 0

Round 6 (Saturday) Results:

Ladies – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #19  Honda  KIANA SACHE
 Chilliwack, BC 		 1st 1st 25
 2nd   #878  Yamaha  HAYLEY WUTHRICH
 FORT ST. JOHN, BC 		 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd   #312  Kawasaki  BRIANA SUNDBY
 Quesnel, BC 		 3rd 3rd 20
 4th   #612  Suzuki  MASON VAN DYCK
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 5th 4th 18
 5th   #84  KTM  PAYTON BRUVOLD
 Langley, BC 		 4th 5th 16
 6th   #29  Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
 SECHELT, BC 		 6th 6th 15
 7th   #936  Husqvarna  PEYTON BELISLE
 Smithers, BC 		 7th 7th 14
 8th   #197  Husqvarna  SARAH CHIPCHAR
 COCHRANE, AB 		 8th 8th 13
 9th   #32  Kawasaki  AISHA PICOTTE
 Langley City,  		 9th 9th 12
Pro Am Lights – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #25  Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
 Kelowna, BC 		  1st
  Heat 2		 1st 1st 25
 2nd   #417  Yamaha  MARCUS DEAUSY
 150 Mile House, BC 		  4th
  Heat 1		 4th 2nd 22
 3rd   #36  Honda  PARKER EALES
 Maple Ridge, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 2		 2nd 3rd 20
 4th   #1  Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN
 MONROE, WA 		  1st
  Heat 1		 1st 4th 18
 5th   #888  KTM  BURG GILIOMEE
 COQUITLAM, BC 		  5th
  Heat 1		 5th 5th 16
 6th   #994  KTM  KELSON AMMONS
 BLAINE, WA 		  6th
  Heat 1		 6th 6th 15
 7th   #81  KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 1		 2nd 7th 14
 8th   #170  Yamaha  JULIEN BENEK
 Mission,  		  3rd
  Heat 1		 3rd 8th 13
 9th   #122  Yamaha  KYLE MASKALL
 CHILLIWACK, BC 		  5th
  Heat 2		 5th 9th 12
 10th   #187  Yamaha  LAYNE NUYENS
 Lake Country, BC 		  4th
  Heat 2		 4th 10th 11
 DNF   #84  Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  3rd
  Heat 2		 3rd DNF 0
Pro Open – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1  Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN
 MONROE, WA 		  1st
  Heat 1		 1st 1st 25
 2nd   #10  KTM  KEYLAN MESTON
 CALGARY, AB 		  3rd
  Heat 1		 3rd 2nd 22
 3rd   #25  Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
 Kelowna, BC 		  1st
  Heat 2		 1st 3rd 20
 4th   #81  KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  4th
  Heat 1		 4th 4th 18
 5th   #291  Honda  DYLAN DELAPLACE
 Langley, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 2		 2nd 5th 16
 6th   #36  Honda  PARKER EALES
 Maple Ridge, BC 		  3rd
  Heat 2		 3rd 6th 15
 7th   #888  KTM  BURG GILIOMEE
 COQUITLAM, BC 		  4th
  Heat 2		 4th 7th 14
 DNS   #84  Yamaha  KYLE SPRINGMAN
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 1		 2nd DNS 0

Points after 6 of 8 Rounds:

Ladies POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 11/22/2019
Finish		 11/23/2019
Finish		 11/29/2019
Finish		 11/30/2019
Finish		 1/31/2020
Finish		 2/1/2020
Finish		 Total Points
1st – KIANA SACHE
#19 – Chilliwack, BC		 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 150
2nd – HAYLEY WUTHRICH
#878 – FORT ST. JOHN, BC		 4th 2nd 5th 3rd 2nd 2nd 120 (-30)
3rd – PAYTON BRUVOLD
#84 – Langley, BC		 3rd 3rd 3rd 4th 4th 5th 112 (-38)
4th – BRIANA SUNDBY
#312 – Quesnel, BC		 9th 4th 2nd 5th 3rd 3rd 108 (-42)
5th – ALISSA HARKIN
#29 – SECHELT, BC		 6th 5th 4th 13th 7th 6th 86 (-64)
6th – PEYTON BELISLE
#936 – Smithers, BC		 8th 6th 9th 7th 6th 7th 83 (-67)
7th – AISHA PICOTTE
#32 – Langley City, 		 7th 8th 11th 10th 8th 9th 73 (-77)
8th – MASON VAN DYCK
#612 – MAPLE RIDGE, BC		     8th 6th 5th 4th 62 (-88)
9th – BRIE DAY
#137 – LAKE COUNTRY, BC		 5th 9th 6th 9th     55 (-95)
10th – KAYLIE KAYER
#9 – SAVONA, BC		 2nd     2nd     44 (-106)
Pro Am Lights POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 11/22/2019
Finish		 11/23/2019
Finish		 11/29/2019
Finish		 11/30/2019
Finish		 1/31/2020
Finish		 2/1/2020
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLLIN JURIN
#1 – MONROE, WA		 1st 1st 2nd 7th 1st 4th 129
2nd – CASEY KEAST
#25 – Kelowna, BC		 8th 5th 3rd 6th 3rd 1st 109 (-20)
3rd – JULIEN BENEK
#170 – Mission, 		 5th 3rd 6th 3rd 5th 8th 100 (-29)
4th – PARKER EALES
#36 – Maple Ridge, BC		 3rd 4th 9th 8th 6th 3rd 98 (-31)
5th – MARCUS DEAUSY
#417 – 150 Mile House, BC		 7th 7th 10th 4th 4th 2nd 97 (-32)
6th – JACOB PICCOLO
#81 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 DNF   1st 1st 2nd 7th 86 (-43)
7th – BURG GILIOMEE
#888 – COQUITLAM, BC		 9th 8th 11th 9th 7th 5th 77 (-52)
8th – NICK COLLINS
#711 – CALGARY, AB		 6th 2nd 5th 5th     69 (-60)
9th – DAVEY FRASER
#11 – HALIFAX, NS		 4th 9th 8th 10th     54 (-75)
10th – KYLE SPRINGMAN
#84 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 2nd 6th 7th DNF DNF DNF 51 (-78)
Pro Open POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 11/22/2019
Finish		 11/23/2019
Finish		 11/29/2019
Finish		 11/30/2019
Finish		 1/31/2020
Finish		 2/1/2020
Finish		 Total Points
1st – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, AB		 2nd 5th 1st 1st 5th 2nd 126
2nd – COLLIN JURIN
#1 – MONROE, WA		 1st 1st 2nd DNF 1st 1st 122 (-4)
3rd – CASEY KEAST
#25 – Kelowna, BC		 4th 6th 4th 5th 4th 3rd 105 (-21)
4th – PARKER EALES
#36 – Maple Ridge, BC		 5th 3rd 11th 10th 3rd 6th 92 (-34)
5th – DYLAN DELAPLACE
#291 – Langley, BC		 6th 8th 7th 4th 7th 5th 90 (-36)
6th – BURG GILIOMEE
#888 – COQUITLAM, BC		 9th 7th 8th 7th 6th 7th 82 (-44)
7th – NICK COLLINS
#711 – CALGARY, AB		 3rd 2nd 3rd 11th     72 (-54)
8th – JACOB PICCOLO
#81 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 DNS   DNF 2nd 2nd 4th 62 (-64)
9th – KYLE SPRINGMAN
#84 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 10th 4th 5th 6th DNS DNS 60 (-66)
10th – DAVEY FRASER
#11 – HALIFAX, NS		 7th   6th 9th     41 (-85)

Full results HERE.

Ryder McNabb at Dreamland MX

14-year-old #164 Ryder McNabb from Minnedosa, Manitoba, has just made the jump from the Supermini class to the big bikes. His plan is to race the Intermediate classes and also enter the Pro/Am class at the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour this summer on his Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing 250.

He was training down at Luke Renzland‘s Dreamland MX in Live Oak, Florida, when I was down there in January.

Here’s a short look at the young phenom chasing the 2019 Canadian SX champ around the track.

Shelby Turner 3rd at Round 1 of Kenda AMA National Enduro Series

Name
OA
Cls
Total
Behind
Class
#
Brand
Section 1
Section 2
Section 3
Section 4
Section 5
Section 6
G.Pos
Group
Early

Full results HERE.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

2020-AMA-Enduro-Schedule

Marco Cannella Goes 6 for 6 at Waldo in Florida Winter Ams

#46 Marco Cannella is down in Florida getting ready for the 2020 Canadian season and decided to line up for a round of the 2020 Florida Winter Ams at Waldo.

He finished undefeated in all 3 of his top classes.

We also had #138 Dylan Rempel and #25 Noah Walker-Kirconnell in the smaller bike classes.

250 A/PRO – Overall Finish Positions    View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #46  Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
 WATERDOWN, ON 		 1st 1st 25
 2nd   #37  Yamaha  DAWSON RYKER
 Olney, IL 		 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd   #910  KTM  IAN CHIA
 STUART, FL 		 3rd 4th 20
 4th   #281  Suzuki  CORY CARSTEN
 BAYVILLE, NJ 		 5th 3rd 18
 5th   #573  Suzuki  HUNTER CALLE
 Jacksonville, FL 		 4th 5th 16
 6th   #67  Yamaha  JACOB BELOTTI
 HAYMARKET, VA 		 6th 7th 15
 7th   #223  Yamaha  JEREMY WAHLSTROM
  		 8th 6th 14
 8th   #131  Suzuki  PHILIP STEINBACH
 HENNIKER, NH 		 7th 8th 13
Open A/B Money Class – Overall Finish Positions    View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #46  Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
 WATERDOWN, ON 		 1st 1st 25
 2nd   #26  KTM  BLAZE CREMALDI
 ROCHESTER, NY 		 2nd 4th 22
 3rd   #719  KTM  JOSHUA BERCHEM
 WEST GREENWICH, RI 		 5th 2nd 20
 4th   #208  Yamaha  LOGAN LEITZEL
 DILLSBURG, PA 		 3rd 5th 18
 5th   #281  Suzuki  CORY CARSTEN
 BAYVILLE, NJ 		 6th 3rd 16
 6th   #900  Yamaha  JED DRYE
 ALBEMARLE, NC 		 7th 6th 15
 7th   #67  Yamaha  JACOB BELOTTI
 HAYMARKET, VA 		 8th 7th 14
 8th   #334  KTM  CHRISTOPHER LAURO
 NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI 		 9th 8th 13
 9th   #73  Yamaha  alex ransom
 st augustine, fl 		 4th DNS 12
SUPERMINI 1 (12-15) – Overall Finish Positions    View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #90  KTM  JUDE SMERLICK
 SUNBURY, PA 		 1st 1st 25
 2nd   #54  KTM  LEO TUCKER
 EAST DUBUQUE, IL 		 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd   #138  Suzuki  DYLAN REMPEL
 AYLMER, ON 		 3rd 3rd 20
 4th   #20  KTM  LUIS MARTINEZ
 MEXICO, NA 		 4th 6th 18
 5th   #101  KTM  KYLER RHOM
 DENVER, NC 		 6th 5th 16
 6th   #53  KTM  AGUSTIN BARRENECHE
 NEW YORK, NY 		 8th 4th 15
 7th   #12  KTM  NATHAN JEFFERY
 ORLANDO, FL 		 7th 7th 14
 8th   #2  Kawasaki  CAYDEN UNDERWOOD
 TIFTON, GA 		 9th 8th 13
 9th   #25  Kawasaki  NOAH WALKER-KIRKCONNELL
 LONDON, ON 		 10th 9th 12
 10th   #17  KTM  DIEGO KAYSER
 BLUFFTON, SC 		 11th 10th 11
450 A/Pro – Overall Finish Positions    View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #46  Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
 WATERDOWN, ON 		 1st 1st 25
 2nd   #101  Yamaha  DUSTIN JENSEN
 CAIRO, GA 		 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd   #37  Yamaha  DAWSON RYKER
 Olney, IL 		 3rd 3rd 20
 4th   #281  Suzuki  CORY CARSTEN
 BAYVILLE, NJ 		 5th 4th 18
 5th   #719  KTM  JOSHUA BERCHEM
 WEST GREENWICH, RI 		 6th 5th 16
 6th   #334  KTM  CHRISTOPHER LAURO
 NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI 		 8th 6th 15
 7th   #543  Kawasaki  SHAWN WOODY
 ELKINS, WV 		 7th 7th 14
 8th   #208  Yamaha  LOGAN LEITZEL
 DILLSBURG, PA 		 4th DNF 13
 9th   #718  Suzuki  TYLER PARKER
 WEEDSPORT, NY 		 DNF 8th 12
Mini Sr 1 (12-14) – Overall Finish Positions    View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #90  KTM  JUDE SMERLICK
 SUNBURY, PA 		 2nd 1st 25
 2nd   #53  KTM  AGUSTIN BARRENECHE
 NEW YORK, NY 		 1st 2nd 22
 3rd   #54  KTM  LEO TUCKER
 EAST DUBUQUE, IL 		 4th 3rd 20
 4th   #51  KTM  NATHAN JEFFERY
 ORLANDO, FL 		 3rd 4th 18
 5th   #138  Suzuki  DYLAN REMPEL
 AYLMER, ON 		 5th 5th 16
 6th   #44  KTM  BRAXTON LEE
 HILLIARD, FL 		 7th 7th 15
 7th   #101  KTM  KYLER RHOM
 DENVER, NC 		 9th 6th 14

Full results HERE.

Final Round – Orlando MX – February 8-9

OK, Adventure Guy (Chris Vandelaar) and I are going to hop into the DMX Van and head over to Gopher Dunes to see what’s up. Have a great week.

Marco Cannella says, “See you at the races…
