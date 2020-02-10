Monday Morning Coffee | Presented by Renegade Fuel

By Billy Rainford

As I sit here typing in my office, I can hear the sound of shovels, snowplows, and snowblowers on our crescent. And none of those things have touched our driveway, yet, so nobody better walk or drive on it and make frozen strips before I can get to it! If you live in a snowy area, you know what I’m talking about.

It was a weekend away from the races for me again this week. Last winter I was in California for 6 weeks and then hit the Winter X Games on the way home. This year, the Supercross schedule made that program a little too farfetched, even for me. It’s felt strange not being at the races for this many weeks in a row.

And then we had a Canadian racing his first-ever Supercross this past Saturday in San Diego, and that just felt wrong to miss that one.

Tyler Gibbs has cut his teeth in Future West Moto Arenacross racing and has shown real potential in the indoor-style racing for quite a few years now.

He was training with fellow Canadians, the Vineys, in Murrietta, California, and did the first few Supercross Futures races to earn his Pro points.

Not being at the race really sucked, but Tyler’s dad, Paul Gibbs, was kind enough to keep me updated all day and night, and then I was able to pass the news on to everyone on our Facebook page.

If you want to hear a good story, ask Paul how his trip down to San Diego went for him…I dare you!

Here’s a look at the actual numbers for Tyler:

Tyler Gibbs ready for action in San Diego with Kevin Urqhart. | Paul Gibbs photo

Qualifying: 41st (Michael Leib hurt his shoulder, so Tyler made the night show as first alternate)

Heat 2: 14th (Tyler was on the outside gate, got pushed out and was dead last early and passed his way to 14th)

LCQ: 7th (Tyler was lined up just inside the doghouse and was up in the mix early)

During the commercial break before Heat 2, Tyler got all the coverage on the outside gate. | Yes, I took a photo of my TV screen…

I didn’t mention the part about his bike getting stuck in 2nd gear for his first qualifier out there. Paul said that they had to pull the practice motor out of the bike and put it into the race bike before the final qualifying session. They had some help from a few other teams, and Paul said the Monster guys were super helpful and, in the end, very impressed with how Tyler rode.

Overall, they should be very proud with how they handled themselves at their first Pro Supercross. Through it all, Tyler was able to remain focused on the racing and showed that he’s got a solid future in Supercross, if they can get the support needed to get themselves to the next level.

It was fun to have a Canadian to cheer for, even if it was from the couch. I know they want to do Seattle and Las Vegas when the series swings back west, so we have that to look forward to. That’s 6 weeks from now, so I wonder if we’ll have 2 Canucks in those…

I’ll grab Tyler for another chat to debrief on the whole experience, so watch for that ASAP here on the site.

Future West Moto Arenacross Championship Final Round

It was the 8th and final round of FWM Arenacross out at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC this past Saturday night.

Like I said earlier, this is the series that has groomed many of our top riders over the years. Riders in the Lower Mainland of BC can usually ride all year long, so they’re definitely at an advantage geographically. Add to that a very competitive indoor series, and you’ve got the formula for some future stars.

Let’s have a look at a few key classes.

Like I said, this series grooms future champions, and young Braxton Zeitner is certainly on track to continue this tradition. 1’s across the board is something rare in our sport. Remember this name.

In the next class up, young Jayden Debodt did the same thing, and was just ahead of the younger Zeitner in each race. There’s another name to watch.

In my favourite class, Supermini, Tyson Dubuc was the one to beat. He only had the one glitch on his season’s record.

In the “Who’s Next” class, it was #170 Julien Benek who was the class of the…class. Not only that, he gave some of the seasoned Pro riders fits in the Pro Am class! Watch for young Julien to be the one to beat throughout the summer in the yellow-plate class. But you’re also going to have to keep an eye on #417 Marcus Deausy, because these two should have an exciting year going bar to bar.

Kaylie Kayer finally put a stop to defending champion Kiana Sache‘s perfect season. However, Kiana took the title and will go for the 3-pete in 2021.

Defending champion Collin Jurin tried to make the Pro Am class as interesting as the Pro Open class with a couple glitches, but he was able to wrap this title up ahead of Casey Keast. Jake Piccolo grabbed a few wins in the class but a DNF on his score sheet did him in.

Defending Pro Open class champion Jurin made things tough on himself with a DNF at round 4. Calgary’s Keylan Meston headed into the final round with a 1-point lead over the Washington State rider.

Keylan got out front early but ended up 3rd as Jurin and Piccolo went at it out front.

Collin took the title south of the border again and Keylan had to settle for 2nd place by just 4 points. It was a solid season of racing with some points drama at the top.

SnowBike Racing in Valcourt, Quebec

https://gpsvalcourt.tv/videos/6771

Snowbike Final: 10:25 (that’s 10 hours and 25 minutes!)

PS I think #53 Yanick Boucher lapped everyone…twice!

Shelby Turner 5th | 2020 Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro

GTR Complex – Gaston, SC

OK, it’s time to go make some noise with my shovel. And now I’ve waited too long, the temperature has risen, and the snow is going to be extra heavy now. Maybe I’ll walk across the street and borrow their snowblower. The only problem with that plan is that then I’ll end up doing about 5 other driveways! I’ll just go shovel…

Have a good week, everyone. Watch for some interviews with riders in the next few days.

I’ll leave you with this shot of Tyler Gibbs with a quote from his dad this weekend:

“Pretty proud of the meat head!” ~ Paul Gibbs See you at the races… | Bigwave photo