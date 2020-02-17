Monday Morning Coffee | Presented by Renegade Fuel

By Billy Rainford

Happy Family Day to Canada and Happy Presidents Day to those of you reading from south of the border.

I’m a little late getting started this week because we actually had family visiting for Family Day. Oh, and there really is such a thing as too many hashbrown potatoes. Whodathunk?!

Here’s a little info on Family Day:

From: https://www.statutoryholidays.com/family-day.php

Family Day is not a national statutory holiday, it is only observed in New Brunswick, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and in British Columbia. Two other provinces have holidays in February: In PEI Islander Day is celebrated on the 3rd Monday in February and in Manitoba the 3rd Monday in February is the Louis Riel Day holiday.

Since this is not a federally established holiday all federal workers work on Family day including post office employees and public servants. (It’s interesting how public servants don’t complain about this in the comments area the same way private sector workers complain about having to work on Easter Monday when public servants have the day off.)

Family Day was originally created to give people time to spend with their families but it also provides a day off between New Years Day and Good Friday as they are approximately three months apart.

As mentioned above, unfortunately, not everyone gets Family Day off, which makes it a debatable holiday in many provinces. Why can’t the whole country simple agree on 9 or 10 common statutory holidays remains a mystery and a good indicator of just how overcomplicated our laws are.

There ya go.

We had Quebec racer #551 Guillaume St Cyr trying to qualify for Round 7 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series in Tampa, Florida, this past Saturday.

With 59 riders trying to make it for Round 1 of the 250 East series, it was a tough one, compared to the just 42 riders trying in the 450 class this week.

Guillaume will get back to work and keep trying this year. I have an interview scheduled with him this afternoon, so we’ll get his take on how it all went.

His dad was down in Florida with him and Guillaume had to drive him to the airport in North Carolina as he continues his training at Club MX.

I don’t know if you remember, but he’s so dedicated to making it in SX that he spent last winter living in his van at Club, so you know he wants it!

Before we talk to him, let’s have a look at his numbers from Tampa:

Qualifying: 56th

His time of 56.913 put him just under 3 seconds behind rookie Zane Merrett who snagged 40th place with a best lap time of 54.025.

Be sure to check back this afternoon to listen to what Guillaume has to say.

Round 8 takes us to Arlington “Don’t Call Me Dallas” Texas this coming Saturday. It’s probably the most impressive stadium on the circuit. I remember going there the first year it was opened for Supercross. It was fun to look around at the crowd to see most people were looking up at the massive Jumbotron screen instead of down at the actual track.

We’re going to be at the Toronto Motorcycle Show on Saturday and then joining Troy Lee Designs Canada for a race viewing party. We’ll have details of where you can go to hang out with us as soon as I get them. It’s always fun to gather under one roof and bench race the evening away. It starts at 8:30pm Eastern this week, so plan your night accordingly.

Mini McThoughts – Tampa Supercross

In honour of Jeff McConkey, I kind of want to keep these things rolling.

250 East – Round 1

#12 Shane McElrath draws first blood in the east. | Feld Entertainment photo

1st #12 Shane McElrath YAM – I was really impressed with just how easy Shane made this look. However, they mentioned he has a habit of starting out strong like this, so let’s wait a couple rounds before we hand him this trophy.

2nd #1E Chase Sexton YAM – I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I like this kid. We’ll have to wait to see him with a better start, but he should be in this one till the end, for sure.

3rd #6 Jeremy Martin HON – It was so good to see Jeremy back on the track after coming back from his back injury. He mentioned he’d been working at a friend’s dealership and now knows what a 9-5 job feels like, so he’s extra happy to be back. He qualified fastest and should be a factor al season.

4th #36 Garrett Marchbanks KAW – Garrett was 4th?! You wouldn’t have known it from the broadcast! I don’t think we got a single look at him all night long. He’s on the PC team so they’ll be happy with this finish but looking for podiums as we move forward.

5th #54 Jordan Smith KAW – Jordan is a guy who should be fighting for wins out there. He was in the mix and will get a win soon.

FYI: #24 RJ Hampshire put in the fastest lap in the main.

450 – Round 7

#3 Eli Tomac grabs top spot and the points lead at Round 7. | Feld Entertainment photo

1st #3 Eli Tomac KAW – What can you say about Eli winning? It must be a tough position to be in when this is the only acceptable position. He takes over the points lead and may be unstoppable now. Have we said this before?

2nd #1 Cooper Webb KTM – Cooper is a fight and a performer. He’s a guy that seems to thrive on the pressure of if all and that’s a rare and invaluable quality. He’ll need to pass Eli straight up to make a point, otherwise he’s lumped in with the rest.

3rd #94 Ken Roczen HON – Ken had the red plate and lost it this week. He’s still in a good position and will get more wins this season, but he’d better do it quick!

4th #51 Justin Barcia YAM – Justin got out to a poor start and ended up 4th. They didn’t really show him a lot, but that’s a really impressive ride, looking at the lap chart. He was 14th to complete lap 1.

5th #46 Justin Hill HON – It seems weird that he’s a 450 guy and his older brother is now a 250 guy. Anyway, 5th is a good finish for Justin and he was one of the many riders who had to get around his teammate #64 Vince “The New Kyle Lewis” Friese.

CSRA SnowBike Racing

I have to get out to one of these things!

The series headed to Innisfil, Ontario, this past weekend and Yanick Boucher was at it again.

Here’s a look at the results and points (take a look at some of these names):

Saturday:

Sunday:

Points:

Next Round: February 28-29, Ottawa, ON

OK, Guillaume is back from his airport run, so I’ll get on the phone with him to talk about his Tampa SX experience.

Have a great week, and we’ll see you at the Bike Show next Saturday.

We’ll let Brock Hoyer in the backcountry say it this week: