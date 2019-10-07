Monday Morning Coffee | Presented by Renegade Fuel

By Billy Rainford

What a weekend that was! Although it meant not being at Round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown SX Series in Quebec City, I got to see the Red Bull Straight Rhythm live after checking out the launch of the 2020 KTM SX-E5 bike…er, bikes.

Emily was able to come with me and we did the full tourist thing for a couple days before heading inland to Pomona.

We did the Hollywood Blvd. cruise, Mulholland Drive (wow!), Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Rodeo Dr., hiked the Griffiths Observatory trails, and drove up to Mount Baldy Ski Resort. It was great.

I asked the KTM SX-E5 test riders, #55 Ryder D’Arrigo and #116 Krue Morais, the all-important question: Is it as fun to ride? They both answered, “Yes!” and one mom said that they even like it better! | Bigwave photo

There has been so much interest in the electric movement over the last few years that it just makes sense to start with the youngest category of rider to introduce this noiseless option.

I know a lot of us older generation cringe at the thought of the day when the sound and smell of dirt bikes is gone, but we all have to look at the doors this would open for practicing and racing.

The sport could potentially blow up more if kids were able to have backyard tracks…anywhere! No longer would private tracks be relegated to the countryside. People with enough land could built little tracks for kids to get into the sport on and improve. It would be huge!

What was funny at the launch was that Travis Pastrana was pitted right behind the display and all I wanted to do was go over and listen to that beautiful RM500 2-stroke fire up! But that’s another story…

I inferred there was more than 1 bike at the launch at the top. I said this because KTM has gone through great lengths to ensure this bike is suitable for the entire 4-10 year old segment.

You can actually lower the entire bike for beginners, tone the bike down to a walking pace with the push of a lockable button, and then raise the bike and power output as your child progresses. It’s such a well thought out platform that anyone with a little kid thinking about getting into Moto will have to take a look at.

Anyway, I’ll be sure to post a column on the launch itself as soon as I get the chance.

Thanks for the hospitality, gang. | Bigwave photo

I’d like to extend a big thank you to KTM Canada and the gang down at KTM USA for taking such good care of me over the weekend. Every time I get the chance to do something like this with the orange brand, they knock the entire experience out of the park.

They even came up and said they were supposed to be extra nice to me! Of course I took that as sarcasm, but they ensured me that KTM Canada had specifically asked for them to provide me the royal treatment. They couldn’t have been any better, so thanks again.

Like I said, this opportunity meant missing the Supercross in Quebec City, and that never sits well with me, but I’ll be sure to make up for it as we head into the final round of racing in Hamilton on the 19th.

There were a few stories in QC, like #164 Dakota Alix filling in for the injured Jess Pettis, #5 Tyler Medaglia getting his big 250 win, and #12 Cade Clason getting himself onto the podium in 3rd.

Jess Pettis is out with his ACL injury and is going to be doing everything he can to get himself back strong enough to be on the bike for some part of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series this winter.

Dakota Alix is from just below the border in Vermont and is always quick to make appearances in Quebec, but can usually be found in the 450 class.

Normally a great starter, Dakota struggled at the beginning of the 250 main and was back in 9th place when they crossed the finish line on lap 1.

He gradually moved his way forward and managed to take the final place on the podium with a pass on #471 Logan Karnow with 3 laps to go.

Medaglia led this one right from the drop of the gate to take the win. #94 Luke Renzland took over the lead late in the race but then a bad lap from him and Tyler was back in the lead with 3 laps to go and took the win.

Triple Crown points leader #19 Dylan Wright was off the back at the start of the main and was moving up until trouble on lap 6 put him at the back again. He managed to take 9th at the flag but this miss has dropped him to 2nd in the points behind Renzland, with Karnow, #221 Mathias Jorgensen, #48 Westen Wrozyna, and #14 Tanner Ward all in a great battle for 3rd, just 4 points apart.

After Medaglia’s DNS at Round 1 in Montreal, this win moves him up to 8th in the SX standings, but his chance at the title, although mathematically possible (but farfetched), is all but gone.

Here’s a look at the results and standings:

In the 450 class, all eyes are at the front and the battle for the 2nd-ever $100K Rockstar Energy Triple Crown bonus money.

#1 Cole Thompson was the winner in 2019, but he’s on the outside looking in with just 1 round left to get it done. Yes, it’s also mathematically possible (he’s 27 down with a possible 30 points left on the table), but it would take a disaster from points leader #54 Phil Nicoletti for him to repeat. However, Cole is just 2 points behind Phil for the 450 SX title.

Nicoletti showed at round 1 in Montreal that he’s still a world class racer, as he battled bar to bar with some of the sport’s best.

We knew heading into this one that there was also going to be a nice battle for the final spot on the podium, with riders like Clason, #2 Matt Goerke, and #519 Josh Cartwright, all fast and capable of getting the job done.

Goerke has had a season he’d probably like to forget, Clason is still getting his indoor legs back underneath him on his new PRMX ride, and Cartwright wants to prove he belongs in this conversation, after winning the Challenge Quebec series.

When the gate dropped for the Main, it was Nicoletti out front ahead of Goerke, Thompson, Clason, and #24 Jason Benny, who’s got loads of indoor skill.

Nicoletti stayed out front the entire main while Thompson made passes behind him to close up with only a couple laps remaining.

On lap 18 of 19, Thompson made the pass and took the win. Nicoletti’s lap time dropped 8 seconds and crossed the line in 2nd spot.

Goerke sat a close 2nd throughout most of the main but then had trouble on lap 10 and dropped to 5th place. He’d make one more pass to finish 4th.

Clason went back and forth with Thompson over 3rd pace early in the main and then settled into 4th place until Goerke’s trouble on lap 10. Cade would cross the line in 3rd place and get himself up on the podium.

Here’s a look at the 450 results and standings:

And if you thought the Ronnie Mac thing had seen it’s last hurrah, well, think again.

No other pit at the RBSR had as many people lined up for an autograph…all day! There was a long line in front of his pit every time we walked past.

Canadian Larry Enticer was there in his pit, too, and he was in more selfie photos than you’ve seen in your entire life. These two still draw a crowd!

Here’s a look at how the racing broke down:

