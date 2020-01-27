Monday Morning Coffee | Renegade Fuel

By Billy Rainford

I’m going to come clean with you right away…I’m not sure what State I’m in. After leaving the I-77 North to Ravenswood, SC, I made a left and headed west on Highway 33 toward Columbus, OH. I’m in a town called Athens and there’s a nice college campus and stadium down the road from this McDonalds I’m currently sitting in.

Hold up, I’ll hit the Google machine and get to the bottom of this…

Well, as soon as I finished typing, “Athens” into the search bar, Ohio popped up, so I guess I’m in Ohio now.

“Steph’s got a problem with the G*d damn mill!” Anyone? Anyone?

I’m working my way back to Ontario after insurance flew me down to Florida to pick up the DMX Van that was being fixed after my “I got run over by a transport truck while napping at a truck stop” story.

Let me add here that if you ever have car trouble in the Tallahassee area that required body work, I strongly suggest you go see Jerry at Advantage Auto. He couldn’t have been nicer, and looks to have done a bang-up job on the van. It looks brand new, and he even picked me up at the airport. Thanks, Jerry.

After picking up the van, I started making phone calls and sending messages to everyone I knew in the area who ran a practice facility.

When I got in touch with Luke Renzland over at Dreamland MX in Live Oak, FLA, he told me that our 250 Rockstar Triple Crown Champion, Dylan Wright, was there, along with Tanner Ward and his young, 14-year-old teammate, Ryder McNabb. Marco Cannella was also there putting in winter laps.

When I got directions and then looked at the map, I was pleased to learn that I couldn’t even get to where I needed to be on Saturday without passing right past the track! Perfect.

Dreamland MX is visible on the north side of the I-10, but you need to do some circling around to actually get there. It’s worth the added drive, for sure.

I’ll have to wait a little longer to see Dylan Wright on the big Honda 450. | Bigwave photo

I was really looking forward to getting a chance to see Dylan rip the place a new one on his Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing 450, but, unfortunately, he’d had a little off-track excursion that would sideline him for the day that I was there. He a little worse for wear and his bike needed some love, but both will be fine.

The last time I saw a 450 of his, it was from behind the handlebars. It’s true. I raced the “Legends” race at the MMRS Madoc National on his Yamaha 450 a few years ago. I remember, the last thing he said to me was, “Be careful, it’s really fast.”

Yep, I struggled to keep the front end down on the downhills! I white-knuckled the big beast to…I’m gonna say…last place? Close enough. I was also wearing his Fox gear that was at least a couple sizes too small for my Vet Rider physique, so there was that.

Anyway, I didn’t get to see him on the bike. In case you’ve been under a rock lately, he’s the 450 rider on the team this coming season. Every person there told me how he’d gone out and cleaned every massive jump on the video game-like track on the first lap. The jumps are huge, so that’s saying something about how comfortable he’s feeling.

Tanner Ward putting in laps on his new ride. | Bigwave photo

I didn’t really get to see Tanner on his new ride where I showed up for that one rare Gopher Dunes ride day back on January 2nd, so I was looking forward to seeing how he looked on the red machine.

He looked very comfortable, too, and put in his motos between rain showers.

Marco Cannella put in consistent laps and was getting himself back up to speed for a long winter of work. | Bigwave photo

Marco lined up with Luke and Ryder to do a final moto and was just working on getting comfortable on the bike again. He was working on not using his rear brake or clutch much and was happy to sit in 3rd place during the race simulation.

#164 Ryder McNabb on his Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing 250 at Dreamland MX. | Bigwave photo

I liked what I saw from the relationship between Ryder, Luke, and his brother, Kody Renzland. Both of these guys have a ton of experience, so they are full of great advice for the young Manitoba, big bike, upstart.

Kody Renzland is rehabbing an ACL and was keeping a close eye on the action on the track. | Bigwave photo

What I thought was extra-cool was that they were replicating a National day, right down to the sight laps.

They did qualifiers in the morning, sight laps before the motos, and kept on schedule, just like he’ll have to do this coming year.

Ryder will run the Intermediate classes on Saturdays and then put the Pro plates on (Triple Crown wants them on so it looks good for TV) for the Pro/Am races on Sunday.

He kept Luke honest out front and Kody said that his lap times were actually the closest he’s been yet to 2019 Canadian SX champion, Luke’s.

Luke Renzland knows every nook and cranny on his Dreamland MX track. | Bigwave photo

To say this young kid is going to be pretty impressive this summer is likely an understatement. We’ve got a really solid handful of young riders about to make the jump to the bigger bikes that should prove we’ve got some good years ahead of us.

Cale Foster was working away getting a race bike ready for sale and a 450 practice bike ready for Luke. | Bigwave photo

The rain came and went, but didn’t really stop any of the action. And as someone will surely point out, yes, they also need to practice riding in adverse conditions.

I spent a good few hours pestering the guys and put my camera in their faces for some quick interviews. If you didn’t get a chance to watch, here are the links to the Facebook interviews:

Kody and Luke:

Ryder McNabb:

Marco Cannella:

After I left Dreamland, I headed straight to St. Augustine for Brendan and Alex’s wedding. Are you familiar with Loudmouth Intakes? Legend Int’l? K Deam Optics USA? Well, those are Brendan.

What a great wedding that was. And while I was getting a beverage at the bar, a gentleman came up and introduced himself as Mike Fiolek. That Fiolek? Yes. What a nice guy. He had lots to say about the current condition of WMX south of the border, but I won’t quote him here. He alluded to the fact that Ashley Fiolek may be setting the record straight in the very near future, so We’ll watch for that.

The wedding meant that I didn’t get the chance to even watch the Glendale SX so I can’t even comment on the first Triple Crown format event of the season.

Here are the video highlights (the ones I haven’t even seen yet!):

The Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships head into their final 2 weekends of racing to determine champions.

Canadians Finish 1-2 at X Games Snow Bike Cross

Congratulations to Cody Matechuk on completing the 3-pete in Snow BikeCross at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, Saturday.

Also making the podium was Hurst, Ontario’s Yanick Boucher in the silver medal position. It was a good day for the Maple Lead!

Unfortunately, inaugural gold medalist Brock Hoyer slid out and took himself out of podium contention and could only grab 5th place at the flag. Josh Hill was one off the podium in 4th.

You can watch the final here:

X Games Snow BikeCross Results

Rank Name Time 1 Cody Matechuk 8:42.768 2 Yanick Boucher 15.641 3 Jesse Kirchmeyer 18.250 4 Josh Hill 19.598 5 Brock Hoyer 21.489 6 Darrin Mees 30.106 7 Harris Huizenga 31.934 8 Parker Earl 37.664 9 Justin Thomas 51.485 10 Mick Olson 1 Lap 11 Colton Davis 2 Laps 12 Seth Fischer 2 Laps

Pulled over to fill up on gas here in “Pomeroy.” There’s a joke in there somewhere, Chris!

Well, I should really finish off this drive, now. Thanks for the hospitality at Dreamland MX this week, Renzland Family. You’ve got quite the place there. I’ll have more stuff up from my day there as soon as I get a chance to sit down at my computer.

Have a great week, everyone.

Hey Sam Cannella, see you at the races… | Bigwave photo

RIP Kobe Bryant.