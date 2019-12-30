Monday Morning Coffee | Renegade Fuel

By Billy Rainford

Well, did you make it through the Holidays? Almost? Ya, me too. I think I forgot that this NYE we’ll be ringing in an entirely new decade. How did your teens go? We’re heading into the “roaring 20’s” next, and here’s hoping things go well for you and everyone you care about.

I think I learned more this past decade than all the rest put together.

I took over Direct Motocross a few years back (January 1, 2015 to be exact) and have been full steam ahead ever since. You learn a lot about yourself and about others when you have to do every aspect of trying to run a business.

I know one thing: I’m not motivated by the all mighty dollar. Having said that, I will have to force myself to be, at least, a little more “concerned” about the thing that seems to make the world go around…$$$.

I’ve always been about making memories and trying to show everyone just how amazing our sport and the people in it are. That’s always been enough for me. And yet, I find myself in the position that will force me to put on my accounts receivable hat more often than I like.

There’s a point where money meets opportunity on a graph, and that’s where I need to be. I want to provide more interesting content for Canadian Motocross and that means I will need to create more money to do so. It’s the ugly truth I find myself in, and I’m not entirely thrilled about it.

Yes, I’m thrilled about the upcoming years and where they will take me covering this sport, but I’m not thrilled about having to be the guy chasing the dollars to do it. Oh well, I guess it’s time to put my big boy pants on and get the job done.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, I guess we all find ourselves evaluating the previous year and what it all means as we head into a new one. That’s where I find myself, at least.

I think the recent health scare my mom had sort of forced me to look at things a little more clearly. It pointed out what is most important to me.

We’ll all be heading down life’s final stretch toward the inevitable finish line, and I want to be sure I’ve done things the way I want to. That means loving the people close to me while doing the best job I possibly can with Direct Motocross.

I was brought up with my dad telling me that you should never live your life with any remorse. I like that.

It was that fear of living with “remorse” that pointed me in the direction of Canadian Motocross Journalism in the first place. I knew it was what I enjoyed doing and I was going to do whatever it took to follow that path.

I had “normal” jobs when I was younger, but they left me feeling unfulfilled, so I decided to chase my passion — MX.

There’s an old saying that goes like this: “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” It’s so true.

My parents have often said over the past few years that I must be the lowest paid person in the world when you look at what my hourly income would be (I’m sure there are some mechanics out there who would like to argue this with me!). Let’s just say I spend a lot of time looking over photos, videos, interviews, and driving. But I love it!

Having said all that, there comes a point when dreams and reality also have to intersect, and that’s where I find myself. No, I don’t like it, but this is where I am.

Losing Jeff McConkey to suicide late in the year also hit me pretty hard. In fact, his death was what really punched me in the face and told me that I need to make sure I was happy in life. No remorse.

Jeff is gone and he’s not coming back. “A permanent solution to a temporary problem,” as they say.

I can’t sit here and say that I know what it would have taken for him to be happy in life, but I know I’m going to do whatever it takes to ensure that’s where I put myself in mine.

I’m going to come up with an annual award in Jeff’s name and I think I’ve come up with a theme for it. The winner of this award is going to be someone who represents everything Jeff liked in a person: integrity, dedication, hard work, and honesty. Someone who made everyone around them feel better.

I already know who I’m going to give the first-annual Jeff McConkey Memorial Award to, but I won’t announce it until early in the New Year.

I’d also like to put on a Ride Day in Jeff’s honour and send any money raised to a charity or cause that Jeff would have wanted. Nothing has been planned yet, but please keep your eyes and ears open this coming spring.

I’ve got some big plans for the site in 2020. With the changing landscape of social media etc., the approach needs to be adjusted to suit the needs and demands of this new world of journalism.

Things got a little heavy this week, and I apologize for that. I guess it’s just that time of year for reflection and coming up with a plan of attack for the New Year.

We’ve got the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season coming up this Saturday, so let’s switch gears.

As we head into the new season, I think the biggest story has got to be Adam Cianciarulo heading up to the 450 class.

AC has been the kid pegged as the next big thing ever since he ripped up the results sheets in the amateur ranks. He’s great on the track and even better on the microphone in his interviews. He’s going to add some much needed colour to the program.

He’s already bringing the best out of fellow Fox Racing rider Ken Roczen. These two have been having a blast with their Instagram videos leading up to A1.

I was at a lot of Supercross races last season and the post race press conferences where AC was in the top 3 were the ones I looked forward to the most. He’s honest and fresh on stage and he seems to bring that out in the other riders when he’s there. It’s great for the sport.

Not only that, he’s going to be banging bars with the already-established 450 contenders and I think we’re going to see some great racing.

It’s also going to be interesting to see Martin Davalos get his shot in the 450 class. I’m going to call him for the A1 450 main holeshot. No, he won’t win it, but he’s going to cross the holeshot line first.

Oh, what the hell, let’s do some A1 predictions here. Jeff always did his in the Frid’Eh Update. He was rarely right, and that’s what made it so much fun.

A1 Predictions:

250 West

1W Dylan Ferrandis YAM 13 Colt Nichols YAM 32 Justin Cooper YAM 54 Jordan Smith KAW 62 Christian Craig HON

450

94 Ken Roczen HON 3 Eli Tomac KAW 1 Cooper Webb KTM 21 Jason Anderson HSK 9 Adam Cianciarulo KAW

Team PRMX Testing at Arizona Cycle Park

Frede Forest has braved the sketchy December driving through New Mexico and the PRMX rig is at Arizona Cycle Park (next to the penitentiary).

If you’re looking for some Canadian content to cheer for this SX season, look no further than the guys on the Pelletier Canadian Kawasakis.

250 West: Logan Karnow and Matthias Jorgensen.

450: Cade Clason and Josh Cartwright.

Good luck, guys. We’ll be cheering for you.

Dakar Rally 2020

The Dakar Rally takes place in Saudi Arabia in 2020 and runs from Sunday, Jan 5th to Jan 17th.

I don’t see any Canadian flags in the Bike entry list, so we’ll have to cheer for Andrew Short who is doing his 3rd Dakar Rally.

2018 – 17th

2019 – 6th

From: Dakar.com:

“I’M IN THE MIX WITH THE BEST…”

Long gone are the days when Andrew Short was a mega star in American Supercross and Motocross. His career and his life actually drastically changed when he decided to take on a whole new challenge, far from the dirt tracks and SX stadiums that he was used to. Despite being “blown away” by the Dakar, its terrain, its bivouacs, its dunes, the American learned rally racing the hard way. His first attempt was a tough one. He heroically reached the finish in a promising 17th position despite breaking his ankle with two days to go. But as expected, the rider born in Colorado has learned the discipline quickly. He reached his goal of finishing in the Top 10 of the last Dakar (6th) and captured his first win at the Morocco Rally in October, earning himself second spot of the 2019 FIM cross-country rally World Championships. Extremely happy to see the Dakar move to unknown territory in Saudi Arabia, the 37-year-old feels it’ll be less of a disadvantage for him compared to South America. However, well aware that he still has to learn, Short wants to take it step by step and aims at the podium… for the time being.

“I started riding when I was 5 and turned pro at the age of 17. At 18, I packed my bag and decided to race for a living. I enjoyed an amazing career. I fell in love with off-road racing when I came to see the Sonora Rally and I decided to follow my heart. Riding is a passion. It was a dream to be on the Dakar. I was blown away. It was like being on a honeymoon. I had no pressure but I was far from the best at the beginning. My sixth place last year showed that I was much better, more competitive and it makes it a lot more fun for me. The learning process is continuing. Overall, I’m in the mix with the best riders and that’s a big improvement. I’m actually racing. Winning in Morocco was great for my confidence. All the best riders were there and I could see where I stand. And the fact the Dakar is going to Saudi Arabia is a great opportunity for me. I feel I’ll be less at a disadvantage than in South America where everyone knew the terrain. It’s new and fresh for everyone now. In terms of navigation, I love David Castera’s (Dakar director) vision. The new rules will slow the riders down. It’s more of an adventure. Riders have to adapt and it’s funnier for the racers. My goal is to carry on going one step at a time. After first finishing and then reaching the Top 10, my goal is the podium. Everyone dreams of winning of course and quite a few can win, but I don’t want to be greedy.”

OK, that one got a little heavy early, but we pulled through it. Thanks for all the support in 2019, and I look forward to the challenges of the New Year.

Have a happy and safe 2020 and we will definitely see you at the races…