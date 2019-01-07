Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Welcome to the first Monday Morning Coffee of 2019! If one of your New Year’s Resolutions was to cut coffee and/or caffeine out of your diet, you’re not welcome here. Kidding, of course, you can stay but you won’t be nearly as fun.

Sometimes, when I’m driving across the country and I can’t get a “good” radio station on the dial, I’ll settle on some country music. (I’m already heading off on a tangent here and we’re just getting started. There’s a reason I mention this.) On one such trip, I came to the conclusion that all country songs start out as a witty quip. From that, they then move to the next phase of the process and form other sentences and lines that will just take you to the chorus…that witty line.

As I was driving along one time, I decided to jot down some of the funnier ones I heard. One was, “Call me Cleopatra, I’m the Queen of Denial,” but the one that is relevant here was this: “You ain’t much fun since I quit drinking!

That second one is what I was getting at with my coffee line. It was a long way to go, but we got there.

Anyway, we’re now a couple days past the opening round of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series in Anaheim, California. I drove all the way out here to be at the first 3 rounds – Anaheim, Phoenix, and Anaheim. With that as my schedule, I didn’t bring any rain gear. Why would I, right? Well, I paid the price Saturday night.

We knew it was coming. The forecast was pretty much spot on. The was 100% chance of rain at 10:00pm, but it came a little early, and there was no place to hide.

As a photographer, I’m pretty sure water and fancy electronics do not mix well. All of us on the floor were scrambling to find our rain gear and covers for our lenses and cameras. Many of the photographers from the area simply didn’t bring any. Some didn’t even seem to care! However, they may be singing a different tune this morning as they try to fire up their units again only to find there had been some damage done.

Fortunately, Emily and I had purchased some fruit before the races which left me with two clear bags to work with. Since I hadn’t brought my rain covers, these silly little baggies were going to have to do. They worked out fine, but I can’t say the same for my little note pad that had to stay in my rear pocket for both of the main events. What happened? Did I miss a good race?

Of course, as a Canadian, the headline for A1 has got to be “Jess Pettis Snags a Top 10.”

Jess came into this new Supercross season feeling comfortable and happy to have the support of the factory KTM team. We just did a podcast with the Prince George, BC native and you can give that a listen here:

Jess was put in the 250 B group for practice and qualifying. He will be in the A group in Glendale, AZ this weekend. As he says in the podcast, he was the guy others were keying in on to see his lines and rhythms whereas he would like to be with the top riders so he can learn from them. It will make a big difference moving forward.

He got tons of media attention from inside the stadium as the announcers where talking about the “fast Canadian rider” every time he was on the track.

After the opening ceremonies were finished and everyone had settled down, Jess’s heat race was up first. How about a Canadian leading the first actual race of 2019?! It was an amazing experience.

#160 Jess Pettis about to make a pass to lead the first race of the 2019 season. | Bigwave photo

Not only that, but Team PRMX is traveling the entire series and that’s #471 Logan Karnow sitting in 3rd place on lap 1!

The Canadian team run by Julien Perrier has Karnow, Richard Jackson, Cody VanBuskirk, Daniel Herlein, and Westen Wrozyna (250 East) on its roster.

Logan is the only rider in the 250 West class. The rest of the riders are fighting for spots in the ultra-competitive 450 class.

Cody was the 41st qualifier, just 6/10 off the all-important cut-off position to make the night show.

Richard was the final guy on the qualifying results sheet but probably had one of the top 10 smiles under his helmet. He always seems to be enjoying himself.

#393 Daniel Herlein getting squeezed out. | Bigwave photo

Daniel made it into the night show but got run into off the start and really never got a chance to make it into the 22-rider main event.

Logan has made a few main events now and is still just as thrilled to accomplish that as he was the first time. He got off to a terrible start in the main and really couldn’t go anywhere in the muddy conditions from the back.

Logan and Tony pumped to be heading for the main at A1. | Bigwave photo

Here’s a look at the results:

There’s still lots to talk about for A1, but let’s leave that for another column.

Matt Goerke to OTSFF and Tyler Medaglia Moves down to the 250 Class

If this news out of the Monster Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team doesn’t have you more excited about 2019 then I don’t know what it will take.

3-time Canadian champ Matt Goerke will take his titles over to the green team on the 450 while 2-time 250 champ Tyler Medaglia will try to make it a 3rd.

Leading up to the new season, we’re all wondering what teams will do in the 250 class to try and compete with Jess Pettis and GDR Honda Fox Racing rider Dylan Wright in 2019. We now have our answer for what these guys will do.

I think this is a really good move for a couple reasons. 1, Tyler is a small guy with tons of skill, aggression, and passion. Not all riders could make this move and succeed, but I think Tyler is a guy who can.

2, after many years in the big bike class, becoming stagnant is usually key in a rider’s demise as a top competitor (that, and injuries, of course). This move should relight the fire that it takes to be competitive at this level.

To be honest, I may have to put Tyler as my 250 title favourite! No pressure, young guys…

Here’s a look at the official press release:

Kicker Arenacross Results from Loveland, Colorado

The weather was nice Sunday here in the Los Angeles area, but it went crappy again for today. We’re currently hanging out in the Ellison Suites in “Authentic Venice” trying to enjoy one last day before Emily has to fly back north to Canada.

The Ellison rooftop patio view. Not bad.

If you’re ever down in this area and want to stay in a trippy and reasonably priced place that is basically on the beach, I definitely recommend this place. They really play up the Jim Morrison and The Doors things around here!

OK, sorry the coffee truck was late this week. It’s not a very good start to the New Year, is it! Also, since it was Week #1 for the Frid’Eh Update, and we no longer have a #1, we didn’t do an official intro interview last week. We’ll get back at it this week with #2 Matt Goerke. These career numbers have really thrown us for a loop!

Have a great week. I’ll be out here in California for another couple rounds of Supercross so stay tuned for lots of content from the practice track all over these parts. It’s going to be busy but fun!

Also, I’ll be at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, after A2, so be sure to check that out as we go for a Canadian 3-pete in the Snow BikeCross event!

Tyler Bowers was fine. See you at the races… | Bigwave photo

 

 

 

 

 

 