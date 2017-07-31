Monday Morning Coffee | Toys for Big Boys

By Billy Rainford
Hello and welcome to another week as we head straight through this summer. Is it just me, or is it crazy to think we’ve only got 2 rounds of Rockstar Energy MX Nationals to go? Where does the time go?! Well, in the summer months, it usually goes to the dotted lines on the highways across this country. In fact, I’m looking out the back window of the DMX Van as I type right now.
As I was dragging my feet at River Glade in Moncton, NB Sunday afternoon, I was setting the van up for the usual snooze breaks when Dave Snider happened by. We got chatting about how crazy it was that I was going to drive 17 hours home to London and then back to Quebec City for this coming weekend.
I couldn’t argue that it wasn’t a crazy idea, but with Jeff McConkey coming to Deschambault this week, I had to grab him on the way back to Quebec.
We agreed it was an insane idea but off I went a little farther down the pits. Suddenly, Josh Snider was at my window and we were having the same conversation I’d just had with his dad.
Then he mentioned that Melissa was due to have their first baby this coming Saturday and that it would be great if he could get home (also in London) to be with his wife for the week and still make it back for Deschambault.
As soon as he mentioned Mel, there was no turning back. He was coming with me, for sure. I mean, “for shore!” (I speak with a maritimer’s accent now, so you know.)
Splitting the driving AND being home for your first child’s birth was a win/win. What made the whole thing even better was that I got to have some leftover dinner in their RV and have a quick shower before hitting the highway.
Anyway, we’re currently on the 401 and closing in on London. The 401 was completely shut down west of Yonge St. so it made getting through the biggest city in the country that much more enjoyable. There’s no way they can charge us for using the 407 toll road under these circumstances, is there?
When we first got rolling, we passed Jeff Ward driving his official white, full-size van and we convoyed into the first Tim Hortons we saw in Woodstock, NB. Strange, but Jeff and Deroy Tanner Ward are actually from Woodstock, ON.
We got to talking about how Tanner’s day went and Jeff explained what Tanner was dealing with in that 2nd moto. His shock was actually stuck (the linkage was) in the halfway position.
Jeff said that Matthieu Deroy mentioned that maybe they should pull Tanner in. Jeff looked at him and basically said, “You don’t know my son. He’s NOT pulling in.”
So, Tanner raced to 7th place (an amazing fete for an Intermediate) without the use of his rear shock! That’s a pretty memorable performance and will go a ling way when teams in the future are considering who has the biggest heart.
#184 Tanner Ward finished 7th in moto 2 with a shock stuck like this! | Bigwave photo
#12 Shawn Maffenbeier went 1-1 to extend his points lead | Bigwave photo
#12 Shawn Maffenbeier went 1-1 for the win and has extended his points lead to 46. He mentioned that he has been #6 in MX1 in the past and that his maturity helps him keep his cool in the frantic MX2 class.
He looks to be in control of this title, especially now that defending champion, Cole Thompson, and fast competitor, #787 Josh Osby, are out with injuries. But that’s why we drop the gates, folks. Anything can and usually does happen in moto.
The inside scoop I got late last week was that Josh was going to line up for practice in his new 2018 Fly gear and have everyone freak out that he was actually going to race. He just crashed the week before at Pleasant Valley and lacerated his liver and broke a couple ribs. It would have been a shock, for sure.
He wasn’t going to race. He was just going to do a lap in the new gear and then pull off.
Well, none of it happened. He told me that he was feeling so good that he probably would have been tempted to race and risk further damage to himself.
I also heard that the folks over at Fly Racing USA put his American number on the back of his new gear, “Osby 87” and that may have played a part in the one-lap parade, too.
Is it a coincidence that Sydney CRosby is #87? Osby 87. See where I’m going with this?
Anyway, it would have been fun, and I was ready with my camera to catch it if it happened. It didn’t. Josh spent the day up in the announcers’ booth calling the action in the MX2 class. Nice job, Josh.
#16 Jess Pettis continues his march forward to becoming a 250 champion. He’s only 3 1/2 weeks out from that collarbone surgery and he’s up to speed and looking great.
#16 Jess Pettis is looking great in hes return from collarbone surgery | Bigwave photo
He was right on the rear wheel of his teammate Maffenbeier at the checkered flag in the first moto and then took 2nd in the final with #100 Jacob Hayes applying pressure.
Hayes is also getting himself and the bike up to speed. He could win one of these last two rounds. He’s probably not going to win the title, but a couple moto wins would make him and his team pretty happy.
#100 Jacob Hayes has the late-summer speed to win one of these things | Bigwave photo
Riverglade MX Park – July 30, 2017
MONCTON, NB
|
|
|
| 1st
| #12
|
| SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
SWIFT CURRENT, SK
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|1st
|60
| 2nd
| #16
|
| JESSE PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|2nd
|54
| 3rd
| #100
|
| JACOB HAYES
GREENSBOUROGH, NC
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|3rd
|3rd
|50
| 4th
| #14
|
| DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|4th
|4th
|46
| 5th
| #338
|
| RYAN SURRATT
CORONA, CA
| 6th
Heat 1
| –
|5th
|5th
|42
| 6th
| #21
|
| DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS
| 8th
Heat 1
| –
|9th
|6th
|37
| 7th
| #184
|
| TANNER WARD
,
| 9th
Heat 1
| –
|8th
|7th
|37
| 8th
| #19
|
| HAYDEN HALSTEAD
WATERFORD, ON
| 11th
Heat 1
| –
|10th
|8th
|34
| 9th
| #637
|
| BOBBY PIAZZA
EASTON, PA
| 7th
Heat 1
| –
|7th
|12th
|33
| 10th
| #384
|
| JEREMY PRONOVOST
ST-PHILIPPE, QC
| 12th
Heat 1
| –
|13th
|9th
|30
| 11th
| #807
|
| DREW ROBERTS
ALVINSTON, ON
| 10th
Heat 1
| –
|12th
|10th
|30
| 12th
| #35
|
| JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC
| 13th
Heat 1
| –
|11th
|11th
|30
| 13th
| #211
|
| JACK WRIGHT
PORT PERRY, ON
| 21st
Heat 1
| –
|14th
|13th
|25
| 14th
| #130
|
| WILLIAM CRETE
BLAINVILLE, QC
| 14th
Heat 1
| –
|16th
|14th
|22
| 15th
| #33
|
| CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC
| 5th
Heat 1
| –
|6th
|DNF
|20
| 16th
| #67
|
| CEDRIC MOORE
QUEBEC, QC
| 15th
Heat 1
| –
|17th
|16th
|19
| 17th
| #777
|
| BRENDAN SIPPLE
AUSTIN, TX
| 16th
Heat 1
| –
|19th
|15th
|18
| 18th
| #327
|
| BRANDON GOURLAY
BEACHBURCH, ON
| 19th
Heat 1
| –
|20th
|17th
|15
| 19th
| #24
|
| RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC
| 18th
Heat 1
| –
|21st
|18th
|13
| 20th
| #42
|
| GABRIEL TREMBLAY
SAGUENCY, QC
| 24th
Heat 1
| –
|22nd
|19th
|11
| 21st
| #34
|
| VINCENT LAUZON
BLAINVILLE, QC
| 22nd
Heat 1
| –
|15th
|35th
|11
| 22nd
| #74
|
| GUILLAUME ST CYR
VICTORIAVILLE, QC
| 17th
Heat 1
| –
|18th
|25th
|9
| 23rd
| #59
|
| DJ BURMEY
WINNIPEG, MB
| 23rd
Heat 1
| –
|25th
|20th
|7
| 24th
| #73
|
| SAMUEL LAVOIE
DEGELIS, QC
| 26th
Heat 1
| –
|24th
|21st
|7
| 25th
| #175
|
| ANTHONY SPADACCINI
OTTAWA, ON
| 20th
Heat 1
| –
|23rd
|22nd
|7
| 26th
| #53
|
| BROC LOFTUS
LA PINE, OR
| 27th
Heat 1
| –
|28th
|23rd
|3
| 27th
| #810
|
| TRAVIS ROBERTS
ALVINSTON, ON
| 29th
Heat 1
| –
|27th
|24th
|2
| 28th
| #213
|
| TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC
| 28th
Heat 1
| –
|30th
|26th
|0
| 29th
| #727
|
| BRYAN CORMIER
STE-JOSEPH DE BEAUCE, QC
| 31st
Heat 1
| –
|35th
|27th
|0
| 30th
| #150
|
| BRETT YOUNG
DARTMOUTH, NS
| 32nd
Heat 1
| –
|31st
|28th
|0
| 31st
| #477
|
| JOEY PARKES
NANAIMO, BC
| 33rd
Heat 1
| –
|32nd
|29th
|0
| 32nd
| #271
|
| BRANDON BROWN
SPENCERVILLE, ON
| 34th
Heat 1
| –
|34th
|30th
|0
| 33rd
| #192
|
| ETHAN OUELLETTE
CAMPBELL RIVER, BC
| 35th
Heat 1
| –
|37th
|31st
|0
| 34th
| #701
|
| MICHAEL KING
WHITE COURT, AB
| 37th
Heat 1
| –
|36th
|32nd
|0
| 35th
| #222
|
| DERRICK LALONDE
LOW, QC
| 38th
Heat 1
| –
|38th
|33rd
|0
| 36th
| #347
|
| MICHAEL COMTOIS
VICTORIAVILLE, QC
| 39th
Heat 1
| 1st
Semi 1
|33rd
|34th
|0
| 37th
| #259
|
| HAYDEN DENNIS
TRURO, NS
| 30th
Heat 1
| –
|29th
|36th
|0
| 38th
| #52
|
| JOEY PAUL
LAVALTRIE, QC
| 25th
Heat 1
| –
|26th
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #781
|
| ZACK ZAGER
MELBOURNE, ON
| 36th
Heat 1
| –
|DNF
|DNS
|0
| DNF
| #328
|
| TALON HANSEN
TREVOR, WI
| 40th
Heat 1
| 2nd
Semi 1
|DNF
|DNS
|0
|
|
|1st – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#12 – SWIFT CURRENT, SK
|1st
|14th
|1st
|6th
|1st
|1st
|8th
|1st
|388
|2nd – RYAN SURRATT
#338 – CORONA, CA
|6th
|4th
|5th
|4th
|5th
|4th
|4th
|5th
|342 (-46)
|3rd – DYLAN WRIGHT
#14 – OTTAWA, ON
|10th
|6th
|12th
|3rd
|3rd
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|341 (-47)
|4th – JOSH OSBY
#787 – VALPRAISIO, IN
|3rd
|5th
|3rd
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|17th
|
|307 (-81)
|5th – COLE THOMPSON
#1 – BRIGDEN, ON
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|13th
|DNS
|
|298 (-90)
|6th – JACOB HAYES
#100 – GREENSBOUROGH, NC
|5th
|3rd
|4th
|37th
|12th
|9th
|2nd
|3rd
|286 (-102)
|7th – JESSE PETTIS
#16 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC
|4th
|2nd
|14th
|15th
|
|
|1st
|2nd
|259 (-129)
|8th – DAVEY FRASER
#21 – HALIFAX, NS
|13th
|13th
|13th
|8th
|7th
|7th
|7th
|6th
|250 (-138)
|9th – CASEY KEAST
#33 – KELOWNA, BC
|12th
|10th
|11th
|13th
|6th
|6th
|9th
|15th
|249 (-139)
|10th – HAYDEN HALSTEAD
#19 – WATERFORD, ON
|11th
|8th
|9th
|12th
|16th
|10th
|11th
|8th
|238 (-150)
|11th – RYAN LALONDE
#24 – VICTORIA, BC
|16th
|15th
|16th
|21st
|21st
|11th
|14th
|19th
|154 (-234)
|12th – CHRISTOPER FORTIER
#266 – QUEBEC CITY,
|14th
|12th
|10th
|7th
|10th
|
|
|
|147 (-241)
|13th – JONAH BRITTONS
#223 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC
|23rd
|19th
|19th
|5th
|19th
|8th
|18th
|
|140 (-248)
|14th – TAYLOR ARSENAULT
#25 – PERTH, ON
|7th
|7th
|15th
|11th
|18th
|
|
|
|138 (-250)
|15th – JASON BENNY
#35 – JOLIETTE, QC
|
|
|25th
|14th
|14th
|12th
|10th
|12th
|137 (-251)
|16th – DREW ROBERTS
#807 – ALVINSTON, ON
|20th
|
|24th
|17th
|9th
|21st
|13th
|11th
|133 (-255)
|17th – DJ BURMEY
#59 – WINNIPEG, MB
|19th
|18th
|17th
|18th
|11th
|22nd
|12th
|23rd
|127 (-261)
|18th – TANNER WARD
#184 – ,
|
|
|
|
|15th
|15th
|5th
|7th
|116 (-272)
|19th – BOBBY PIAZZA
#637 – EASTON, PA
|
|
|
|
|
|5th
|6th
|9th
|113 (-275)
|20th – TALLON LA FOUNTAINE
#47 – REDLANDS, CA
|8th
|9th
|6th
|
|
|
|
|
|106 (-282)
|21st – JARED PETRUSKA
#119 – CALGARY, AB
|18th
|17th
|7th
|9th
|
|
|
|
|96 (-292)
|22nd – JEREMY PRONOVOST
#384 – ST-PHILIPPE, QC
|
|
|
|
|8th
|16th
|20th
|10th
|94 (-294)
|23rd – KEIN DENZLER
#194 – GARRETTSVILLE, OH
|
|20th
|8th
|10th
|36th
|
|
|
|75 (-313)
|24th – GUILLAUME ST CYR
#74 – VICTORIAVILLE, QC
|22nd
|24th
|21st
|DNF
|23rd
|20th
|22nd
|22nd
|73 (-315)
|25th – GERAN STAPLETON
#614 – MELBORNE, AU
|9th
|11th
|38th
|
|
|
|
|
|61 (-327)
|25th – VINCENT LAUZON
#34 – BLAINVILLE, QC
|
|
|
|
|17th
|19th
|19th
|21st
|61 (-327)
|27th – TEREN GERBER
#126 – CORONATION, AB
|17th
|16th
|40th
|16th
|
|
|
|
|56 (-332)
|27th – CEDRIC MOORE
#67 – QUEBEC, QC
|25th
|25th
|32nd
|26th
|
|14th
|25th
|16th
|56 (-332)
|29th – JACK WRIGHT
#211 – PORT PERRY, ON
|
|
|
|
|27th
|28th
|15th
|13th
|52 (-336)
|30th – QUINTIN ROBIN
#274 – ECKVILLE, AB
|15th
|21st
|22nd
|20th
|
|
|
|
|51 (-337)
|
|#33 Casey Keast had a rough 2nd moto. He was racing up in the ranks when a hay bale got kicked out in front of him at the top of the famous River Glade step down.Casey hit it and got pitched off the bike and to the ground. He said he was lucky to be thrown away from the bike because it managed to get run over and damaged when other riders started landing on it.Casey said he was fine but that his day was finished at that point.
#33 Casey Keast’s day was done when this hppened | Bigwave photo
After #377 Christophe Pourcel and I had that great chat at the end of the day in Truro, it left us all with the sense that he would perhaps take it a little easy this week in Moncton. That wasn’t the case.He looks so smooth out there that it’s difficult to tell when he’s trying. Everyone I spoke with was amazed at how easy he makes it look, passing some of the top riders in the MX1 class.You literally can’t hear him come into some corners. He just rolls in and out brakes everyone. He keeps the revs low down the straights and sneaks up on rider after rider.In the end, he finished 2-1 and took the overall. He didn’t make up any points on red plate holder #2 Matt Goerke, but he didn’t lose any, either.
#377 Christophe Pourcel calmly looks over his shoulder to see what’s going on behind him | Bigwave photo
He got out front in the second mot and looked like he could have ridden at that pace all day. The track was pretty smooth and when I spoke with Matt afterward, he commented that he’s such a bulldog rider that he wants some rougher tracks where it takes his style of riding to win.He should get his chance this coming week in Deschambault. However, Christophe’s style makes the rough track look smooth, so it should be a great battle.
#2 Matt Goerke ties for the win and takes 2nd to hold onto the red plates with 2 to go | Bigwave photo
Actually, to start the second moto, #5 Mike Alessi got out to a huge hole shot and led #108 Dillan Epstein for the first couple laps.Epstein slowly closed the gap and went for a pass in a left-hand corner by the old beer garden. I was shooting video at the time and I think the disappeared behind a Polaris banner.I haven’t double checked yet but I think all I captured was Dillan rolling to a stop in a heap after the 2 got together exiting the cornier.I spoke with Dillan afterward and he wasn’t too thrilled about the way it went down. He felt he got taken out and Mike thinks Dillan got out of control and crashed.We’ll go to the tapes!
Actually, ConX2Share must have caught it because it was for the lead early in the 2nd MX1 moto. Check it out!Mike went on to lead the race as Goerke and Pourcel closed in and made the passes when they hit lapped traffic.Mike pointed out on the podium that he tensed upon and went backwards when they hit the slower riders. He still need up on the podium in 3rd and has been looking really good late this summer.Dillan is left limping pretty badly on his leg (he thinks there’s something up in his hamstring area) and will take a few days off and play this coming week by ear. He’s been having fun traveling the country (like the other top riders) and will spend some time hanging out in Quebec City.
I’d like to tell more stories, but this cigarette light power cord is not really doing its job and my laptop is going to die mid sent… Just kidding.Have a great week, and watch for the video highlights later today. Assuming none of the files are corrupt this time, it should go like usual and I can stress out about how silly I sound doing the voice over. Maybe I’lll go back to the golf style from a few weeks ago.
|MX 1
|
|
|
|
| 1st
| #377
|
| CHRISTOPHE POURCEL
MARSEILLE, FR
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|1st
|57
| 2nd
| #2
|
| MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY, FL
| 7th
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|2nd
|57
| 3rd
| #5
|
| MIKE ALESSI
VICTORVILLE, CA
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|3rd
|3rd
|50
| 4th
| #111
|
| KYLE CHISHOLM
ST.PETERSBURG, FL
| 6th
Heat 1
| –
|5th
|4th
|44
| 5th
| #6
|
| TYLER MEDAGLIA
TURO, NS
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|4th
|5th
|44
| 6th
| #10
|
| COLTON FACCIOTTI
ALYMER, ON
| 5th
Heat 1
| –
|6th
|6th
|40
| 7th
| #7
|
| CADE CLASON
CHESTERFIELD, SC
| 10th
Heat 1
| –
|10th
|7th
|35
| 8th
| #262
|
| JESSE WENTLAND
ELKRIVER, MN
| 8th
Heat 1
| –
|9th
|8th
|35
| 9th
| #8
|
| KEYLAN MESTON
CALGARY, AB
| 9th
Heat 1
| –
|8th
|9th
|35
| 10th
| #38
|
| TIM TREMBLAY
DRUMMONDVILLE, QC
| 11th
Heat 1
| –
|11th
|10th
|31
| 11th
| #56
|
| BROCK LEITNER
SUMMERLAND, BC
| 16th
Heat 1
| –
|12th
|11th
|29
| 12th
| #41
|
| MICHAEL FOWLER
BEECH CREEK, PA
| 14th
Heat 1
| –
|13th
|12th
|27
| 13th
| #501
|
| RYAN MILLAR
MIAMI, SK
| 15th
Heat 1
| –
|14th
|13th
|25
| 14th
| #44
|
| JASON BURKE
BURLINGTON, ON
| 21st
Heat 1
| –
|17th
|14th
|21
| 15th
| #424
|
| JONATHAN MAYZAK
MURRELLS INLET, SC
| 18th
Heat 1
| –
|15th
|16th
|21
| 16th
| #108
|
| DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|7th
|DNF
|19
| 17th
| #32
|
| ERIC JEFFERY
BOWMANVILLE, ON
| 19th
Heat 1
| –
|19th
|15th
|18
| 18th
| #24
|
| RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC
| 23rd
Heat 1
| –
|16th
|18th
|18
| 19th
| #29
|
| JEAN CHRISTOPHE BUJOLD
ST-HUBERT, QC
| 13th
Heat 1
| –
|18th
|17th
|17
| 20th
| #719
|
| YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON
| 27th
Heat 1
| –
|20th
|20th
|12
| 21st
| #122
|
| DEVIN SLEIGH
SAINT JOHN, NB
| 24th
Heat 1
| –
|21st
|22nd
|9
| 22nd
| #57
|
| DEREK OUIMET
FREELTON, ON
| 20th
Heat 1
| –
|DNF
|19th
|7
| 23rd
| #751
|
| KYLE DILLIN
MIDDLETOWN, NY
| 22nd
Heat 1
| –
|23rd
|23rd
|6
| 24th
| #526
|
| PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC
| 25th
Heat 1
| –
|DNF
|21st
|5
| 25th
| #178
|
| BOSTON CALDER
PRIDDIS, AB
| 31st
Heat 1
| –
|24th
|24th
|4
| 26th
| #75
|
| DYLAN KIRCHNER
SAN ANTONIO, TX
| 17th
Heat 1
| –
|22nd
|27th
|4
| 27th
| #279
|
| WILHELM MACDONELL
VUDIQUE, NS
| 28th
Heat 1
| –
|28th
|25th
|1
| 28th
| #123
|
| RYAN BATMAN
MILTON, PA
| 30th
Heat 1
| –
|25th
|28th
|1
| 29th
| #243
|
| LIAM WEBBER
SYDNEY, NS
| 26th
Heat 1
| –
|27th
|26th
|0
| 30th
| #254
|
| JONATHAN FORTIN
ST-QUENTIN, NB
| 33rd
Heat 1
| –
|29th
|29th
|0
| 31st
| #463
|
| ZACHERY R NOBREGA
, MA
| 32nd
Heat 1
| –
|30th
|30th
|0
| 32nd
| #781
|
| ZACK ZAGER
MELBOURNE, ON
| 29th
Heat 1
| –
|26th
|31st
|0
| DNS
| #77
|
| NATHAN BLES
BAYFIELD, ON
| 12th
Heat 1
| –
|DNS
|DNS
|0
|
|
|1st – MATT GOERKE
#2 – PANAMA CITY, FL
|5th
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|2nd
|3rd
|2nd
|2nd
|425
|2nd – CHRISTOPHE POURCEL
#377 – MARSEILLE, FR
|1st
|1st
|5th
|1st
|5th
|2nd
|6th
|1st
|406 (-19)
|3rd – MIKE ALESSI
#5 – VICTORVILLE, CA
|8th
|5th
|6th
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|366 (-59)
|3rd – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#10 – ALYMER, ON
|4th
|3rd
|3rd
|8th
|4th
|1st
|7th
|6th
|366 (-59)
|5th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#6 – TURO, NS
|3rd
|6th
|4th
|4th
|3rd
|5th
|5th
|5th
|355 (-70)
|6th – DILLAN EPSTEIN
#108 – THOUSAND OAKS, CA
|2nd
|4th
|2nd
|5th
|13th
|9th
|1st
|16th
|328 (-97)
|7th – KYLE CHISHOLM
#111 – ST.PETERSBURG, FL
|7th
|7th
|7th
|6th
|16th
|6th
|4th
|4th
|298 (-127)
|8th – TIM TREMBLAY
#38 – DRUMMONDVILLE, QC
|18th
|8th
|8th
|9th
|6th
|8th
|8th
|10th
|263 (-162)
|9th – CADE CLASON
#7 – CHESTERFIELD, SC
|9th
|10th
|9th
|7th
|7th
|7th
|
|7th
|248 (-177)
|10th – KEYLAN MESTON
#8 – CALGARY, AB
|10th
|12th
|17th
|10th
|9th
|19th
|17th
|9th
|208 (-217)
|11th – NATHAN BLES
#77 – BAYFIELD, ON
|11th
|11th
|19th
|11th
|10th
|11th
|9th
|DNS
|195 (-230)
|12th – BROCK LEITNER
#56 – SUMMERLAND, BC
|14th
|15th
|14th
|13th
|12th
|16th
|10th
|11th
|190 (-235)
|13th – RYAN MILLAR
#501 – MIAMI, SK
|16th
|20th
|13th
|15th
|26th
|17th
|14th
|13th
|147 (-278)
|14th – SCOTT CHAMPION
#195 – MARYETTA, CA
|13th
|9th
|10th
|18th
|14th
|14th
|
|
|145 (-280)
|15th – MICHAEL FOWLER
#41 – BEECH CREEK, PA
|15th
|21st
|18th
|16th
|18th
|20th
|11th
|12th
|143 (-282)
|16th – JEAN CHRISTOPHE BUJOLD
#29 – ST-HUBERT, QC
|17th
|17th
|15th
|17th
|24th
|15th
|12th
|19th
|139 (-286)
|17th – JESSE WENTLAND
#262 – ELKRIVER, MN
|
|
|
|
|8th
|10th
|
|8th
|100 (-325)
|18th – KAVEN BENOIT
#3 – BON CONSEIL, QC
|6th
|
|
|
|15th
|12th
|
|
|86 (-339)
|19th – KYLE SWANSON
#20 – SAN ANTONIO, TX
|
|19th
|11th
|12th
|
|
|
|
|70 (-355)
|20th – ERIC JEFFERY
#32 – BOWMANVILLE, ON
|
|
|
|
|21st
|18th
|15th
|17th
|68 (-357)
|21st – JONATHAN MAYZAK
#424 – MURRELLS INLET, SC
|
|
|28th
|22nd
|27th
|24th
|19th
|15th
|62 (-363)
|22nd – DEREK OUIMET
#57 – FREELTON, ON
|
|
|
|
|20th
|22nd
|16th
|22nd
|50 (-375)
|23rd – YANICK BOUCHER
#719 – HEARST, ON
|
|
|
|20th
|23rd
|23rd
|22nd
|20th
|46 (-379)
|23rd – GRAHAM SCOTT
#72 – VICTORIA, BC
|12th
|14th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|46 (-379)
|25th – JEREMY MEDAGLIA
#58 – KEMPTVILLE, ON
|19th
|16th
|20th
|
|
|
|
|
|44 (-381)
|26th – RYAN LALONDE
#24 – VICTORIA, BC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|13th
|18th
|42 (-383)
|27th – PARKER EALES
#526 – MAPLE RIDGE , BC
|20th
|24th
|27th
|26th
|31st
|26th
|24th
|24th
|40 (-385)
|28th – JASON BURKE
#44 – BURLINGTON, ON
|
|
|
|
|19th
|25th
|DNF
|14th
|39 (-386)
|29th – COLE KELLY
#631 – GREENWOOD, BC
|24th
|22nd
|25th
|19th
|
|
|
|
|31 (-394)
|29th – JOSH ALLEN
#396 – KAMLOOPS, BC
|22nd
|18th
|23rd
|
|
|
|
|
|31 (-394)
#77 Nathan Bles says, “See you at the…um…what now?”