Monday Morning Coffee | Toys for Big Boys

By Billy Rainford

Hello and welcome to another week as we head straight through this summer. Is it just me, or is it crazy to think we’ve only got 2 rounds of Rockstar Energy MX Nationals to go? Where does the time go?! Well, in the summer months, it usually goes to the dotted lines on the highways across this country. In fact, I’m looking out the back window of the DMX Van as I type right now.

As I was dragging my feet at River Glade in Moncton, NB Sunday afternoon, I was setting the van up for the usual snooze breaks when Dave Snider happened by. We got chatting about how crazy it was that I was going to drive 17 hours home to London and then back to Quebec City for this coming weekend.

I couldn’t argue that it wasn’t a crazy idea, but with Jeff McConkey coming to Deschambault this week, I had to grab him on the way back to Quebec.

We agreed it was an insane idea but off I went a little farther down the pits. Suddenly, Josh Snider was at my window and we were having the same conversation I’d just had with his dad.

Then he mentioned that Melissa was due to have their first baby this coming Saturday and that it would be great if he could get home (also in London) to be with his wife for the week and still make it back for Deschambault.

As soon as he mentioned Mel, there was no turning back. He was coming with me, for sure. I mean, “for shore!” (I speak with a maritimer’s accent now, so you know.)

Splitting the driving AND being home for your first child’s birth was a win/win. What made the whole thing even better was that I got to have some leftover dinner in their RV and have a quick shower before hitting the highway.

Anyway, we’re currently on the 401 and closing in on London. The 401 was completely shut down west of Yonge St. so it made getting through the biggest city in the country that much more enjoyable. There’s no way they can charge us for using the 407 toll road under these circumstances, is there?

When we first got rolling, we passed Jeff Ward driving his official white, full-size van and we convoyed into the first Tim Hortons we saw in Woodstock, NB. Strange, but Jeff and Deroy Tanner Ward are actually from Woodstock, ON.

We got to talking about how Tanner’s day went and Jeff explained what Tanner was dealing with in that 2nd moto. His shock was actually stuck (the linkage was) in the halfway position.

Jeff said that Matthieu Deroy mentioned that maybe they should pull Tanner in. Jeff looked at him and basically said, “You don’t know my son. He’s NOT pulling in.”

So, Tanner raced to 7th place (an amazing fete for an Intermediate) without the use of his rear shock! That’s a pretty memorable performance and will go a ling way when teams in the future are considering who has the biggest heart.

#12 Shawn Maffenbeier went 1-1 for the win and has extended his points lead to 46. He mentioned that he has been #6 in MX1 in the past and that his maturity helps him keep his cool in the frantic MX2 class.

He looks to be in control of this title, especially now that defending champion, Cole Thompson, and fast competitor, #787 Josh Osby, are out with injuries. But that’s why we drop the gates, folks. Anything can and usually does happen in moto.

The inside scoop I got late last week was that Josh was going to line up for practice in his new 2018 Fly gear and have everyone freak out that he was actually going to race. He just crashed the week before at Pleasant Valley and lacerated his liver and broke a couple ribs. It would have been a shock, for sure.

He wasn’t going to race. He was just going to do a lap in the new gear and then pull off.

Well, none of it happened. He told me that he was feeling so good that he probably would have been tempted to race and risk further damage to himself.

I also heard that the folks over at Fly Racing USA put his American number on the back of his new gear, “Osby 87” and that may have played a part in the one-lap parade, too.

Is it a coincidence that Sydney CRosby is #87? Osby 87. See where I’m going with this?

Anyway, it would have been fun, and I was ready with my camera to catch it if it happened. It didn’t. Josh spent the day up in the announcers’ booth calling the action in the MX2 class. Nice job, Josh.

#16 Jess Pettis continues his march forward to becoming a 250 champion. He’s only 3 1/2 weeks out from that collarbone surgery and he’s up to speed and looking great.

He was right on the rear wheel of his teammate Maffenbeier at the checkered flag in the first moto and then took 2nd in the final with #100 Jacob Hayes applying pressure.

Hayes is also getting himself and the bike up to speed. He could win one of these last two rounds. He’s probably not going to win the title, but a couple moto wins would make him and his team pretty happy.

Riverglade MX Park – July 30, 2017

MONCTON, NB