Monday Morning Coffee | Toys for Big Boys

By Billy Rainford

Monday Morning with Bigwave

Hello and welcome to another week as we head straight through this summer. Is it just me, or is it crazy to think we’ve only got 2 rounds of Rockstar Energy MX Nationals to go? Where does the time go?! Well, in the summer months, it usually goes to the dotted lines on the highways across this country. In fact, I’m looking out the back window of the DMX Van as I type right now.

As I was dragging my feet at River Glade in Moncton, NB Sunday afternoon, I was setting the van up for the usual snooze breaks when Dave Snider happened by. We got chatting about how crazy it was that I was going to drive 17 hours home to London and then back to Quebec City for this coming weekend.

I couldn’t argue that it wasn’t a crazy idea, but with Jeff McConkey coming to Deschambault this week, I had to grab him on the way back to Quebec.

We agreed it was an insane idea but off I went a little farther down the pits. Suddenly, Josh Snider was at my window and we were having the same conversation I’d just had with his dad.

Then he mentioned that Melissa was due to have their first baby this coming Saturday and that it would be great if he could get home (also in London) to be with his wife for the week and still make it back for Deschambault.

As soon as he mentioned Mel, there was no turning back. He was coming with me, for sure. I mean, “for shore!” (I speak with a maritimer’s accent now, so you know.)

Splitting the driving AND being home for your first child’s birth was a win/win. What made the whole thing even better was that I got to have some leftover dinner in their RV and have a quick shower before hitting the highway.

Anyway, we’re currently on the 401 and closing in on London. The 401 was completely shut down west of Yonge St. so it made getting through the biggest city in the country that much more enjoyable. There’s no way they can charge us for using the 407 toll road under these circumstances, is there?

When we first got rolling, we passed Jeff Ward driving his official white, full-size van and we convoyed into the first Tim Hortons we saw in Woodstock, NB. Strange, but Jeff and Deroy Tanner Ward are actually from Woodstock, ON.

We got to talking about how Tanner’s day went and Jeff explained what Tanner was dealing with in that 2nd moto. His shock was actually stuck (the linkage was) in the halfway position.

Jeff said that Matthieu Deroy mentioned that maybe they should pull Tanner in. Jeff looked at him and basically said, “You don’t know my son. He’s NOT pulling in.”

So, Tanner raced to 7th place (an amazing fete for an Intermediate) without the use of his rear shock! That’s a pretty memorable performance and will go a ling way when teams in the future are considering who has the biggest heart.

#184 Tanner Ward finished 7th in moto 2 with a shock stuck like this! | Bigwave photo

#12 Shawn Maffenbeier went 1-1 to extend his points lead | Bigwave photo

#12 Shawn Maffenbeier went 1-1 for the win and has extended his points lead to 46. He mentioned that he has been #6 in MX1 in the past and that his maturity helps him keep his cool in the frantic MX2 class.

He looks to be in control of this title, especially now that defending champion, Cole Thompson, and fast competitor, #787 Josh Osby, are out with injuries. But that’s why we drop the gates, folks. Anything can and usually does happen in moto.

The inside scoop I got late last week was that Josh was going to line up for practice in his new 2018 Fly gear and have everyone freak out that he was actually going to race. He just crashed the week before at Pleasant Valley and lacerated his liver and broke a couple ribs. It would have been a shock, for sure.

He wasn’t going to race. He was just going to do a lap in the new gear and then pull off.

Well, none of it happened. He told me that he was feeling so good that he probably would have been tempted to race and risk further damage to himself.

I also heard that the folks over at Fly Racing USA put his American number on the back of his new gear, “Osby 87” and that may have played a part in the one-lap parade, too.

Is it a coincidence that Sydney CRosby is #87? Osby 87. See where I’m going with this?

Anyway, it would have been fun, and I was ready with my camera to catch it if it happened. It didn’t. Josh spent the day up in the announcers’ booth calling the action in the MX2 class. Nice job, Josh.

#16 Jess Pettis continues his march forward to becoming a 250 champion. He’s only 3 1/2 weeks out from that collarbone surgery and he’s up to speed and looking great.

#16 Jess Pettis is looking great in hes return from collarbone surgery | Bigwave photo

He was right on the rear wheel of his teammate Maffenbeier at the checkered flag in the first moto and then took 2nd in the final with #100 Jacob Hayes applying pressure.

Hayes is also getting himself and the bike up to speed. He could win one of these last two rounds. He’s probably not going to win the title, but a couple moto wins would make him and his team pretty happy.

#100 Jacob Hayes has the late-summer speed to win one of these things | Bigwave photo

Riverglade MX Park – July 30, 2017
MONCTON, NB

MX 2 – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #12 Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
SWIFT CURRENT, SK		  1st
Heat 1		  – 1st 1st 60
 2nd  #16 Yamaha  JESSE PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 2nd 54
 3rd  #100 Kawasaki  JACOB HAYES
GREENSBOUROGH, NC		  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 3rd 50
 4th  #14 Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON		  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 4th 46
 5th  #338 Kawasaki  RYAN SURRATT
CORONA, CA		  6th
Heat 1		  – 5th 5th 42
 6th  #21 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
HALIFAX, NS		  8th
Heat 1		  – 9th 6th 37
 7th  #184 KTM  TANNER WARD
  9th
Heat 1		  – 8th 7th 37
 8th  #19 Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD
WATERFORD, ON		  11th
Heat 1		  – 10th 8th 34
 9th  #637 Husqvarna  BOBBY PIAZZA
EASTON, PA		  7th
Heat 1		  – 7th 12th 33
 10th  #384 Yamaha  JEREMY PRONOVOST
ST-PHILIPPE, QC		  12th
Heat 1		  – 13th 9th 30
 11th  #807 KTM  DREW ROBERTS
ALVINSTON, ON		  10th
Heat 1		  – 12th 10th 30
 12th  #35 Kawasaki  JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC		  13th
Heat 1		  – 11th 11th 30
 13th  #211 Yamaha  JACK WRIGHT
PORT PERRY, ON		  21st
Heat 1		  – 14th 13th 25
 14th  #130 Husqvarna  WILLIAM CRETE
BLAINVILLE, QC		  14th
Heat 1		  – 16th 14th 22
 15th  #33 Yamaha  CASEY KEAST
KELOWNA, BC		  5th
Heat 1		  – 6th DNF 20
 16th  #67 Yamaha  CEDRIC MOORE
QUEBEC, QC		  15th
Heat 1		  – 17th 16th 19
 17th  #777 Yamaha  BRENDAN SIPPLE
AUSTIN, TX		  16th
Heat 1		  – 19th 15th 18
 18th  #327 Yamaha  BRANDON GOURLAY
BEACHBURCH, ON		  19th
Heat 1		  – 20th 17th 15
 19th  #24 Yamaha  RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC		  18th
Heat 1		  – 21st 18th 13
 20th  #42 KTM  GABRIEL TREMBLAY
SAGUENCY, QC		  24th
Heat 1		  – 22nd 19th 11
 21st  #34 KTM  VINCENT LAUZON
BLAINVILLE, QC		  22nd
Heat 1		  – 15th 35th 11
 22nd  #74 Kawasaki  GUILLAUME ST CYR
VICTORIAVILLE, QC		  17th
Heat 1		  – 18th 25th 9
 23rd  #59 Yamaha  DJ BURMEY
WINNIPEG, MB		  23rd
Heat 1		  – 25th 20th 7
 24th  #73 Kawasaki  SAMUEL LAVOIE
DEGELIS, QC		  26th
Heat 1		  – 24th 21st 7
 25th  #175 Yamaha  ANTHONY SPADACCINI
OTTAWA, ON		  20th
Heat 1		  – 23rd 22nd 7
 26th  #53 Honda  BROC LOFTUS
LA PINE, OR		  27th
Heat 1		  – 28th 23rd 3
 27th  #810 KTM  TRAVIS ROBERTS
ALVINSTON, ON		  29th
Heat 1		  – 27th 24th 2
 28th  #213 Yamaha  TOMMY DALLAIRE
LATERRIERE, QC		  28th
Heat 1		  – 30th 26th 0
 29th  #727 Yamaha  BRYAN CORMIER
STE-JOSEPH DE BEAUCE, QC		  31st
Heat 1		  – 35th 27th 0
 30th  #150 Kawasaki  BRETT YOUNG
DARTMOUTH, NS		  32nd
Heat 1		  – 31st 28th 0
 31st  #477 Yamaha  JOEY PARKES
NANAIMO, BC		  33rd
Heat 1		  – 32nd 29th 0
 32nd  #271 Yamaha  BRANDON BROWN
SPENCERVILLE, ON		  34th
Heat 1		  – 34th 30th 0
 33rd  #192 Kawasaki  ETHAN OUELLETTE
CAMPBELL RIVER, BC		  35th
Heat 1		  – 37th 31st 0
 34th  #701 Honda  MICHAEL KING
WHITE COURT, AB		  37th
Heat 1		  – 36th 32nd 0
 35th  #222 KTM  DERRICK LALONDE
LOW, QC		  38th
Heat 1		  – 38th 33rd 0
 36th  #347 KTM  MICHAEL COMTOIS
VICTORIAVILLE, QC		  39th
Heat 1		  1st
Semi 1		 33rd 34th 0
 37th  #259 Yamaha  HAYDEN DENNIS
TRURO, NS		  30th
Heat 1		  – 29th 36th 0
 38th  #52 Yamaha  JOEY PAUL
LAVALTRIE, QC		  25th
Heat 1		  – 26th DNF 0
 DNF  #781 Yamaha  ZACK ZAGER
MELBOURNE, ON		  36th
Heat 1		  – DNF DNS 0
 DNF  #328 Kawasaki  TALON HANSEN
TREVOR, WI		  40th
Heat 1		  2nd
Semi 1		 DNF DNS 0
MX 2 – Points
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/4/2017
Finish		 6/11/2017
Finish		 6/18/2017
Finish		 6/25/2017
Finish		 7/9/2017
Finish		 7/16/2017
Finish		 7/23/2017
Finish		 7/30/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#12 – SWIFT CURRENT, SK		 1st 14th 1st 6th 1st 1st 8th 1st 388
2nd – RYAN SURRATT
#338 – CORONA, CA		 6th 4th 5th 4th 5th 4th 4th 5th 342 (-46)
3rd – DYLAN WRIGHT
#14 – OTTAWA, ON		 10th 6th 12th 3rd 3rd 2nd 3rd 4th 341 (-47)
4th – JOSH OSBY
#787 – VALPRAISIO, IN		 3rd 5th 3rd 2nd 4th 3rd 17th 307 (-81)
5th – COLE THOMPSON
#1 – BRIGDEN, ON		 2nd 1st 2nd 1st 2nd 13th DNS 298 (-90)
6th – JACOB HAYES
#100 – GREENSBOUROGH, NC		 5th 3rd 4th 37th 12th 9th 2nd 3rd 286 (-102)
7th – JESSE PETTIS
#16 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 4th 2nd 14th 15th 1st 2nd 259 (-129)
8th – DAVEY FRASER
#21 – HALIFAX, NS		 13th 13th 13th 8th 7th 7th 7th 6th 250 (-138)
9th – CASEY KEAST
#33 – KELOWNA, BC		 12th 10th 11th 13th 6th 6th 9th 15th 249 (-139)
10th – HAYDEN HALSTEAD
#19 – WATERFORD, ON		 11th 8th 9th 12th 16th 10th 11th 8th 238 (-150)
11th – RYAN LALONDE
#24 – VICTORIA, BC		 16th 15th 16th 21st 21st 11th 14th 19th 154 (-234)
12th – CHRISTOPER FORTIER
#266 – QUEBEC CITY, 		 14th 12th 10th 7th 10th 147 (-241)
13th – JONAH BRITTONS
#223 – PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 23rd 19th 19th 5th 19th 8th 18th 140 (-248)
14th – TAYLOR ARSENAULT
#25 – PERTH, ON		 7th 7th 15th 11th 18th   138 (-250)
15th – JASON BENNY
#35 – JOLIETTE, QC		 25th 14th 14th 12th 10th 12th 137 (-251)
16th – DREW ROBERTS
#807 – ALVINSTON, ON		 20th 24th 17th 9th 21st 13th 11th 133 (-255)
17th – DJ BURMEY
#59 – WINNIPEG, MB		 19th 18th 17th 18th 11th 22nd 12th 23rd 127 (-261)
18th – TANNER WARD
#184 – , 		 15th 15th 5th 7th 116 (-272)
19th – BOBBY PIAZZA
#637 – EASTON, PA		 5th 6th 9th 113 (-275)
20th – TALLON LA FOUNTAINE
#47 – REDLANDS, CA		 8th 9th 6th 106 (-282)
21st – JARED PETRUSKA
#119 – CALGARY, AB		 18th 17th 7th 9th 96 (-292)
22nd – JEREMY PRONOVOST
#384 – ST-PHILIPPE, QC		 8th 16th 20th 10th 94 (-294)
23rd – KEIN DENZLER
#194 – GARRETTSVILLE, OH		 20th 8th 10th 36th 75 (-313)
24th – GUILLAUME ST CYR
#74 – VICTORIAVILLE, QC		 22nd 24th 21st DNF 23rd 20th 22nd 22nd 73 (-315)
25th – GERAN STAPLETON
#614 – MELBORNE, AU		 9th 11th 38th 61 (-327)
25th – VINCENT LAUZON
#34 – BLAINVILLE, QC		 17th 19th 19th 21st 61 (-327)
27th – TEREN GERBER
#126 – CORONATION, AB		 17th 16th 40th 16th 56 (-332)
27th – CEDRIC MOORE
#67 – QUEBEC, QC		 25th 25th 32nd 26th   14th 25th 16th 56 (-332)
29th – JACK WRIGHT
#211 – PORT PERRY, ON		 27th 28th 15th 13th 52 (-336)
30th – QUINTIN ROBIN
#274 – ECKVILLE, AB		 15th 21st 22nd 20th 51 (-337)

 

#33 Casey Keast had a rough 2nd moto. He was racing up in the ranks when a hay bale got kicked out in front of him at the top of the famous River Glade step down.Casey hit it and got pitched off the bike and to the ground. He said he was lucky to be thrown away from the bike because it managed to get run over and damaged when other riders started landing on it.Casey said he was fine but that his day was finished at that point.

#33 Casey Keast’s day was done when this hppened | Bigwave photo

After #377 Christophe Pourcel and I had that great chat at the end of the day in Truro, it left us all with the sense that he would perhaps take it a little easy this week in Moncton. That wasn’t the case.He looks so smooth out there that it’s difficult to tell when he’s trying. Everyone I spoke with was amazed at how easy he makes it look, passing some of the top riders in the MX1 class.You literally can’t hear him come into some corners. He just rolls in and out brakes everyone. He keeps the revs low down the straights and sneaks up on rider after rider.In the end, he finished 2-1 and took the overall. He didn’t make up any points on red plate holder #2 Matt Goerke, but he didn’t lose any, either.

#377 Christophe Pourcel calmly looks over his shoulder to see what’s going on behind him | Bigwave photo

He got out front in the second mot and looked like he could have ridden at that pace all day. The track was pretty smooth and when I spoke with Matt afterward, he commented that he’s such a bulldog rider that he wants some rougher tracks where it takes his style of riding to win.He should get his chance this coming week in Deschambault. However, Christophe’s style makes the rough track look smooth, so it should be a great battle.

#2 Matt Goerke ties for the win and takes 2nd to hold onto the red plates with 2 to go | Bigwave photo

Actually, to start the second moto, #5 Mike Alessi got out to a huge hole shot and led #108 Dillan Epstein for the first couple laps.Epstein slowly closed the gap and went for a pass in a left-hand corner by the old beer garden. I was shooting video at the time and I think the disappeared behind a Polaris banner.I haven’t double checked yet but I think all I captured was Dillan rolling to a stop in a heap after the 2 got together exiting the cornier.I spoke with Dillan afterward and he wasn’t too thrilled about the way it went down. He felt he got taken out and Mike thinks Dillan got out of control and crashed.We’ll go to the tapes!

Actually, ConX2Share must have caught it because it was for the lead early in the 2nd MX1 moto. Check it out!Mike went on to lead the race as Goerke and Pourcel closed in and made the passes when they hit lapped traffic.Mike pointed out on the podium that he tensed upon and went backwards when they hit the slower riders. He still need up on the podium in 3rd and has been looking really good late this summer.Dillan is left limping pretty badly on his leg (he thinks there’s something up in his hamstring area) and will take a few days off and play this coming week by ear. He’s been having fun traveling the country (like the other top riders) and will spend some time hanging out in Quebec City.

I’d like to tell more stories, but this cigarette light power cord is not really doing its job and my laptop is going to die mid sent… Just kidding.Have a great week, and watch for the video highlights later today. Assuming none of the files are corrupt this time, it should go like usual and I can stress out about how silly I sound doing the voice over. Maybe I’lll go back to the golf style from a few weeks ago.
MX 1 – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #377 Husqvarna  CHRISTOPHE POURCEL
MARSEILLE, FR		  1st
Heat 1		  – 2nd 1st 57
 2nd  #2 Yamaha  MATT GOERKE
PANAMA CITY, FL		  7th
Heat 1		  – 1st 2nd 57
 3rd  #5 Kawasaki  MIKE ALESSI
VICTORVILLE, CA		  2nd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 3rd 50
 4th  #111 Honda  KYLE CHISHOLM
ST.PETERSBURG, FL		  6th
Heat 1		  – 5th 4th 44
 5th  #6 Honda  TYLER MEDAGLIA
TURO, NS		  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 5th 44
 6th  #10 Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI
ALYMER, ON		  5th
Heat 1		  – 6th 6th 40
 7th  #7 KTM  CADE CLASON
CHESTERFIELD, SC		  10th
Heat 1		  – 10th 7th 35
 8th  #262 Suzuki  JESSE WENTLAND
ELKRIVER, MN		  8th
Heat 1		  – 9th 8th 35
 9th  #8 Yamaha  KEYLAN MESTON
CALGARY, AB		  9th
Heat 1		  – 8th 9th 35
 10th  #38 Yamaha  TIM TREMBLAY
DRUMMONDVILLE, QC		  11th
Heat 1		  – 11th 10th 31
 11th  #56 Kawasaki  BROCK LEITNER
SUMMERLAND, BC		  16th
Heat 1		  – 12th 11th 29
 12th  #41 Yamaha  MICHAEL FOWLER
BEECH CREEK, PA		  14th
Heat 1		  – 13th 12th 27
 13th  #501 Yamaha  RYAN MILLAR
MIAMI, SK		  15th
Heat 1		  – 14th 13th 25
 14th  #44 Honda  JASON BURKE
BURLINGTON, ON		  21st
Heat 1		  – 17th 14th 21
 15th  #424 Honda  JONATHAN MAYZAK
MURRELLS INLET, SC		  18th
Heat 1		  – 15th 16th 21
 16th  #108 Kawasaki  DILLAN EPSTEIN
THOUSAND OAKS, CA		  3rd
Heat 1		  – 7th DNF 19
 17th  #32 KTM  ERIC JEFFERY
BOWMANVILLE, ON		  19th
Heat 1		  – 19th 15th 18
 18th  #24 Yamaha  RYAN LALONDE
VICTORIA, BC		  23rd
Heat 1		  – 16th 18th 18
 19th  #29 Honda  JEAN CHRISTOPHE BUJOLD
ST-HUBERT, QC		  13th
Heat 1		  – 18th 17th 17
 20th  #719 Kawasaki  YANICK BOUCHER
HEARST, ON		  27th
Heat 1		  – 20th 20th 12
 21st  #122 Honda  DEVIN SLEIGH
SAINT JOHN, NB		  24th
Heat 1		  – 21st 22nd 9
 22nd  #57 Honda  DEREK OUIMET
FREELTON, ON		  20th
Heat 1		  – DNF 19th 7
 23rd  #751 Yamaha  KYLE DILLIN
MIDDLETOWN, NY		  22nd
Heat 1		  – 23rd 23rd 6
 24th  #526 Husqvarna  PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC		  25th
Heat 1		  – DNF 21st 5
 25th  #178 Yamaha  BOSTON CALDER
PRIDDIS, AB		  31st
Heat 1		  – 24th 24th 4
 26th  #75 Honda  DYLAN KIRCHNER
SAN ANTONIO, TX		  17th
Heat 1		  – 22nd 27th 4
 27th  #279 Kawasaki  WILHELM MACDONELL
VUDIQUE, NS		  28th
Heat 1		  – 28th 25th 1
 28th  #123 Kawasaki  RYAN BATMAN
MILTON, PA		  30th
Heat 1		  – 25th 28th 1
 29th  #243 Honda  LIAM WEBBER
SYDNEY, NS		  26th
Heat 1		  – 27th 26th 0
 30th  #254 Kawasaki  JONATHAN FORTIN
ST-QUENTIN, NB		  33rd
Heat 1		  – 29th 29th 0
 31st  #463 Honda  ZACHERY R NOBREGA
, MA		  32nd
Heat 1		  – 30th 30th 0
 32nd  #781 Yamaha  ZACK ZAGER
MELBOURNE, ON		  29th
Heat 1		  – 26th 31st 0
 DNS  #77 Honda  NATHAN BLES
BAYFIELD, ON		  12th
Heat 1		  – DNS DNS 0
MX 1 – Points
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/4/2017
Finish		 6/11/2017
Finish		 6/18/2017
Finish		 6/25/2017
Finish		 7/9/2017
Finish		 7/16/2017
Finish		 7/23/2017
Finish		 7/30/2017
Finish		 Total Points
1st – MATT GOERKE
#2 – PANAMA CITY, FL		 5th 2nd 1st 3rd 2nd 3rd 2nd 2nd 425
2nd – CHRISTOPHE POURCEL
#377 – MARSEILLE, FR		 1st 1st 5th 1st 5th 2nd 6th 1st 406 (-19)
3rd – MIKE ALESSI
#5 – VICTORVILLE, CA		 8th 5th 6th 2nd 1st 4th 3rd 3rd 366 (-59)
3rd – COLTON FACCIOTTI
#10 – ALYMER, ON		 4th 3rd 3rd 8th 4th 1st 7th 6th 366 (-59)
5th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#6 – TURO, NS		 3rd 6th 4th 4th 3rd 5th 5th 5th 355 (-70)
6th – DILLAN EPSTEIN
#108 – THOUSAND OAKS, CA		 2nd 4th 2nd 5th 13th 9th 1st 16th 328 (-97)
7th – KYLE CHISHOLM
#111 – ST.PETERSBURG, FL		 7th 7th 7th 6th 16th 6th 4th 4th 298 (-127)
8th – TIM TREMBLAY
#38 – DRUMMONDVILLE, QC		 18th 8th 8th 9th 6th 8th 8th 10th 263 (-162)
9th – CADE CLASON
#7 – CHESTERFIELD, SC		 9th 10th 9th 7th 7th 7th 7th 248 (-177)
10th – KEYLAN MESTON
#8 – CALGARY, AB		 10th 12th 17th 10th 9th 19th 17th 9th 208 (-217)
11th – NATHAN BLES
#77 – BAYFIELD, ON		 11th 11th 19th 11th 10th 11th 9th DNS 195 (-230)
12th – BROCK LEITNER
#56 – SUMMERLAND, BC		 14th 15th 14th 13th 12th 16th 10th 11th 190 (-235)
13th – RYAN MILLAR
#501 – MIAMI, SK		 16th 20th 13th 15th 26th 17th 14th 13th 147 (-278)
14th – SCOTT CHAMPION
#195 – MARYETTA, CA		 13th 9th 10th 18th 14th 14th 145 (-280)
15th – MICHAEL FOWLER
#41 – BEECH CREEK, PA		 15th 21st 18th 16th 18th 20th 11th 12th 143 (-282)
16th – JEAN CHRISTOPHE BUJOLD
#29 – ST-HUBERT, QC		 17th 17th 15th 17th 24th 15th 12th 19th 139 (-286)
17th – JESSE WENTLAND
#262 – ELKRIVER, MN		 8th 10th 8th 100 (-325)
18th – KAVEN BENOIT
#3 – BON CONSEIL, QC		 6th 15th 12th 86 (-339)
19th – KYLE SWANSON
#20 – SAN ANTONIO, TX		 19th 11th 12th 70 (-355)
20th – ERIC JEFFERY
#32 – BOWMANVILLE, ON		 21st 18th 15th 17th 68 (-357)
21st – JONATHAN MAYZAK
#424 – MURRELLS INLET, SC		 28th 22nd 27th 24th 19th 15th 62 (-363)
22nd – DEREK OUIMET
#57 – FREELTON, ON		 20th 22nd 16th 22nd 50 (-375)
23rd – YANICK BOUCHER
#719 – HEARST, ON		   20th 23rd 23rd 22nd 20th 46 (-379)
23rd – GRAHAM SCOTT
#72 – VICTORIA, BC		 12th 14th 46 (-379)
25th – JEREMY MEDAGLIA
#58 – KEMPTVILLE, ON		 19th 16th 20th 44 (-381)
26th – RYAN LALONDE
#24 – VICTORIA, BC		 13th 18th 42 (-383)
27th – PARKER EALES
#526 – MAPLE RIDGE , BC		 20th 24th 27th 26th 31st 26th 24th 24th 40 (-385)
28th – JASON BURKE
#44 – BURLINGTON, ON		 19th 25th DNF 14th 39 (-386)
29th – COLE KELLY
#631 – GREENWOOD, BC		 24th 22nd 25th 19th 31 (-394)
29th – JOSH ALLEN
#396 – KAMLOOPS, BC		 22nd 18th 23rd 31 (-394)

#77 Nathan Bles says, “See you at the…um…what now?”

 