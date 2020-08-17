MondayMorning Coffee | The Coffee after the Storm…

By Billy Rainford

What happened? It seems like I blinked and the TransCan was giving out awards! What an amazing week of racing in the field up in Walton, Ontario. Congratulations to everyone who made it to “Motocross Town” for the weeklong festival of amateur motocross.

Remember when Stally tried to scoop the name and put that little sign up in Deschambault that one year? Low blow.

There was great racing from top to bottom this year. We definitely have a few standout riders to keep an eye on over the next few years.

At the front of every single class it was like looking into the future. And then, throughout the pack, there were great battles going on.

I haven’t even had a chance to post up photos from the final day on Saturday! When the final checkered flag waved and #807 Drew Roberts took the win in the 2-Stroke class, I hopped back on the Scott Spark 29-er MTB and headed into the amateur pits looking for kids to shoot video interviews with.

And now I haven’t had time to get those up on the site! Once the action starts at these events, there’s really no time to take a break…and do some work. LOL

I also caused quite a stir when I posted the photo of Cameron Wrozyna on the podium calling out Wyatt Kerr. Once the dust settled, both racing families were totally happy with the trash talking. It’s old school moto and maybe you don’t realize how great old school moto is/was until time passes and you can actually call it that? Hey, I’m always working on theories, so there’s another one for you to chew on.

The internet took over and did what it does with a situation. The Kerrs and the Wrozynas think it’s all pretty hilarious and don’t mind getting a little action going like that.

Anyway, it was fun while it lasted and now we’re all moving on. Well, everyone except the people who likely keep clicking on the post to see if anyone has replied to something they said. Haha

Oh, here’s the post:

Anyway, if you’d look to look over the results from the week, you can click the link HERE.

AWARDS

Yamaha Factory Ride – Julien Benek

Manufacturer’s Cup – JSR for KTM Canada

Tanner Steffler Foundation raised $6500

Matrix Platinum Protection Award – Braxton Zeitner

Wiseco Most Improved Rider – Dylan Rempel

Rick Joseph Award – Ryder McNabb

DMX Total Devotion – Charles Charlton | Lissimore photo

Fox Bronze Boot – Sebastien Racine

Big kudos to all those responsible for giving us a place to race this year! All your hard work did not go unnoticed.

Sunday, we turned our attention over to the Pro riders and the 2nd weekend of Walton racing.

And wouldn’t you know it, it rained like crazy in the morning and we had to postpone the action on the track. Not only that, they were forced to cancel the Pre Mix and WMX races for the week. When it rains, it pours! Does that fit there or is that literally too…literal?

Congratulations to #18 Tanner Ward for getting his first moto win and then the overall. Like most, I’ve known the Ward family for a long time, and even did a road trip in a van out to the Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas with them. Seeing this win made me very happy for them.

250 Podium: Tanner Ward (1-3), Jess Pettis (2-2). Marshal Weltin (8-1).

Also, I want to congratulate #41 Jeremy McKie for getting his first Pro podium with a 3rd in the first moto. Unfortunately, they didn’t do individual moto podiums and so we didn’t get to see him get his interview or due props. He’ll just have to do it again!

450 podium: Phil Nicoletti (1-2), Dylan Wright (4-1), Shawn Maffenbeier (2-3).

So, the streak is broken, but the championship chase is still very much alive for Dylan Wright.

And it was good to see Shawn Maffenbeier have a good day and get himself up on the podium.

There is so much to talk about, and I need to get the DMX Highlight Video up, so I won’t say more here. Just finish your coffee and come back later.

MXGP of KEGUMS Highlights

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Loretta Lynn’s Highlights

Congratulations to Trystan Hart on his win and Shelby Turner who finished 2nd at the TKO Enduro in Tennessee over the weekend.

From: https://tennesseeknockoutenduro.com/

AUGUST 17, 2020 SEAN FINLEY

Hart (center), Webb (left) and Herrera earned podium spots at the 2020 Kenda Tennessee Knockout. Photo: Shan Moore

RPM KTM’s Trystan Hart (@trystanhart_84) outpaced FactoryOne Sherco’s Cody Webb (@codywebb2) to take his first Kenda AMA Tennessee Knockout win. The Canadian won all four rounds of racing at the tenth annual TKO. Chile’s Benjamin Herrera Ried rounded out the podium on his Beta.

In addition to the pro racing, the Kenda Tennessee Knockout serves as the AMA Amateur Extreme Enduro Grand National Championship and nearly 300 riders entered the amateur classes to take their shot at earning a number one plate. The top thirty amateur riders also earned the chance to compete with the 26 pre-qualified pro riders.

The weekend started with a Friday prologue qualifier to set starting positions for the two Saturday races with some of the riders already earning a direct spot in the championship-deciding second race via top-ten finishes at one of the six AMA regional championship events. Danny Lewis took the win in that championship event with a time of 1:12:31. Will Riordan finished second with a time of 1:15:45 and Tyler Kincaid rounded out the podium with a time of 1:17:31.

Sunday’s format consisted of four rounds of racing for the fifty-six riders and starts with a Hot Lap on a mile-long “short course”. Hart set the fastest time with a 5:17.038 lap. SRT Offroad-backed Cory Graffunder was second with a 5:20.926 lap followed by Husqvarna backed Noah Kepple with a 5:27.148. Beta USA’s Max Gerston finished fourth in 5:27.488 and Webb rounded out the top five with a 5:27.488 time after a small crash.

Knockout round one takes place on an eighteen-mile long loop with the top twenty-five riders moving on to the next round. The riders take off in thirty-second intervals and race against the clock. Hart set the fastest time again with a time of 57:23.237. Webb came back to set the second-fastest time at 1:00:08.783. Chile’s Herrera showed his pace by setting the third-fastest time of 1:00:50.976. Gerston was fourth with a time of 1:01:33.401 and teenager Ryder LeBlond rounded out the top five in 1:02:23.687.

Knockout round two switches from a race against the clock to a head-to-head format with four groups of five riders and one group of six after a twenty-sixth rider earned a spot in the next round after out-dueling three other riders in the last chance qualifier. In this round, those five groups competed for the fifteen spots in the final by finishing in the top three in their respective groups. This was back on the eighteen-mile long course with a few more extremely challenging sections added in. Hart won group one over Keith Curtis and Will Riordan, who was one of the Saturday qualifiers. Webb won group two over Kepple and Graffunder. Herrera won group three over Beta USA’s Ronnie Commo and Sherco’s Quinn Wentzel. Gerston won group four over Jordan Ashburn and RPM KTM’s Cooper Abbott. Ashburn, who rides for the Babbitt’s Monster Energy Kawasaki GNCC team borrowed his dad’s 1998 Kawasaki KDX 200 and put it into the main event. Sherco’s Nick Fahringer won group five over LeBlond and Saturday’s Amateur class winner Danny Lewis.

Trystan Hart dominated the 2020 Kenda Tennessee Knockout on his KTM. Photo: Shan Moore

The main event moved back to the short course with a 30-minute plus one lap battle, which ended up taking Hart forty minutes and thirty-five seconds to complete eight laps. Hart jumped out to the early lead and managed to maintain it for the entire race, despite steady pressure from Webb, who is a six-time TKO winner. Webb ended up finishing just over 35 seconds behind Hart.

Cody Webb put in a strong effort to earn his seventh TKO win but could not match Hart on this day. Photo: Shan Moore

Herrera came out on top of a race-long battle with Kepple for the final podium spot. It was a strong ride for both riders. Curtis, who is a multi-time Snowmobile Hillclimb champion rounded out the top five on a Husqvarna. Kepple and Curtis were both filling in for the Husqvarna team due to Colton Haaker being out with an injured hand.

Chile’s Benjamin Herrera Ried rounded out the podium at the TKO. Photo: Shan Moore

Gerston had a tough first lap that put him well down the field but he rode a strong race to finish sixth. LeBlond who is still a teenager finished seventh on his KTM. Riordan, another teenager finished eighth and was the highest placed rider that qualified through from Saturday’s racing. Graffunder finished ninth on his Husqvarna and Fahringer rounded out the top ten on his Sherco.

Hart has had a lot of podium finishes in both EnduroCross and Extreme off-road events over the last few years and he has now beat Webb at two major events in a row. “The most stressful part of the day was having Cody right behind me for the entire main event,” Hart said. ”He is one of the best riders in the world at this and I knew that if I made any mistakes that he would take advantage.”

Webb has won the TKO six times and he was satisfied with the effort he put in. “Hats off to Trystan, he had a really good ride today and I didn’t feel like could do anything more. I wiped out hard in the Hot-Lap today, so I made my mechanic work hard today. I am happy with second because I know that I did everything I could.”

Herrera traveled from his home country of Chile in 2018 to compete in the TKO and EnduroCross events but raced the FIM Enduro World Championship series in 2019. He is back for more racing in the US in 2020. “I am really happy with my result because I raced fast enduro last year in the World Championship so this is a big change with this kind of race. I a lot the format and hard-enduro so I hope to compete more for this year and next year.”

The Women’s class had a total of 12 riders that tried to earn a spot in the main event by completing the morning race within the two and a half-hour time limit and just three of those riders moved forward to the main. The main event had a similar format to the men with a modified version of the short-course and a fifteen-minute plus one lap race.

Only three of the twelve women that entered managed to complete the tough qualification race in under two and a half hours to face off in the main event. Rachel Gutish (center) won the championship over Shelby Turner (left) and Louise Forsley. Photo: Shan Moore

Beta USA-backed Rachel Gutish (@rachel_gutfish) took her second consecutive TKO win and AMA Amateur Extreme Enduro Grand National Championship with a strong ride with a total race time of 19:41. Canadian Shelby Turner (@shelby50turner) finished second on her KTM, 48 seconds back and Louise Forsley (@louiseforsley77) rounded out the podium on her Sherco.

2020 Kenda Tennessee Knockout Main Event Results:

Trystan Hart, KTM Cody Webb, Sherco Benjamin Herrera Ried, Beta Noah Kepple, Husqvarna Keith Curtis, Husqvarna Max Gerston, Beta Ryder LeBlond, KTM Will Riordan, KTM Cory Graffunder, Husqvarna Nick Fahringer, Sherco Jordan Ashburn, Kawasaki Quinn Wentzel, Sherco Ronnie Commo, Beta Cooper Abbott, KTM Danny L

OK, I haven’t even had a coffee of my own today and I could really use one! I’m off to remedy this situation. Have a great week, everyone. I’m sure it was a pretty rough week on bikes, so I hope you planned ahead and left some room on your credit cards!

We take a weekend off and then we’re off to Sand Del Lee for Round 4. See everyone there!