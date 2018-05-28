Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

We’ve got the first round of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour in the record books. There were two very dominant winners, but we’ll get to all that shortly.

With the major changes taking place for this year’s outdoor series, we didn’t really know what to expect, heading in. Not only were the Women moved to Pro Day, but Pro Day was moved to Saturday. Like I said, big changes.

It looked like a very tight schedule and we knew it was going to have to flow seamlessly in order to get us all out of there before dark. Of course, hindsight is 20/20, so saying this the day after means I’ve go that benefit.

With moving the Pro racing to Saturday, the hope was to be able to give the riders a better-prepped track more suitable for a full day of Pro racing. In past years, the track crew would have to work well into the night after a full day of amateur racing in order to get the track set up for Sunday morning racing.

The argument against Saturday racing has always been that many of the spectators and industry people who would normally attend work on Saturdays but are off on Sundays; most bike shops run on a closed Sunday-Monday schedule. I think it’s great for the racers, but it makes getting to the races difficult for many.

Especially, since this was year one with the new schedule, I think it hurt the revenue at the gate, but will hopefully continue to grow as the industry adapts. Either that or we’re going back to Sunday before you know it. Only time will tell.

Since the Wild Rose MX Park is basically in downtown Calgary, there are noise regulations we must follow and so the racing is pushed back exactly 1 hour. Riders’ meeting usually starts at 7:30am and it was moved to 8:30 to accommodate that change. Fortunately, I actually remembered this year and enjoyed the extra hour of sleep!

We awoke to some rather strange weather (maybe not so odd for Calgary natives, but…). The temperature had dropped from that of Friday, the wind kicked up a storm, and we all raced for our warmer clothes. In fact, it was so windy that the crew had an impossible time trying to keep the banners in place and, in the end, many didn’t get re-stapled to the stakes that were already in place. I’m sure that didn’t have some of the sponsors doing joyful backflips, but there really wasn’t a whole lot they could do about it.

As Head Referee, Paul Kingsley, took everyone through the usual early-morning ritual of what each flag means and what will happen if you jump on a red cross flag, we could start to see a glimmer of hope in the sky toward the Rocky Mountains.

Not only were we hoping the sky would clear, but there was a chance that once this current front had made its way by, the wind would die down and the temperature would rise. It did both things.

The winds in the morning also meant that they were having some trouble keeping the water in the dirt. We were at risk of having a dusty first race, folks.

In the end, the track turned out pretty good and made for some very solid racing. The day would go on into the early evening and we were still racing at 7:00pm, but they kept the dust down and the final race went off and we were off the premises by around 8:30.

Here’s how the actual racing went down.

250 Moto 1:

With the schedule running a little behind, we were lining up for the first moto at 2:30 and the national anthems played at 2:35.

Taking the first moto holeshot was rookie Pro #27 Tanner Ward, however, #15 Jess Pettis made quick work of that and took the lead into the 2nd turn.

When the group came around to compete the first lap, it was Pettis followed by #12 Dylan Wright, another rookie #66 Marco Cannella, defending champion #1 Shawn Maffenbeier, #18 Josh Osby, #335 Joey Crown, the third rookie#83 Josh Gedak, #43 Jared Petruska, #17 Casey Keast, and then #19 Hayden Halstead.

It was a rough first lap for #23 Jason Benny as he went down and came into the mechanics’ area at the end of the first lap and lifted his jersey to reveal a scrape to his lower back. After the team had a look, it was decided he was OK enough to head back out on the track to continue racing.

At the halfway mark of the moto, Pettis had managed to separate himself from Maffenbeier in 2nd, who had just gotten around Wright after the GDR rider messed up.

There was a slight gap back to a pretty good battle between Cannella, Osby, and Crown. Local boy, Petruska, was next followed by what seemed like a full moto battle between Keast and Halstead.

What seemed like a mistake by Wright turned out to be the result of a rock going through the engine case of his bike. He eventually came to a stop and walked away, leaving the bike with the team.

Osby managed to get around Cannella and started to put on a charge.

Meanwhile, Pettis had a gap on Maffenbeier, but the two of them had a huge lead over Osby in 3rd. Petruska raced alone in 6th while the Keast/Halstead battle raged behind him.

After grabbing the holeshot, Ward had gone down and was fighting his way back up through the field with a couple pieces of plastic hanging from his KTM that must have been bothering him.

With just 2 laps to go, it was Pettis ahead of Maffenbeier, then a big gap back to Osby who had some space on his teammate, Crown. Crown now had a good lead over Cannella who was followed by Petruska and then came a good battle between Keast and Ward.

At the flag, it was Pettis with a 11.5 second win over Maffenbeier, who actually logged the fastest lap of the moto, with a 2:10.319.

The two leaders served notice, as Jess was a full 46.5 seconds ahead of Osby in 3rd when he crossed the line. Joey Crown came across the line in 4th with 20 seconds on Marco Cannella in 5th.

450 Moto 1:

The first 450 moto of the season was next. Interestingly, #16 Cole Thompson had opted for starting blocks, something he said he hadn’t used since Ponca City in 2011!

When the riders hit the first turn, things went drastically wrong for many of our top competitors. Thompson, Matt Goerke, Dillan Epstein, Mike Alessi, and Mike Brown (among others) all found themselves getting up from the ground, checking themselves for injuries, and heading out at a huge deficit.

Here’s part of the sequence I got as I ran for cover.

While these guys tried to figure out how they were going to save their seasons, local Calgary rider, #10 Keylan Meston, had grabbed the holeshot and was battling #45 Colton Facciotti, #26 Kaven Benoit, and #5 Tyler Medaglia out front.

Facciotti got around Meston after a hard effort by Keylan, and then Kaven Benoit managed to get past, too. Rumours have been circulating that Kaven actually fractured a few bones in his back, but was giving it a try anyway. We all remember the disappointment he faced last season at round 1 when his ankle injury came back to bite him in Kamloops after he rocketed out front in the first moto. He didn’t want to see that happen a second time.

Here’s how the top downed riders ran at the end of lap 1:

Thompson: 20th

Goerke: 21st

Epstein: 23rd

Alessi: 36th

Brown: 37th

Facciotti had a 4 second lead over Benoit at the end of lap 1 and he didn’t even look like he was putting forth an effort. He mentioned he and Joe Skidd from SSS had gone to something new and Colton didn’t know how he and the bike would gel. He is also back with his old trainer, Todd Schumlick from Perform X. Whatever they’d done, the formula was working…well.

Up in the mix early was #624 Cheyenne Harmon from Fort Worth, Texas. He made the decision to come to Canada alone in his van and only found someone to help him out at the line when he got to Calgary. It was a pretty cool story, reminiscent of when we first met Kyle Swanson, also from Texas.

At the end of the first lap, the Texan was up in 6th, but would run as high as 5th before trouble struck him…the first time.

By the 5th lap, Facciotti had pulled out to a 15 second lead and was making it look easy. His bike looked solid beneath him and the two were definitely working as one.

We had an interesting conversation during our ‘After Hours’ Facebook Live post where I asked Tyler Medaglia about the ride Colton put in. I kind of put some words in his mouth, but the gist of it was that were this ride put in by any other rider, the rest of the field would have been scrambling to figure out why they’d gotten so fast all of a sudden. However, Colton is known for these rides where he, seemingly out of nowhere, wins a race by 40 seconds. For that reason, I think most riders won’t be too concerned unless he does it again this week at Popkum Motosports Park in BC. This will be an interesting 450 event.

Unfortunately, by the 5th lap, Harmon’s bike was starting to spew what looked to be oil and everyone knew his laps were numbered. We spoke with him before the race and he told us that, depending on how his budget goes, he wants to be in for the entire west portion and maybe more. This motor would chew into that limited budget.

By the halfway mark, some of the fallen riders had gotten themselves up near the front. Thompson was all the way up into 5th and pressuring. Goerke had followed him through the pack and was just 2 spots behind him. Epstein was slowing and just rolling around the track. His laps were also numbered and he suffered a mechanical.

#20 Davey Fraser‘s troubles seemed to start around lap 11 when he was running 17th. He would park himself by the finish line and wait for the pack to take the checkered flag. He guessed it was a fuel issue.

With 3 laps to go, Thompson managed to get around Medaglia and take 4th spot. Next on his hit list was the very unpopular move of pushing local hero off the podium to take 3rd. Just like there are no friends on a powder day, there is no quarter given when there is $100K on the line. Keylan’s time would come.

At the flag, Facciotti crossed the line and didn’t appear to be the least bit tired. On Sunday, I joked with Ryan Lockhart about how you’re never tired when you win. He said he had just won a Vet race and was completely spent. I guess it does happen sometimes.

A long way behind Colton came Kaven Benoit, who seemed to put the injury rumours to rest with this great ride. Cole Thompson was next and was only 8 seconds behind his teammate at the flag. We gave him the Hard Charger award in our After Hours video.

7 seconds later it was Meston who crossed the line 4th followed 3 seconds later by Medaglia, to round out the top 5.

250 Moto 2:

Riders lined up for the second 250 moto and it was #12 Dylan Wright who was forced to make a very late gate pick after his DNF in moto 1. He was on the far outside but would somehow make it work and round the first corner up in the top 5.

Actually, #335 Joey Crown got to the first turn first, but forgot he had to turn left and went blowing over the little berm on the outside. He cruised along beside the riders and jumped back in at turn 2.

Some first turn carnage took out the top 2 rookies in Marco Cannella and Tanner Ward. They both went down and found themselves needing to charge from the back of the pack. The defending champion, Maffenbeier, narrowly missed be collected in the crash and squeaked through.

By the end of the first lap, both riders had managed to make their way up to 19th and 21st respectively. Maffenbeier was 5th, Pettis was 2nd ahead of Halstead while Crown had made his way to the front.

#245 had a lot of people asking who Rylan Bly was on the yellow-plated Yamaha running up in 8th spot and looking comfortable doing so. He was the top-finishing Intermediate rider.

While looking great up in 3rd spot, Halstead had a simple tip over in the right-hander on his way back toward the finish line. It looked easy enough to spin the bike to the right and continue, but, in the heat of battle, Hayden decided to plow his way through the Fox banned that lined the inside of the corner.

Little did he know that it was a double-thickness banner and was not going to split without a fight. As he rode into it, the banner simply held on and went with him into the infield and eventually caused him to stop.

Derek Schuster was in the area keeping tabs on his rider and came charging over to help. He tried to rip the banner off but it was just too think and strong. He had to pull it out from the front end of Hayden’s Yamaha and got him going again as quickly as was humanly possible. Nice work, Derek.

Crown led the first 2 laps, but Pettis was not going to be dei=nied on this day and got around and into the lead. Maffenbeier was also lurking and kind of struggled the first few laps, going up and down a couple positions before finally getting himself on track and headed toward the front. He wouldn’t get into 2nd place until there were only 3 laps to go.

Rylan Bly held onto 8th spot for the entire moto until the freight train of Cannella and Ward came through with a few laps remaining. Bly would hold on for a very impressive 10th in the moto 15 seconds ahead of Halstead who made it back up to 11th after falling back to 19th during his fight with the Fox banners.

#17 Casey Keast seemed to be in a dogfight the entire day. He didn’t have much time to breathe out there as someone was always knocking on the door. In the first moto it was Halstead, and then in the second it was Jared Petruska.

With just 2 laps to go, Pettis was safely out front and doing his thing. Maffenebeier came next with a good battle between Crown and Wright, followed by Osby. There was a huge gap back to Petruska in 6, who now had comfortable space on Keast. Behind him, Cannella, Ward, Bly, and Halstead were all spread out and on their own.

Unfortunately for Wright, he would go down on the last lap and drop back to 5th at the flag. Pettis took the win with a nice 10 second lead over Maffenbeier. Maff was 2.5 seconds up on Crown who had just 1 second on his teammate, Osby. 20 seconds later came Wright and then a distant Petruska, Keast, Cannella, Ward and Bly, the top Intermediate in 10th.

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

450 Moto 2:

The final moto of the day took place in the fading late-afternoon light. I’ve never seen riders look so lethargic as the walked up to pick their gates! For many, it was well past dinner time and we all joked about it. In fact, Cade Clason walked past and said, “I’m way too old for this shit!” This line caused Mike Brown to look over his shoulder and we all got a pretty good laugh about it.

Because of their first moto problems, both Dillan Epstein and Davey Fraser were forced to line up to the far outside of the gate for moto 2.

When the riders took off, it was Facciotti, Meston, and Tyler Medaglia out front. The crowd was abuzz for another great start by Meston.

When the riders came around to complete lap 1, it was Facciotti 3 seconds up on Meston, then Medaglia, Clason, #711 Nick Collins, Mike Brown, #21 Ryan Lalonde, Dillan Epstein, #63 Graham Scott, and #79 Bryant Humiston from Rock Springs, Wyoming, rounding out the top 10.

Cole Thompson was back in 13th, Matt Goerke was 17th, and Mike Alessi was 21st after going down at the start. It was going to be another long moto for these top contenders.

By the 4th lap, the Facciotti clinic was open and he was going to work. In fact, it was lap 4 where he put in his best lap time, a 2:14.950 which had him 20 seconds up on Medaglia in 2nd. It was one of those days, folks.

Behind Medaglia came Meston, Clason, Brown, Epstein, Thompson, Goerke, Collins, Lalonde, Alessi, and Scott.

Both Thompson and Benoit were “on the struggle bus” in this one and neither of them looked like themselves. When I asked Kaven’s mechanic, Mathieu Deroy, what happened at the start, he basically asked me to tell him! He told me that Kaven had gone down and was riding hurt. He rode past the mechanics’ area and sort of shook his head as he pressed on.

Interestingly, besides the 2nd lap where he messed up (2:39), he stayed within a second per lap of his times, back at around 2:26. He was obviously on cruise control and trying to get to the flag in this one.

Dillan Epstein was fast here in 2017, so we knew he should be racing at the front. He managed to work his way up into 2nd place by lap 7, but, by that time, Facciotti was already gone with a lead of nearly 30 seconds!

Goerke kept charging and put in the 2nd fastest lap time of the day behind Colton. Matt managed to get himself up into 3rd on lap 12 and that’s where he stayed.

With 2 laps to go, Colton was already acclimatizing to Pacific Time. He was 45 seconds out front! Behind him it was Epstein, Goerke, Medaglia, Alessi, Meston, and a good battle between Clason and Thompson. Next came Brown in 9th followed by…Facciotti.

Except for Clason and Thompson, everyone in the top 10 was riding alone at this point in the moto.

450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

We now head west to Popkum Motosport Park in BC for round 2. This will be the first event for the facility that sits just a few feet off the #1 Highway as you either head into the mountains near Hope (where they filmed Rambo) or you leave the mountains and head into the valley, going the other way. It’s a beautiful setting and it will be interesting to see what they’ve done to the place to get it ready for such a big event.

I think Jess Pettis made a statement in the 250 class, but Colton Facciotti just reminded everyone not to forget about him. Colton is that rider who can pull these 40-second wins out of nowhere. The test will be what happens this week at round 2. If Colton takes another convincing win, I will pencil him in for this championship.

Pettis showed that his breakout Supercross season has him ready to compete with the top outdoor riders and fight all the way to the end for this championship. Mafenbeier took 2nd and is the one rider in the field who will be fine with that. He knows this is a long series and has himself in a good position. He’s not worried.

Dylan Wright will already have to start thinking about going for it out there and making wins happen. It was simply a racing incident that took him out of the first moto, so he can put it behind him. Losing that many points to these guys is something he’ll have to figure out a way to get back. It’s going to be fun watching him try!

I spoke with Justin Thompson yesterday at the first Parts Canada Amateur Open and he said they have already agreed on a few changes that will get the schedule back on track, starting this week in BC.

He mentioned copying the US style for qualifying and keeping things moving throughout the day. When the 250 podium is going on, the 450 riders will be doing their sight laps. Hopefully, they’ll get the kinks worked out and we can enjoy a great day of racing beside Bridal Veil Falls this week.

Glen Helen

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: Giant RV Glen Helen National The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, visited the motocross epicenter of Southern California on Saturday for the second round of the 2018 season. Glen Helen Raceway was the site of the Giant RV Glen Helen National, presented by Malcolm Smith Motorsports, where Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac went back-to-back to open title defense in the 450 Class with yet another come-from-behind effort. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star/Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger broke through for his first win of the season with a dominant 1-1 performance. Your browser does not support iframes. Results Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Giant RV Glen Helen National

Glen Helen Raceway – San Bernardino, Calif.

May 26, 2018 450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (1-1) Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (2-3) Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna (4-2) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (6-4) Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (3-8) Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki (7-5) Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (5-9) Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Suzuki (10-7) Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Yamaha (11-11) Cody Cooper, New Zealand, Honda (16-10) 450 Class Championship Standings Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 100 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 86 Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna – 73 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 73 Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 60 Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 60 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 53 Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Suzuki – 49 Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., KTM – 42 Kyle Chisholm, Valrico, Fla., Yamaha – 39 250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (1-1) Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM (3-3) Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (5-2) Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (2-5) Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki (6-4) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-7) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda (8-9) Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki (7-10) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (10-8) Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (13-6) 250 Class Championship Standings Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 88 Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 88 Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 82 Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM – 74 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 60 Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki – 59 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 50 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda – 50 Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Kawasaki – 49 Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., KTM – 43 For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news: Facebook: @americanmotocross

Instagram: @promotocross

Twitter: @ProMotocross

YouTube: AmericanMotocross

Have a great week, everyone. It sounds like a lot of riders will be hanging out in Kamloops for the week leading to round 2 at Popkum. I’ll make my way to my sister’s place there and grab as much content from the traveling riders as I can. Look for some Privateer Spotlights throughout the week.

Thanks for reading!