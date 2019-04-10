|
In the 450 class, Matt Goerke started his day by setting the fastest time in both practice and qualifiers. His performance gave him a good confidence boost heading into the night show. Matt started his heat race near the front, to quickly get into the lead and never look back. He eventually crossed the finish line with an impressive lead over 2nd place, giving him first gate pick for the main event. Before the main, Matt lined up for the Clash for Cash race, in which he didn’t get the best start, leaving him mid pack. After a couple passes, he finished the Cash class in 2nd place, gaining some more points towards the championship, and got ready for the final race of the night. When the gate dropped for the 450 main event, Matt found himself in the leading pack. Unfortunately, a small crash with another rider set him back down to 7th place. It wasn’t over for Goerke, who despite not having a front brake anymore, got back on his bike and made his way through the riders to get right back into 2nd place within 5 laps. During the second half of the race, Matt tried to apply pressure for the lead multiple times, but ended up making some mistakes due to his lack of brake issue and the extreme track conditions, getting the checkered flag in 2nd place.