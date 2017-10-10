Monster Energy Cup | Entry Lists

2017 Monster Energy Cup | Entry Lists

Here are the entry lists for the 4 classes at the 2017 Monster Energy Cup at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas this coming weekend, Saturday, October 14:

CUP CLASS

3 Eil Tomac

11 Kyle Chisholm

15 Dean Wilson

19 Justin Bogle

20 Broc Tickle

21 Jason Anderson

25 Marvin Musquin

33 Josh Grant

37 Fredrik Noren

45 Jordon Smith

48 Christain Craig

51 Justin Barcia

55 Vince Friese

59 Cole Martinez

60 Benny Blos

61 Heath Harrison

67 Justin Hoeft

69 Tyler Bowers

73 Brandon Scharer

81 Chase Marquier

90 Dakota Tedder

91 Alex Ray

102 Chris Blose

120 Todd Bannister

124 Bobby Fitch

190 Jacob Hayes

211 Tevin Tapia

222 Chris Howell

240 Bryce Stewart

243 Tim Gajser

256 James Milson

277 Kordel Caro

282 Theodore Pauli

374 Cody Gilmore

501 Scotty Wennerstrom

505 Cyrille Coulon

526 Colton Aeck

542 Johnnie Buller

608 David Pulley

713 Chad Cook

722 Adam Enticknap

723 Tyler Enticknap

726 Gared Steinke

740 Lane Staley

792 Bracken Hall

AMATEUR ALL-STARS

11 Ciaran Naran

14 Brock Papi

16 Enzo Lopes

17 Carter Halpain

29 Zane Merrett

33 Derek Drake

47 Jo Shimoda

57 Kameron Barboa

63 Pierce Brown

99 Lance Kobusch

101 Jake Pinhancos

133 Jordan Bailey

222 Ramyller Alves

223 Paker Mashburn

282 Garrett Marchbanks

288 Conner Mullennix

382 Tanner Stack

510 Seth Hammaker

522 Johnny Garcia

612 Mitchell Falk

777 Dylan Greer

972 Cole Barbieri

SUPERMINI

10 Jeremy Ryan

24 Joshua Varize

26 Parker Earl

30 Jordan Jarvis

32 Kaeden Amerine

34 Tayler Allred

41 Alexander Vestal

46 Charles Tolleson

51 Jace Kessler

60 Mark Stone

68 Branden Walther

71 Hunter Cross

79 Jett Reynolds

80 Preston Kilroy

122 Carson Mumford

171 Talon Hawkins

222 Caden Braswell

329 Matthew LeBlanc

351 Jack Rogers

411 Crockett Myers

428 Nate Thrasher

552 Larrey Reyes

711 Max Vohland