2017 Monster Energy Cup | Entry Lists
Here are the entry lists for the 4 classes at the 2017 Monster Energy Cup at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas this coming weekend, Saturday, October 14:
CUP CLASS
3 Eil Tomac
11 Kyle Chisholm
15 Dean Wilson
19 Justin Bogle
20 Broc Tickle
21 Jason Anderson
25 Marvin Musquin
33 Josh Grant
37 Fredrik Noren
45 Jordon Smith
48 Christain Craig
51 Justin Barcia
55 Vince Friese
59 Cole Martinez
60 Benny Blos
61 Heath Harrison
67 Justin Hoeft
69 Tyler Bowers
73 Brandon Scharer
81 Chase Marquier
90 Dakota Tedder
91 Alex Ray
102 Chris Blose
120 Todd Bannister
124 Bobby Fitch
190 Jacob Hayes
211 Tevin Tapia
222 Chris Howell
240 Bryce Stewart
243 Tim Gajser
256 James Milson
277 Kordel Caro
282 Theodore Pauli
374 Cody Gilmore
501 Scotty Wennerstrom
505 Cyrille Coulon
526 Colton Aeck
542 Johnnie Buller
608 David Pulley
713 Chad Cook
722 Adam Enticknap
723 Tyler Enticknap
726 Gared Steinke
740 Lane Staley
792 Bracken Hall
AMATEUR ALL-STARS
11 Ciaran Naran
14 Brock Papi
16 Enzo Lopes
17 Carter Halpain
29 Zane Merrett
33 Derek Drake
47 Jo Shimoda
57 Kameron Barboa
63 Pierce Brown
99 Lance Kobusch
101 Jake Pinhancos
133 Jordan Bailey
222 Ramyller Alves
223 Paker Mashburn
282 Garrett Marchbanks
288 Conner Mullennix
382 Tanner Stack
510 Seth Hammaker
522 Johnny Garcia
612 Mitchell Falk
777 Dylan Greer
972 Cole Barbieri
SUPERMINI
10 Jeremy Ryan
24 Joshua Varize
26 Parker Earl
30 Jordan Jarvis
32 Kaeden Amerine
34 Tayler Allred
41 Alexander Vestal
46 Charles Tolleson
51 Jace Kessler
60 Mark Stone
68 Branden Walther
71 Hunter Cross
79 Jett Reynolds
80 Preston Kilroy
122 Carson Mumford
171 Talon Hawkins
222 Caden Braswell
329 Matthew LeBlanc
351 Jack Rogers
411 Crockett Myers
428 Nate Thrasher
552 Larrey Reyes
711 Max Vohland