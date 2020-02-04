Monster Energy SX 3 | Official Video Game Trailer

MILAN, Italy. (Feb. 4, 2020)– Milestone today announces that Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3, the latest release of the most beloved and realistic Supercross videogame, is today available in early access and it will be globally available on February 4th on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Windows PC®/STEAM, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch™. After the great success with the previous games, Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 returns with a plethora of new features that will delight both hardcore and casual gamers:

Official 2019 Monster Energy Supercross season, with 100 riders from both the 450SX and 250SX Classes, 15 official stadiums and tracks. For the very first time in the series, players will finally have the chance to become a teammate of their favorite Supercross rider, choosing between a sponsor team or an Official Supercross Team of the 2019 Championship.

Milestone didn’t focus only on new features; developers worked hard to improve several technical aspects that will impact both graphics and the overall gameplay experience. Rider and secondary character models have been completely re-made from scratch with photo scanning that now features a new set of animations. Tracks are now more alive, thanks to revised particles of fireworks, flames, dry and wet ground that are more detailed and realistic. On the gameplay side, physics have been completely revised to be adapted to the new riders’ animations and a new in-air bike controlsystem has been implemented to improve bike handling during jumps.

After launch, the Season Pass will ensure players to access all DLCs included in the post launch roadmap, for more information please visit www.supercrossthegame.com.

